On the hunt for a home in Kansas City? These houses are on the market

(Kansas City, MO) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Kansas City. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

7372 Aaron Street, Parkville, 64152 3 Beds 3 Baths | $222,400 | Townhouse | 1,559 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Lot 27 B New Townhome living in Parkville! 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, 1 half Bath, 2 Car Garage. Beautiful interior finishes include Quartz Countertops, Stainless Appliances, Tile Main Floor, Soft Close Drawers & Doors, LED Lighting, Walk-in Closets, En-Suite Master Bath + Laundry Connects to Master Closet. HOA Includes Lawn Care, Building Maintenance & Snow Removal. 27 B is an Inner Unit on a Slab / No Basement - Seller paid Closing Costs $3000. Estimated Completion September 30, 2021. Stained Cabinetry featured thru out Building 27.

For open house information, contact ReeseMontgomery Team, RE/MAX RESULTS at 816-587-2323

7914 Darnell Lane, Lenexa, 66215 4 Beds 5 Baths | $450,000 | 4,143 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Stunning upgrades and updates. This is not a cookie cutter home! You are going to LOVE IT - beautiful light fixtures, white kitchen with granite and pretty backsplash, beautiful refinished wood floors, new paint throughout, newer carpet, so much new! Andersen replacement windows, tankless water heater...the list goes on. Soaring ceilings and a light and airy feel. Main floor owners suite has a huge attached bath with double vanities, separate tub and shower as well as an enormous closet. The upstairs bedrooms are all very large and all have walk in closets and direct bath access. Harwood floors are in the upstairs hallway too. Full finished walk out basement is wide open and a perfect gathering area to watch the big games. There is also a kitchenette and full bath. Large storage room. Private backyard has a nice sized deck and stained concrete patio below. See list of upgrades and improvements in Supplements. The Oak Hill pool is at 83rd and Lackman and has a newly renovated pool and pool house. Conveniently located near the New Lenexa City Center which includes shops, restaurants, library and aquatic center. Excellent access to highways.

For open house information, contact Molly Ladd, RE/MAX Realty Suburban Inc at 913-492-0200

2227 Vivion Road, Kansas City, 64118 3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | 1,142 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Great location near Antioch Crossing as well as easy access to major highways. Great home for first time home buyers or investment property. Finished attic space with room for a bedroom and entertainment area as well as a half bath and walk in closet. Sun porch perfect for a home office or place to drink your morning coffee. Large back yard with mature landscaping and plenty of room to host outdoor parties or family gatherings on the deck and patio. Loads of storage on LL as well as a laundry room. LL is a clean slate to make it your own and WALKS OUT to back yard. NKC School District.

For open house information, contact Ken Smith, Keller Williams KC North at 816-452-4200

1803 Wyandotte Street, Kansas City, 64108 3 Beds 4 Baths | $950,000 | 3,660 Square Feet | Built in None

The vibrancy of the Crossroads Arts District is yours! A magnificent, chef's kitchen is open to an expansive, light-filled living room-- perfect for entertaining! Gaggeneau stove, GE Monogram oven and microwave and D/W and Trash compactor in the kitchen. Amazing views of the Kauffman Performing Arts Center & First Fridays are right at your doorstep! Designer touches throughout include, Custom 15ft kitchen island of glass & stainless steel, a custom glass staircase to the second floor, and the spacious master suite boasts a beautiful walk in closet, a steam shower, and spectacular views from two balconies! Relax in the bathtub with a glass of wine, candles, and look out over the city! This amazing and rather large loft comes with two covered parking spaces in the secured lot right out the back door. The media room includes theater seating, a wet bar and the top rate Custom upgraded media technology that stays, for viewing all of your favorite sports and movies! Walk to every kind of restaurant you can imagine, a culinary delight within minutes from your incredible condo, 6 min to Consentino's market to grocery shop and pick up a variety of delicious packaged meals. Civic minded - this is your world!! Art museums, theater, bars, restaurants, a plethora of entertainment choices, churches, schools, libraries, fitness, salons, art galleries, antique shops, unique shops, coffee shops, so many cool places........just imagine your Incredible life!

For open house information, contact Linda Holbrook, Keller Williams Key Partners at 913-825-7500