El Paso, TX

Take a look at these homes on the market in El Paso

El Paso Dispatch
El Paso Dispatch
 6 days ago

(El Paso, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in El Paso will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sJRQZ_0btCzN5N00

3615 Sacramento Avenue, El Paso, 79930

3 Beds 2 Baths | $164,500 | 1,676 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Introducing Charm & Charisma. This home is one of a kind. This extra-ordinary home features original wood floors that have recently been refurbished. 3 extra large bedrooms, 1 full, & one 3/4 bath, formal living and dining room with old world charm. Picture yourself in this beautiful family room with an entire wall of bookcases & cabinets. Also enjoy a private bar in the midst of all wood cabinets and closets. Large kitchen with new tile allows the soul of the house to shine through. Large beautiful backyard has new privacy fence, plenty of area for planting. AND.... wait for it!!! An additional 252 sq ft in a small apartment with utilities although capped, bring endless possibilities!! Come see today, won't last!

For open house information, contact Cathy Azzam, RE/MAX Associates at 915-594-3034

Copyright © 2021 Greater El Paso Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEPARTX-851775)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wKzjC_0btCzN5N00

1201 Calle Lago Drive, El Paso, 79912

5 Beds 5 Baths | $899,900 | 4,293 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Outstanding 5 BR custom home built by Cardel & located on prime corner lot with resort style backyard with pool, spa, & magnificent views of Franklin Mountains & Upper Valley. Beautiful foyer with high ceilings, Library with French doors. & large formal dining area. Gourmet kitchen with barstool seating, island with granite tops, stainless appliance package, and desk area. Nice breakfast area for informal dining. Kitchen overlooks large den with fireplace. Downstairs bedroom with 3/4 bath. Upper level has 4 more bedrooms. Large master suite with balcony views. Master bath area with huge walk-in closet, fireplace, double sinks, whirlpool tub and granite tops. Backyard is an oasis with heated pool/spa, outdoor kitchen area, and professionally landscaped! (Amenities: Shutters, crown molding, hardwood floors, beautiful ironwork,, triple garage.) Great house for entertaining & conveniently located to schools.

For open house information, contact Sue Jane Woo, Sandy Messer And Associates at 915-833-6111

Copyright © 2021 Greater El Paso Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEPARTX-851647)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l2BGk_0btCzN5N00

2800 Sea Breeze Drive, El Paso, 79936

3 Beds 2 Baths | $153,900 | 1,193 Square Feet | Built in 1976

On a large corner lot, this home has been updated throughout. Features include a custom kitchen with some glass-fronted cabinets. Bathrooms have been remodeled with new tile. There's fresh paint & new hard-surface flooring all through the home. Every window has plantation shutters! A full-width covered patio & a water feature make the backyard and ideal spot for entertaining & relaxing. Also included is a large 2-room storage building & backyard access. Come see this special home today!

For open house information, contact Mark Pries, Keller Williams Realty at 915-603-5293

Copyright © 2021 Greater El Paso Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEPARTX-849762)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u6OHs_0btCzN5N00

6257 Mamba Court, El Paso, 79924

3 Beds 4 Baths | $219,000 | 1,999 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Fence-topped walls surround this unique home on a corner cul de sac lot. Brick-faced pillars in a twist pattern grace the sheltered carport. A gorgeous glass & wrought iron door with matching sidelights & toplight welcomes you into a wide-open living space with tile flooring, tall ceilings, & recessed lighting. A dining space adjoins the kitchen where you'll find granite countertops, loads of cabinets, & a gas range. The adjacent family room has French doors to the backyard and a 1,408 s.f. addition with its own bathroom. There's a total of 3 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms (two jetted tubs) & 2 3/4 baths. the master suite has twin vessel sinks below a mirror-framed mirror, & plenty of storage. There are so many possibilities for a large family in this spacious home.

For open house information, contact Mark Olivas, Keller Williams Realty at 915-603-5293

Copyright © 2021 Greater El Paso Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEPARTX-838438)

El Paso Dispatch

El Paso Dispatch

El Paso, TX
