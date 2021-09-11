Top homes for sale in Raleigh

(Raleigh, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Raleigh. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

9421 Oglebay Court, Raleigh, 27617 3 Beds 3 Baths | $382,500 | Townhouse | 2,408 Square Feet | Built in 2006

A gem of a home, right in the heart of Brier Creek CC! A luxurious dining room and living room greet you. Gleaming hardwood floors stretch into the family room, which is complete with a gas log fireplace. You will love the look of this kitchen! Upstairs…3 bedrooms! The primary has a walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom that is the definition of tranquility. The third-floor loft is perfect for an office or entertainment/play space. This home is too good to pass up! Showings start Friday, Aug. 6 at 11 am

2521 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh, 27608 4 Beds 5 Baths | $1,795,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,368 Square Feet | Built in 1938

Rarely does an opportunity like this come along! Nearly 2.5 acres across from Carolina Country Club & less than 20min to RDU/RTP, this stunning brick home upon a hilltop overlooks lush gardens & a babbling brook. A chef's kitchen features pro stainless appliances & wet bar next to a breakfast/sun room with cathedral ceiling. The office/library features a floor to ceiling bay window, custom woodwork & access to a covered porch & balconettes. 4 garage spots, full bsmt w/FP/full bath/kitchenette, don't wait!

403 Yarmouth Road, Raleigh, 27608 5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,349,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,599 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Exquisite Home w/ Circular Drive ITB! Enjoy One Floor Living w/ 1st Floor Owner Suite w/His&Hers WIC's! Gourmet Kitchen opens into Keeping Rm w/ FP & Custom Built Ins! Screened in Porch! Upstairs find 3 additional Bedrooms & 4th Bedroom could also be used as a 2nd Bonus Rm! Basement features Large Bonus & Game Rm, in addition to 3 Unfinished Spaces, totaling 1,148 sq ft, including workshop. All 3 unfinished spaces can be easily finished! Plenty of Storage w/ 2nd floor walk in storage & 3rd floor walk up!

3607 Henrys Garden Lane, Raleigh, 27612 4 Beds 4 Baths | $849,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,825 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Gorgeous custom 4 bdrm home w/luxury design features just off Edwards Mill. Incredible gourmet kitchen w/Bosch appliances! Study - beautiful coffered ceilings! Hardwoods! 2 gas fireplaces! Stone fireplace w/Weber grill greets you in your backyard oasis! HUGE Bonus Rm! Meticulously landscaped! Sprinkler System w/community well! 10' ceilings 1st floor! 1st & 2nd floor owner retreats! Oversized garage! Designer carpeting! Walk up attic provides space for expansion! Rough in for central vac. Timeless design!

