CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Omaha, NE

Check out these Omaha homes on the market

Omaha Today
Omaha Today
 6 days ago

(Omaha, NE) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Omaha will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03304i_0btCzpMN00

1809 S 110Th Street, Omaha, 68144

3 Beds 3 Baths | $595,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,913 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Liz Gunderson, M: 402-689-5927, lizgundy@yahoo.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - AMA - Incredible location in District 66, this large walkout ranch will definitely impress! You will love the fully remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops, all stainless steel appliances, double oven, gas stove top with hood, and attached hearth room with fireplace! One of a kind primary bedroom with large walk-in closet with custom built-ins, spa-like bathroom with jacuzzi soaking tub and walk-in shower. All new paint and carpet throughout the whole house and new roof in 2020. While outside, enjoy the over 1/2 acre corner lot with large deck and nicely built-in firepit on a spacious patio for entertaining! There is plenty to do just blocks away from this home, close to Happy Hollow Country Club, Rockbrook Elementary School, Rockbrook Pool, and Rockbrook Village right down the street all within walking distance!

For open house information, contact Liz Gunderson, Nebraska Realty at 402-491-0100

Copyright © 2021 Great Plains Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GPRMNE-22120230)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IGZwF_0btCzpMN00

310 S 89 Court, Omaha, 68114

5 Beds 5 Baths | $850,000 | Single Family Attached | 4,954 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Christie Oberto, M: 402-213-8425, Christie.Oberto@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Gorgeous 1.5 Story Villa in an exclusive, gated community. This free-standing home in Spring Green was custom built with the finest appointments and quality! Grand hearth room kitchen, granite counters, porcelain tile, crown molding, built-ins and a spacious, open floor plan. Luxurious master bedroom on main fl. & 2 bedrooms w/private baths upstairs. Finished lower level w/ guest suite and office. Main floor laundry. Large private courtyard patio. Prime location in the heart of Omaha!

For open house information, contact Christie Oberto, BHHS Ambassador Real Estate at 402-493-4663

Copyright © 2021 Great Plains Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GPRMNE-22120400)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dzR58_0btCzpMN00

8620 S 69 Street, Papillion, 68133

4 Beds 3 Baths | $290,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,347 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Kathy Harris, M: 402-215-5788, kathyharris@nebraskarealty.com, https://www.KathyHarrisRE.com - OPEN House Sat. 9/11, 11:00 to 1:00.Fantastic PRE-INSPECTED walk-out Ranch has just what you've been looking for! Convenient Papillion location, Great floor plan w/ 9' ceilings, an abundance of natural light & 3 main flr bedrooms. The Kitchen/Dining/Living areas are open, perfect for entertaining. You'll love the cabinet space in the kitchen & large island, walk-in pantry and drop zone. Relax on your spacious deck and send the kids out to play in your huge yard w/ no backdoor neighbors. The Primary bedroom has a super walk-in closet & the bath features deluxe shower, dual vanity & direct access to the laundry room, very cool! The lower level is finished w/ a large family room, 4th bedroom & 3/4 bath. No problem with storage in this home, the bsmt has a large unfinished area for all your stuff. The bsmt walks out to a patio plus there's a sprinkle system. You'll want to check out this one Fa

For open house information, contact Kathy Harris, Nebraska Realty at 402-491-0100

Copyright © 2021 Great Plains Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GPRMNE-22121489)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LqIyJ_0btCzpMN00

3283 Bridgeford Road, Omaha, 68124

3 Beds 3 Baths | $305,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,817 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Jenn Hellman-Bennett, M: 402-689-2378, jenn.bennett@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/jennifer.hellman - Beautiful oasis in the heart of Rockbrook. Tasteful updates throughout this expansive home, featuring updated kitchen with double ovens, original hardwood floors, new light fixtures and neutral décor. Gorgeous backyard with expansive brick patio and park-like setting backing to private reserve. This home is available for immediate possession, it will not last long!

For open house information, contact Jenn Hellman-Bennett, BHHS Ambassador Real Estate at 402-493-4663

Copyright © 2021 Great Plains Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GPRMNE-22108240)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

FDA advisory group votes in favor of Covid booster for at-risk groups

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel overwhelmingly voted in favor of Covid-19 booster shots on Friday for people ages 65 and up as well as those at high risk of severe illness. The panel, called the Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, voted unanimously in favor of booster...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Pentagon admits 'tragic mistake' in strike that killed 10 civilians

The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it mistook a civilian vehicle for an ISIS-K threat when it launched a drone strike on Aug. 29 in Kabul that killed 10 civilians. “I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike,” U.S. Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters at the Pentagon. “Moreover, we analyzed that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to U.S. forces.”
MILITARY
Reuters

As California fire nears, crews protect world's largest tree in special wrap

THREE RIVERS, Calif., Sept 17 (Reuters) - Fire crews have resorted to wrapping the bases of some giant sequoias in fire-resistant coverings in a desperate effort to save the towering specimens, including the General Sherman, the world's largest tree, the National Park Service said on Friday. The blaze, one of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Business
Omaha, NE
Real Estate
Local
Nebraska Real Estate
Local
Nebraska Business
City
Omaha, NE
State
Nebraska State
Reuters

France recalls envoys in U.S, Australia over submarine deal - statement

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - France said on Friday it had decided to recall its ambassadors in the United States and Australia for consultations after Australia struck a deal with the United States and Britain which ended a $40 billion French-designed submarine deal. Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laundry Room#Art#Crown Molding#Ne#Happy Hollow Country Club#Nebraska Realty#Spring Green#Bhhs Ambassador#Https Www#Kathyharrisre Com#House#Ranch#The Kitchen Dining Living#Dual Vanity
The Associated Press

House to try suspending cap on borrowing authority next week

House Democrats said Friday they planned to take action next week to suspend the cap on the government’s borrowing authority, and the White House ratcheted up pressure on Republicans by warning state and local governments that severe cuts lie ahead if the measure fails in the Senate. Disaster relief, Medicaid,...
Omaha Today

Omaha Today

Omaha, NE
282
Followers
458
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Omaha Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy