Cincinnati, OH

Take a look at these homes on the market in Cincinnati

Cincinnati Dispatch
Cincinnati Dispatch
 6 days ago

(Cincinnati, OH) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Cincinnati. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35g209_0btCzOy600

519 Overton Street, Newport, 41071

3 Beds 3 Baths | $509,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,891 Square Feet | Built in None

Gorgeous Italianate available in the heart of the East Row Historic District! This completely updated 3 bed/3 bath home has it all! Just past the welcoming front porch, you'll find large rooms with original trim and high ceilings, historic fireplace mantles, restored staircase, and hardwood floors! A first floor laundry and pantry adjoin the recently updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Large bedrooms on the second and third floors have plenty of natural light! Great backyard and patio for entertaining, and an off street parking pad complete this home!

For open house information, contact Mark Ramler, Pivot Realty Group at 859-578-8111

Copyright © 2021 Northern Kentucky Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NKARKY-550566)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aPsrx_0btCzOy600

3841 Trevor Avenue, Cheviot, 45211

3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,725 Square Feet | Built in 1911

Amazing Opportunity in Cheviot Featuring Tasteful Updates Throughout, Hardwood Floors on Main Level, Updated Kitchen w/ Wood Cabinets & Granite Counters, Finished Attic Space for Recreation or Play Area, Private & Fenced Backyard w/ Hot Tub & Firepit, Character Filled, & Gorgeous Fireplace!

For open house information, contact Flor McNally, Keller Williams Advisors Realty at 513-766-9200

Copyright © 2021 MLS of Greater Cincinnati, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CINCYMLS-1714016)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ogC6Y_0btCzOy600

308 Summer View Drive, Anderson Twp, 45255

5 Beds 5 Baths | $839,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,893 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Beautiful custom center-hall brick traditional home built by Ross Quality Homes. 1st floor owner's suite w/ spa bath & walk-in-closets. Spectacular great room w/ stone fireplace & soaring ceilings. Lovely kitchen open to family room. Fully finished LL w/ bar & walkout. 3 season room accessible from 1st floor deck. Stunning moldings & millwork throughout. Ample closets & storage. Reverse osmosis & instant hot water loop system. Rare 4 car garage. Serene cul-de-sac street. Truly one of a kind!

For open house information, contact James Peckskamp, Keller Williams Advisors Realty at 513-766-9200

Copyright © 2021 MLS of Greater Cincinnati, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CINCYMLS-1704805)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39jXEs_0btCzOy600

2555 Fairview Avenue, Cincinnati, 45219

4 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,428 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Large brick 4 bedroom with rare off street parking with repaved driveway near hospitals and UC. Great rental history, tenants pay all utilities. Purchase before pre-leasing begins, currently under rented, value add galore! 24 hour notice minimum for showings.

For open house information, contact Kyle Woodland, Reinvest Consultants, LLC at 513-823-2200

Copyright © 2021 MLS of Greater Cincinnati, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CINCYMLS-1714413)

The Associated Press

House to try suspending cap on borrowing authority next week

House Democrats said Friday they planned to take action next week to suspend the cap on the government’s borrowing authority, and the White House ratcheted up pressure on Republicans by warning state and local governments that severe cuts lie ahead if the measure fails in the Senate. Disaster relief, Medicaid,...
