Take a look at these homes for sale in Nashville

(Nashville, TN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Nashville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

130 Still Spring Hollow, Lt 13, Nashville, 37221 3 Beds 2 Baths | $403,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 2021

~BRAND NEW COMMUNITY~TO BE BUILT -The "Morro Bay" by Dalamar Homes~Ranch style-Hardwoods,Granite,Built-in SS appliances, 10'ceilings, 7.25"baseboards and 8'doors all on first floor. Community is located in Summit Oaks and will eventually connect to Still Spring Hollow (Hicks Rd). Call agent for builder incentive, and other floor plan options.

3629 Richland Ave, Nashville, 37205 4 Beds 6 Baths | $2,950,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,221 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Walkable Richland Hall minutes to Green Hills, 440, Sylvan Park, you name it! Office/study with full bath could be 5th bedroom making 2 on main level. Furnished! Turn Key! Electric car wiring in garage and finished studio with half bath above. Outdoor fireplace and built-in grill.

1503 Mohawk Trl, Madison, 37115 4 Beds 3 Baths | $329,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,854 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Great home! 4BR/3BA, large LR with fireplace, eat in kitchen. Partially finished basement area. Lots of storage. Fenced backyard.

1413 Quail Run, Nashville, 37214 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Townhouse | 1,044 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Wonderful 3 bedroom condo, freshly painted, newer floors, nice fenced in back patio, 2 bedrooms and full bath upstairs, primary bedroom and primary bath downstairs, fireplace. Located in wonderful Donelson. It is close to airport and downtown Nashville.

