Chicago, IL

Check out these homes on the Chicago market now

Chicago Digest
Chicago Digest
 6 days ago

(Chicago, IL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Chicago. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1523 West Hood Avenue, Chicago, 60660

5 Beds 4 Baths | $1,170,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,000 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Modern farm house style 2-story home on wide lot! Rehabbed/re-built lower level and 1st floor with brand new 2nd floor addition. 4 large bedrooms all on 2nd floor! 5th bedroom or office in lower level. High ceiling throughout. New concrete slab in lower level with new drain tile system. 4" wide plank white oak floor throughout 1st and 2nd floor. Custom cabinetry in kitchen - double stacked upper cabinets, dark gray oversized center island, pantry cabinets, and butler's pantry! Bosch appliances with 36" gas range. Quartz counter tops in kitchen and full baths. Primary suite has vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, heated floor in bath with separate shower and free-standing soaking tub. Laundry hook-ups on 2nd floor! Huge REC room in lower level with full bath and additional bedroom/office. Tons of storage space throughout the home. Brand new 2.5-car detached garage. Sold before list. Property still under construction.

7700 South Loomis Boulevard, Chicago, 60620

3 Beds 1 Bath | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 1921

Come see this immaculate rehab, New Kitchen w 42 Inch Cabs, Granite Counter tops, Sink, Faucets, GFI's & Ceramic Tile Back Splash! New Bathrooms, (Vanities, Lights, Faucets, Mirrors, Fixtures) New Light Fixtures and Refinished floors, updated windows and roof 7 years young, new trim and paint! New Exterior and Interior Doors with new handles! Newer mechanicals (5 years young), tuck-pointing completed & so much more! The second floor has been finished out with 2 bonus rooms that could be media rooms, bedrooms, or an office space, and there is also ample storage. The basement is unfinished but clean and huge for additional storage.

5209 South Moody Avenue, Chicago, 60638

4 Beds 3 Baths | $445,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,350 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom/3 bathroom Cape Cod, fully remodeled in 2018 w/ full finished basement located in the heart of Garfield Ridge! This home has been updated with contemporary flair and the highest quality products including: High-end cabinetry with Quartz countertops,Under Cabinet Lighting, High-end appliances, High quality trim and crown molding, Solid wood doors with modern handles and much more. Newer furnace and air conditioning, Updated electrical, and Updated plumbing. Well lit Covered Deck and spacious basement w/ wet bar that's perfect for Entertaining! Conveniently located near parks, schools, expressway and Midway Airport!!!

1650 West Edgewater Avenue, Chicago, 60660

1 Bed 1 Bath | $199,900 | Condominium | 750 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Must see Andersonville sun drenched top floor unit with private large deck. Well designed, open floor plan, spacious feeling, 9 foot ceilings, quiet, secure building. Newly painted, hardwood floors, built in cabinets and well placed built in desk for live/work area. LR: loft feeling, great view, wooden mantel, decorative fireplace. New kitchen cabinets, stone countertops, SS appliances, breakfast bar,ceiling fan. Opens to large back deck, city escape, enjoy hanging out, and extend your entertaining area. You'll enjoy barbecue's and container gardening. Bathroom: new fixtures, and handmade Spanish tiles. Tranquil sunny bedroom, ceiling fan, custom designed closet. Washers and dryers in building. Pet friendly building. Great storage area. Quiet dead end street. Plenty of street parking, additional spaces for owners. Easy walk to lake, neighborhood stores and restaurants. Fun, friendly walking neighborhood. MLS # 10929301

