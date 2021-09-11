Top homes for sale in Pompano Beach

(Pompano Beach, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Pompano Beach than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

7080 Environ Blvd, Lauderhill, 33319 2 Beds 2 Baths | $79,900 | Condominium | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Large spacious 2 Bd/2Bth split lay out condo with lake view in prestigous ENVIRON PHASE II. Tile flooring with carpet in the bedrooms. This is a 55+ gated community, with tons of amenities through Environ Cultural Center: heated pool, shuffleboard, pickle ball, weight room, gym, movies, shows and much more Maintenance includes cable TV and Internet, 24/7 guarded gate and all amenities. Washer and dryer on same floor. OK to lease after 1st year.

22839 Barrister Dr, Boca Raton, 33433 3 Beds 2 Baths | $460,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,892 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Welcome Home! This neighborhood is a secret gem! "A" rated schools, gated, well maintained, beautiful community pool, tennis, sidewalks and more. All without a mandatory equity fee and with low HOA dues which include lawn care, basic cable, gym and more! The Devonshire is the largest and most desirable floorplan in community and home has been meticulously maintained. You can see the water from the moment you walk in the door. Light, bright and airy. High ceilings, large bedrooms, spacious garage and indoor laundry room. Enjoy your large screened, lanai overlooking the pond. This home has it all! *****AGENTS READ BROKER REMARKS****

17047 Boca Club Boulevard, Boca Raton, 33487 2 Beds 3 Baths | $549,000 | Condominium | 2,605 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Welcome to residence 124A at the highly desirable Spyglass Walk subdivision of the exclusive, non-mandatory membership community of Boca Country Club. Semi-private elevator entrance with only 2 units per floor and exterior storage. Featuring an abundance of natural light to accentuate the large ceramic tile flooring. This beautiful lakefront, golf-view 4th floor condo is the definition of perfection and shows like a model. This meticulously maintained, spacious 2BR+DEN/2.5BA condo has been designer renovated. An expanded open floorplan with a Florida and Family room, maximizing living space and comfort. No detail has been overlooked and the finest materials and craftsmanship have been used. Formal Dining room with custom chandelier. Washer & Dryer in hallway closet. 1 carport parking.

155 E Boca Raton Road, Boca Raton, 33432 2 Beds 3 Baths | $1,725,000 | 1,814 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Take in breathtaking ocean and city views from this bright and airy 11th floor 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom residence in Boca Raton's newest luxury building - Tower155 - and walk to restaurants, shopping, and the beach. Stunning interior features including floor to ceiling windows,10-foot ceilings, Italian porcelain flooring, luxurious hand-made Italian cabinets, Bosch appliances and open concept living/kitchen. Tower155 is a fully amenitized living experience with a stunning Lobby with 24-hour doorman and concierge, business lounge with Starbucks, spa with steam and sauna, hairstyling station, full gym, resort-style pool, a sundeck and bar overlooking Mizner Park, & smart building technology.

