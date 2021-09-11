Check out these homes on the Bakersfield market now

(Bakersfield, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bakersfield will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

9301 Via Parma, Bakersfield, 93312 4 Beds 3 Baths | $485,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,376 Square Feet | Built in 2004

In the gated community of San Trope, this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home, near new shopping, restaurants and the Riverlakes Gold Course. The entry leads you to striking archways into the formal living and dining rooms with trayed ceilings. In the kitchen is gorgeous granite island, counters and full granite backslpash. Off the kitchen is the large family room with a second fireplace. The enormous master bedroom is also on the first level. The main area of the master is large enough for the largest of bedroom sets. AND, there's a separate area for a private office space, work out area or if needed, the ability to have a 5th bedroom! The master bath has a separate tub and massive shower to give you a spa like feeling everyday! The master closet with organizers. Upstairs are the additional 3 enormous bedrooms with lots of natural light. Throughout the home you'll find 2 inch plantations shutters and custom lighting. The corner lot showcases gorgeous landscaping AND there's a 3 car garage!

For open house information, contact Young Trieu, RE/MAX Golden Empire at 661-615-1500

6000 Ragusa Lane, Bakersfield, 93308 3 Beds 2 Baths | $320,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,607 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Beautiful rental property in the desirable San Lauren community. This home features 3 bed 2 bath, large living area, breakfast nook, and kitchen that overlooks the living area. The large back yard has plenty of grass for all the kids to play. This home is 1607 sf and is renting for $1,595.00 per month. Seller owns seven total properties, six in the San Lauren community and would like to sell them all together as a portfolio sale.

For open house information, contact Nicholas Megazzi, Watson Realty at 661-327-5161

5818 S Fairfax Rd, Bakersfield, 93307 3 Beds 3 Baths | $3,499,000 | Farm | 2,431 Square Feet | Built in 1949

*Profitable Horse Operation & Event Venue * Acquire the highly profitable Triple C Horse Hotel & Event Center in Bakersfield CA. This Residential Home / Commercial Op is2 parcels totaling 35 acres and includes a 39 Stall Barn, 80x120 Indoor Arena, 250x150 Outdoor Arena, Bar/Dance Hall, 14 Stall Mare Motel and 6 Stall Bathroom Facility for Guests. The Ranch also includes a fully fenced, 1950+/- sq ft private 3bd/2ba home with gated entry, large yard and swimming pool. *Investors Development Potential* Opportunity Zone and the City of Bakersfield Sphere of Influence and has a high ROI development potential with future city services. Neighboring home, school, and retail growth makes this an ideal investment. *Agricultural Value* Operation has a 700ft well producing 960 GPM and three separate Solar Meters to operate Well, Home, and Commercial. The land is ideal for row/permanent crops with a high annualized yield. In the County of Bakersfield, a stop for haulers across the nation.

For open house information, contact Danielle Davenport, KW Bay Area Estates at 408-560-9000

605 Goodman Street, Bakersfield, 93305 2 Beds 1 Bath | $134,999 | Single Family Residence | 916 Square Feet | Built in 1941

This house is a Half-Finished Rehab project. No Leaks in roof, Newer Windows, Kitchen and Flooring. Needs AC or Swamp Cooler, Appliances, Light Fixtures. 1 broken window in the back of the house, detached garage could be rehabbed or torn down, that's left up to your discretion. Advising you to check the electrical work. No Panel currently, but permits are being pulled to complete the job for you so don't worry about paying for it.

For open house information, contact Brandon Yager, Yager Realty of California at 714-705-4424