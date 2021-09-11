CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Take a look at these homes for sale in Nashville

Nashville Times
Nashville Times
 6 days ago

(Nashville, TN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Nashville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H6q6L_0btCzqF600

130 Still Spring Hollow, Lt 13, Nashville, 37221

3 Beds 2 Baths | $403,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 2021

~BRAND NEW COMMUNITY~TO BE BUILT -The "Morro Bay" by Dalamar Homes~Ranch style-Hardwoods,Granite,Built-in SS appliances, 10'ceilings, 7.25"baseboards and 8'doors all on first floor. Community is located in Summit Oaks and will eventually connect to Still Spring Hollow (Hicks Rd). Call agent for builder incentive, and other floor plan options.

For open house information, contact Summer Kieffer, Masters Real Estate Services with KW Realty at 615-425-3600

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2199841)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dxkwa_0btCzqF600

3629 Richland Ave, Nashville, 37205

4 Beds 6 Baths | $2,950,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,221 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Walkable Richland Hall minutes to Green Hills, 440, Sylvan Park, you name it! Office/study with full bath could be 5th bedroom making 2 on main level. Furnished! Turn Key! Electric car wiring in garage and finished studio with half bath above. Outdoor fireplace and built-in grill.

For open house information, contact Steve G Fridrich, Fridrich & Clark Realty at 615-327-4800

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2272550)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0btJM9_0btCzqF600

1503 Mohawk Trl, Madison, 37115

4 Beds 3 Baths | $329,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,854 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Great home! 4BR/3BA, large LR with fireplace, eat in kitchen. Partially finished basement area. Lots of storage. Fenced backyard.

For open house information, contact Jon Brown, Benchmark Realty, LLC at 615-288-8292

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2273515)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lR9qy_0btCzqF600

1413 Quail Run, Nashville, 37214

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Townhouse | 1,044 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Wonderful 3 bedroom condo, freshly painted, newer floors, nice fenced in back patio, 2 bedrooms and full bath upstairs, primary bedroom and primary bath downstairs, fireplace. Located in wonderful Donelson. It is close to airport and downtown Nashville.

For open house information, contact Gina Waters, Coldwell Banker Barnes at 615-758-0488

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2279266)

