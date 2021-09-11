CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pompano Beach, FL

Top homes for sale in Pompano Beach

Pompano Beach Daily
Pompano Beach Daily
 6 days ago

(Pompano Beach, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Pompano Beach than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iY8OZ_0btCzr7p00

7080 Environ Blvd, Lauderhill, 33319

2 Beds 2 Baths | $79,900 | Condominium | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Large spacious 2 Bd/2Bth split lay out condo with lake view in prestigous ENVIRON PHASE II. Tile flooring with carpet in the bedrooms. This is a 55+ gated community, with tons of amenities through Environ Cultural Center: heated pool, shuffleboard, pickle ball, weight room, gym, movies, shows and much more Maintenance includes cable TV and Internet, 24/7 guarded gate and all amenities. Washer and dryer on same floor. OK to lease after 1st year.

For open house information, contact Sonia Martinez, Xtreme International Realty at 954-530-0211

Copyright © 2021 MIAMI Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAORFL-A11050310)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X3Orl_0btCzr7p00

22839 Barrister Dr, Boca Raton, 33433

3 Beds 2 Baths | $460,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,892 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Welcome Home! This neighborhood is a secret gem! "A" rated schools, gated, well maintained, beautiful community pool, tennis, sidewalks and more. All without a mandatory equity fee and with low HOA dues which include lawn care, basic cable, gym and more! The Devonshire is the largest and most desirable floorplan in community and home has been meticulously maintained. You can see the water from the moment you walk in the door. Light, bright and airy. High ceilings, large bedrooms, spacious garage and indoor laundry room. Enjoy your large screened, lanai overlooking the pond. This home has it all! *****AGENTS READ BROKER REMARKS****

For open house information, contact Lisa Feltrinelli, Smart Property Moves LLC at 866-575-7355

Copyright © 2021 BeachesMLS / Matrix. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAGFLFL-F10298214)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=164kpy_0btCzr7p00

17047 Boca Club Boulevard, Boca Raton, 33487

2 Beds 3 Baths | $549,000 | Condominium | 2,605 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Welcome to residence 124A at the highly desirable Spyglass Walk subdivision of the exclusive, non-mandatory membership community of Boca Country Club. Semi-private elevator entrance with only 2 units per floor and exterior storage. Featuring an abundance of natural light to accentuate the large ceramic tile flooring. This beautiful lakefront, golf-view 4th floor condo is the definition of perfection and shows like a model. This meticulously maintained, spacious 2BR+DEN/2.5BA condo has been designer renovated. An expanded open floorplan with a Florida and Family room, maximizing living space and comfort. No detail has been overlooked and the finest materials and craftsmanship have been used. Formal Dining room with custom chandelier. Washer & Dryer in hallway closet. 1 carport parking.

For open house information, contact Rosanne Catanzaro, Home Station Realty at 561-245-4704

Copyright © 2021 BeachesMLS / Flexmls. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSFL-RX-10742378)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25FEzG_0btCzr7p00

155 E Boca Raton Road, Boca Raton, 33432

2 Beds 3 Baths | $1,725,000 | 1,814 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Take in breathtaking ocean and city views from this bright and airy 11th floor 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom residence in Boca Raton's newest luxury building - Tower155 - and walk to restaurants, shopping, and the beach. Stunning interior features including floor to ceiling windows,10-foot ceilings, Italian porcelain flooring, luxurious hand-made Italian cabinets, Bosch appliances and open concept living/kitchen. Tower155 is a fully amenitized living experience with a stunning Lobby with 24-hour doorman and concierge, business lounge with Starbucks, spa with steam and sauna, hairstyling station, full gym, resort-style pool, a sundeck and bar overlooking Mizner Park, & smart building technology.

For open house information, contact Rochelle LeCavalier, Douglas Elliman at 561-245-2635

Copyright © 2021 BeachesMLS / Flexmls. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSFL-RX-10689110)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

FDA advisory group votes in favor of Covid booster for at-risk groups

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel overwhelmingly voted in favor of Covid-19 booster shots on Friday for people ages 65 and up as well as those at high risk of severe illness. The panel, called the Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, voted unanimously in favor of booster...
The Hill

Pentagon admits 'tragic mistake' in strike that killed 10 civilians

The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it mistook a civilian vehicle for an ISIS-K threat when it launched a drone strike on Aug. 29 in Kabul that killed 10 civilians. “I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike,” U.S. Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters at the Pentagon. “Moreover, we analyzed that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to U.S. forces.”
MILITARY
Reuters

As California fire nears, crews protect world's largest tree in special wrap

THREE RIVERS, Calif., Sept 17 (Reuters) - Fire crews have resorted to wrapping the bases of some giant sequoias in fire-resistant coverings in a desperate effort to save the towering specimens, including the General Sherman, the world's largest tree, the National Park Service said on Friday. The blaze, one of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
City
Pompano Beach, FL
City
Boca Raton, FL
State
Florida State
Pompano Beach, FL
Real Estate
Pompano Beach, FL
Business
The Associated Press

Milley: Calls to China were ‘perfectly’ within scope of job

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The top U.S. military officer said Friday that calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the final stormy months of Donald Trump’s presidency were “perfectly within the duties and responsibilities” of his job. In his first public comments on the conversations, Gen. Mark Milley said...
Reuters

France recalls envoys in U.S, Australia over submarine deal - statement

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - France said on Friday it had decided to recall its ambassadors in the United States and Australia for consultations after Australia struck a deal with the United States and Britain which ended a $40 billion French-designed submarine deal. Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beach Park#Restaurants#Doorman#Bd 2bth#Environ Cultural Center#Maintenance#Hoa#Smart Property Moves Llc#Boca Country Club#Washer Dryer#Home Station Realty#Italian
The Associated Press

House to try suspending cap on borrowing authority next week

House Democrats said Friday they planned to take action next week to suspend the cap on the government’s borrowing authority, and the White House ratcheted up pressure on Republicans by warning state and local governments that severe cuts lie ahead if the measure fails in the Senate. Disaster relief, Medicaid,...
Pompano Beach Daily

Pompano Beach Daily

Pompano Beach, FL
267
Followers
495
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pompano Beach Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy