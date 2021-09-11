Check out these Omaha homes on the market

(Omaha, NE) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Omaha will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1809 S 110Th Street, Omaha, 68144 3 Beds 3 Baths | $595,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,913 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Liz Gunderson, M: 402-689-5927, lizgundy@yahoo.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - AMA - Incredible location in District 66, this large walkout ranch will definitely impress! You will love the fully remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops, all stainless steel appliances, double oven, gas stove top with hood, and attached hearth room with fireplace! One of a kind primary bedroom with large walk-in closet with custom built-ins, spa-like bathroom with jacuzzi soaking tub and walk-in shower. All new paint and carpet throughout the whole house and new roof in 2020. While outside, enjoy the over 1/2 acre corner lot with large deck and nicely built-in firepit on a spacious patio for entertaining! There is plenty to do just blocks away from this home, close to Happy Hollow Country Club, Rockbrook Elementary School, Rockbrook Pool, and Rockbrook Village right down the street all within walking distance!

For open house information, contact Liz Gunderson, Nebraska Realty at 402-491-0100

310 S 89 Court, Omaha, 68114 5 Beds 5 Baths | $850,000 | Single Family Attached | 4,954 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Christie Oberto, M: 402-213-8425, Christie.Oberto@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Gorgeous 1.5 Story Villa in an exclusive, gated community. This free-standing home in Spring Green was custom built with the finest appointments and quality! Grand hearth room kitchen, granite counters, porcelain tile, crown molding, built-ins and a spacious, open floor plan. Luxurious master bedroom on main fl. & 2 bedrooms w/private baths upstairs. Finished lower level w/ guest suite and office. Main floor laundry. Large private courtyard patio. Prime location in the heart of Omaha!

For open house information, contact Christie Oberto, BHHS Ambassador Real Estate at 402-493-4663

8620 S 69 Street, Papillion, 68133 4 Beds 3 Baths | $290,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,347 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Kathy Harris, M: 402-215-5788, kathyharris@nebraskarealty.com, https://www.KathyHarrisRE.com - OPEN House Sat. 9/11, 11:00 to 1:00.Fantastic PRE-INSPECTED walk-out Ranch has just what you've been looking for! Convenient Papillion location, Great floor plan w/ 9' ceilings, an abundance of natural light & 3 main flr bedrooms. The Kitchen/Dining/Living areas are open, perfect for entertaining. You'll love the cabinet space in the kitchen & large island, walk-in pantry and drop zone. Relax on your spacious deck and send the kids out to play in your huge yard w/ no backdoor neighbors. The Primary bedroom has a super walk-in closet & the bath features deluxe shower, dual vanity & direct access to the laundry room, very cool! The lower level is finished w/ a large family room, 4th bedroom & 3/4 bath. No problem with storage in this home, the bsmt has a large unfinished area for all your stuff. The bsmt walks out to a patio plus there's a sprinkle system. You'll want to check out this one Fa

For open house information, contact Kathy Harris, Nebraska Realty at 402-491-0100

3283 Bridgeford Road, Omaha, 68124 3 Beds 3 Baths | $305,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,817 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Jenn Hellman-Bennett, M: 402-689-2378, jenn.bennett@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/jennifer.hellman - Beautiful oasis in the heart of Rockbrook. Tasteful updates throughout this expansive home, featuring updated kitchen with double ovens, original hardwood floors, new light fixtures and neutral décor. Gorgeous backyard with expansive brick patio and park-like setting backing to private reserve. This home is available for immediate possession, it will not last long!

For open house information, contact Jenn Hellman-Bennett, BHHS Ambassador Real Estate at 402-493-4663