Milwaukee, WI

Check out these Milwaukee homes on the market

Milwaukee Dispatch
Milwaukee Dispatch
 6 days ago

(Milwaukee, WI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Milwaukee. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10X7N6_0btCzd0t00

9046 N Park Plaza Ct, Brown Deer, 53223

2 Beds 2 Baths | $93,000 | 970 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Park Plaza is a hidden gem with beautiful grounds, a private outdoor pool & friendly neighbors. Many updates were JUST completed...luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, brand new all white kitchen cabinetry, new countertops, new sink & faucet (microwave, oven & dishwasher are newer), completely remodeled full bath (new tub, new tile floor & tub surround, new toilet, new vanity, countertop & faucet, new light fixture), new flooring & toilet in the power room, some newer interior doors, freshly painted woodwork & walls. Special features...garage shared w/just one other neighbor, private outside entrance, balcony overlooking courtyard, sun-filled bedrooms, newer furnace (unsure of age of AC or water heater). Garage is #46.

For open house information, contact Alice Bush, Realty Executives Integrity~Cedarburg at 262-377-6099

Copyright © 2021 Metro MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Biqtz_0btCzd0t00

5253 N Lovers Lane Rd, Milwaukee, 53225

2 Beds 2 Baths | $52,300 | 912 Square Feet | Built in 1972

A little elbow grease and sweat equity will make this is a nice condo again. 2bd/2ba condo unit located on the 3rd floor, corner end unit, with balcony and 1 underground parking space included. Located in Timmerman West neighborhood. This is a City of Milwaukee tax foreclosure being sold As-Is. No condition report provided. Rm sizes not verified. Preapproval or proof of funds required with all offers, must cover purchase price plus renovation scope of work. (3,271 essential repair list) *Restricted to Owner Occupancy.

For open house information, contact Sonya Mays, Midwest Executive Realty at 414-395-8771

Copyright © 2021 Metro MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39mmWp_0btCzd0t00

3448 S Pennsylvania Ave, Milwaukee, 53207

4 Beds 3 Baths | $294,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,522 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Exceptionally updated 4BR/3BA Bungalow minutes from Bay View Park, Lake Michigan, and access to I-94. The view of Morgan Park from the front windows can be seen throughout the open concept LR/DR/Kitchen. The trendy kitchen makes a statement with its Samsung refrigerator, Quartz countertops, and butcher-block island! Find BR 2 (w/WIC) and adjacent full BA on the main. The upper level contains a HUGE MBR with WIC and en-suite. Additionally, spacious BRs 3 (w/WIC) & 4 and full BA complete this level. A fenced-in backyard with storage shed! Features Incl: A/C (20); Kitchen appliances (20); Electrical (20); HDWD flooring; Crown molding; Incredible sunlight throughout! Run...don't walk...before it's too late! Some photos virtually staged.

For open house information, contact Jenna A Johanning, EXP Realty, LLC~Milw at 866-848-6990

Copyright © 2021 Metro MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eJYFV_0btCzd0t00

3748 S Herman Street, Milwaukee, 53207

3 Beds 2 Baths | $224,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,367 Square Feet | Built in 1952

well maintained brick ranch three bedrooms on one level with Fire place; 1.5 bathroom, living/Great room; and Family room; New kitchen cabinet, countertop with new appliances(oven/range, refrigerator), New hard floor and fresh paint; Celling fans; New A/C and many updates around the house. Basement with storage/large area for future use as a Rec room with 1/2 bathroom. Detached one car garage; fenced backyard.Rooms sizes & others are estimated measured- Disclaimer.

For open house information, contact Ashok K Sinha, Homestead Realty, Inc~Milw at 414-461-4040

Copyright © 2021 Metro MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
