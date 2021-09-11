Check out these homes for sale in Memphis now

(Memphis, TN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Memphis. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

8105 8105 Aiden, Southaven, 38671 4 Beds 3 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,918 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful Brand new home! Sellers hate to leave but have to relocate to be closer to work. Make your appointment today for this beautiful four bedroom 2 1/2 bath new construction home less than 60 days old. So new the address won't come up in your gps! It is in the subdivision across from the fire station at rasco and swinea! Offers reviewed Monday at 9am! Submit your best offer!

328 Trigg, Marion, 72364 4 Beds 3 Baths | $319,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Wonderful 4 bedrooms 3 bath home in sought-after Rivertrace Subdivision! Features include low maintenance, beautiful stained concrete flooring downstairs, gas fireplace for those cool, cozy evenings, and screened-in patio, perfect for that morning cup of coffee or evening cocktail !! The upstairs was just completed to add the 4th bedroom, full bath, AND office space or hobby room! New carpeting upstairs and new countertops in the kitchen. Did I mention that there is a brand new HVAC system for the upstairs? Put this one on your list to see!!

1674 Forrest, Memphis, 38112 5 Beds 3 Baths | $465,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,196 Square Feet | Built in 1925

1674 Forrest Video Tour Here: https://youtu.be/wtxq1VApPjI Evergreen Bungalow Abundant in Sophistication & Charm - Completely Renovated to the studs in 2015 - Desirable Floor Plan with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms Down with 2 Bedrooms + Full Bathroom Upstairs - Designer Chef's Kitchen - Deck Overlooking Yard Perfect for Gardening - and MUCH MORE! *IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE: Although this property was available at the time of this ad creation, it is very possible that an offer has been submitted or even accepted since that time. Contact Listing Agent Ally Pierce 9014891840 to Check Availability - https://youtu.be/wtxq1VApPjI

813 Vista Cove, Marion, 72364 3 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,112 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Short-sale! Property is to be sold as-is

