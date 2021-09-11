Top homes for sale in Buffalo

(Buffalo, NY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Buffalo than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

7282 Balla Drive, North Tonawanda, 14120 3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,529 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Park like setting for this wonderful 3br, 1.5 bath home in sought after Greenfield Run in the Niagara Wheatfield School Dist. Large covered front porch surrounded by perennial gardens. Your sun filled eat-in kitchen opens through sliding glass doors to the deck and large back yard which has a shed with a covered porch. Extra deep 2 car attached garage with plenty of storage space, awning windows and work bench. High ceilings in the basement with even more storage and glass block windows. Whole house water filtration and softener system are included in the sale along with all appliances. 220 line on the deck to save on heating a hot tub and 200 amp electric service. Wood burning fireplace with blowers. Furnace/AC/Hot water and sump pump all updated 2020. Oven hood vents to outside. Furnace has Aprilaire humidifier. So much potential with this one! Offers due June 30 by 11am.

124 Fontaine Drive, Buffalo, 14215 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,912 Square Feet | Built in 1951

This spacious cape cod home offers 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths along w/a huge family room! The kitchen if fully applianced, has a breakfast bar, double porcelain sink & recessed lighting. The living room is bright w/large bay window w/window seat, custom molding & is freshly painted. There is one bdrm on the 1st floor along w/full bath w/newer vanity, toilet & tub surround; mudroom & full basement with laundry (with washer & dryer); six panel wood doors, Family room is 30x20!! Could add a dining room for liv/dining room combo, it features a wood burning fireplace with brick hearth, sliding glass door to the patio & bay window w/window seat & large closet. Huge space with endless possibilities and amazing space for entertaining. The 2nd floor features 2 large bdrms w/HDWF's, built-ins & one features WIC. The 2nd floor full bath was just gutted & totally updated!! Some new windows throughout, there are two furnaces one for the FR which is 2 months old & one for the rest of the house. The FR addition has a new (complete tear off) roof in 2020. Conveniently located to all shopping, dining and recreation; easy access to the NYS Thruway, 33 expressway and Downtown Buffalo.

384 Victoria Boulevard, Kenmore, 14217 3 Beds 1 Bath | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,266 Square Feet | Built in 1949

WELCOME TO 384 VICTORIA IN THE WONDERFUL VILLAGE OF KENMORE! THIS AMAZING 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME IN THE KENTON SCHOOL DISTRICT IS JUST WHAT YOU HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR! A GREAT LOCATION WITH MANG PARK IN ITS BACKYARD AND WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE OF ELMWOOD AVE. THIS HOME FEATURES A BEAUTIFUL FRONT PORCH THAT IS ONE OF THE BEST ON THE STREET. THE FIRST FLOOR HAS A RECENTLY UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOM. ON THE FIRST FLOOR YOU WILL ALSO FIND A SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, FORMAL DINING ROOM AND BEDROOM. THE SECOND FLOOR FEATURES 2 GENEROUSLY SIZED BEDROOMS. THERE IS A POURED CONCRETE FOUNDATION WHICH IS A RARE FIND IN THE AREA. A NEW WATER HEATER HAS BEEN ADDED AND A CERTAINTEED LANDMARK LIFETIME ROOF WAS INSTALLED IN 2012. BE SURE NOT TO PASS THIS HOME BY. SHOWINGS BEGIN MONDAY JULY 12TH AND OFFERS IF ANY ARE DUE JULY 19TH AT 5PM. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT THE OPEN HOUSES SATURDAY THE 17TH AND SUNDAY THE 18TH FROM 11AM TO 3PM.

521 Capen Boulevard, Amherst, 14226 2 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,233 Square Feet | Built in 1950

A Cape on Capen! This home is waiting for you! Original hardwoods in FR complimented by front & side window to let in all the natural light. Updated kitchen features recessed lighting, granite counters, tons of storage with over/under cabinets, Lazy Susan, spice rack equipped with soft close hinges and complimented by brushed nickel hardware. Original hardwoods also featured in DR, originally was a bedroom and could be converted back. Bedroom and Full bath complete the first lvl of the home. 2nd lvl is a master-suite carpeted w/ recessed lighting, ceiling fan, & office nook. Full Bath features no step shower & pedestal sink. Seller requests highest and best offer Tues 8/3 by 9am

