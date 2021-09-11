CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Check out these homes for sale in Memphis now

 6 days ago

(Memphis, TN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Memphis. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EFUuC_0btCzfmL00

8105 8105 Aiden, Southaven, 38671

4 Beds 3 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,918 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful Brand new home! Sellers hate to leave but have to relocate to be closer to work. Make your appointment today for this beautiful four bedroom 2 1/2 bath new construction home less than 60 days old. So new the address won't come up in your gps! It is in the subdivision across from the fire station at rasco and swinea! Offers reviewed Monday at 9am! Submit your best offer!

For open house information, contact Channing A Shaw, MY TOWN PROPERTIES MEMPHIS at 901-431-6876

Copyright © 2021 Northwest Mississippi Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NWMSAR-337725)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MACHH_0btCzfmL00

328 Trigg, Marion, 72364

4 Beds 3 Baths | $319,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Wonderful 4 bedrooms 3 bath home in sought-after Rivertrace Subdivision! Features include low maintenance, beautiful stained concrete flooring downstairs, gas fireplace for those cool, cozy evenings, and screened-in patio, perfect for that morning cup of coffee or evening cocktail !! The upstairs was just completed to add the 4th bedroom, full bath, AND office space or hobby room! New carpeting upstairs and new countertops in the kitchen. Did I mention that there is a brand new HVAC system for the upstairs? Put this one on your list to see!!

For open house information, contact The Laughter Team, LAUGHTER REALTY, INC at 870-732-5200

Copyright © 2021 Crittenden County Board of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCBRAR-36387)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fRNBQ_0btCzfmL00

1674 Forrest, Memphis, 38112

5 Beds 3 Baths | $465,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,196 Square Feet | Built in 1925

1674 Forrest Video Tour Here: https://youtu.be/wtxq1VApPjI Evergreen Bungalow Abundant in Sophistication & Charm - Completely Renovated to the studs in 2015 - Desirable Floor Plan with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms Down with 2 Bedrooms + Full Bathroom Upstairs - Designer Chef's Kitchen - Deck Overlooking Yard Perfect for Gardening - and MUCH MORE! *IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE: Although this property was available at the time of this ad creation, it is very possible that an offer has been submitted or even accepted since that time. Contact Listing Agent Ally Pierce 9014891840 to Check Availability - https://youtu.be/wtxq1VApPjI

For open house information, contact Ally Pierce Memphis TN 901.489.1840, Keller Williams - Memphis Central at 901-261-7900

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11867782)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RJzMs_0btCzfmL00

813 Vista Cove, Marion, 72364

3 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,112 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Short-sale! Property is to be sold as-is

For open house information, contact Sharon Jeter, CARTER REALTY COMPANY at 870-733-1600

Copyright © 2021 Crittenden County Board of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCBRAR-36389)

Comments / 0

 

