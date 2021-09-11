CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

Check out these homes on the Washington market now

Washington Voice
Washington Voice
 6 days ago

(Washington, DC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Washington. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z1chN_0btCzMCe00

527 Northwest Drive, Silver Spring, 20901

5 Beds 5 Baths | $889,999 | 3,157 Square Feet | Built in 1955

This beautifully unique ranch is quietly nestled on over 3/4 of an acre of land. In the heart of White Oak, this house is a true gem, and a must see! Well thought out and meticulously maintained, this house boasts a large addition (sq. footage greater than listed), a huge eat-in gourmet kitchen, and a breath-taking backyard getaway! Kitchen is well equipped with double wall ovens, 3 sinks, 2 dishwashers, 2 microwaves, 2 stoves and too much to list! There are 5 spacious bedrooms on the main level and 3 full bathrooms. (2 masters with on suite bathrooms). The basement has 2 full bathrooms and 6 more rooms for guest rooms and office space. The backyard of this home is really what takes the cake! A gorgeous porch right off the kitchen with lots of seating area for entertaining. Porch opens onto a private, completely fenced in lot. The backyard has everything you could imagine to enjoy the stunning outdoors. Fenced-in heated swimming pool, gazebo, play area, and 2 separate sheds. And there's still room for more! Walking distance to FDA, Trader Joes, Starbucks and more! Extra features: 2 A/C Units 2 sheds 2 fireplaces large picture window in the living room Extra long driveway Sparkling Fenced in heated pool (20'x 40' long) Fully fenced backyard House fan Radon Remediation system

For open house information, contact Chelsea Fantl, NextHome Envision at 301-881-NEXT

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-186199)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kemqy_0btCzMCe00

5416 Woodway Dr, Alexandria, 22310

6 Beds 6 Baths | $1,249,999 | 6,619 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Stately and expansive colonial located near end of cul-de-sac. No detail left undone in this majestic home with tall ceilings throughout and over 6,600 sf finished living area. Pull up to a stunning circular concrete and paver driveway or pull into the heated 2 car garage. Enter the homes stunning granite foyer with retractable crystal chandelier. Large living spaces include formal living & dining rooms, separate family room with fireplace, guest entertaining room, eloquent bar, and hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has granite counters, tall cabinets, and stainless steel appliances that are dual gas & electric. Upstairs has 5 large bedrooms to include two primary bedrooms with their own ensuite. Finished basement has additional bedroom, full bath, large theater room, half bath, and workout/flex room. Multi-tiered slate patio out back with water feature, seated fire pit area, and turfed area for playground or putting green! Perfect to entertain. Custom built home with quality construction throughout. Many more features -- a must see!

For open house information, contact Michael Asmus, NextHome Mission at 540-604-8293

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-188067)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FTPIv_0btCzMCe00

9608 Fagan Drive, Mitchellville, 20721

3 Beds 3 Baths | $478,970 | Townhouse | 1,786 Square Feet | Built in None

This floorplan is just what you have been waiting for. The Columbus is a 1786 square-foot townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a 18x6 deck and 2 car rear loading garage. This end unit is spacious and features an open living concept. The main level features Stainless Steel kitchen appliances with 5-burner gas range, upgraded cabinets and granite countertops. Hard surface flooring on whole main level. The third level has a gorgeous owners suite with a large walk-in closet and features a luxury owners shower with granite counter tops. Two secondary bedrooms, laundry, and hall bathroom with granite counter tops. There is plenty of space for entertaining family and friends in your finished lower level rec room. This home is also equipped with smart home technology. The package includes a keyless entry, Skybell (video doorbell), programmable thermostat to adjust your temperature from your smartphone and much more!

For open house information, contact Woodmore Overlook Sales D.R. Horton - Maryland

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-42185-420-42185-421850000-3018)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RTWbJ_0btCzMCe00

9611 Fagan Drive, Mitchellville, 20721

3 Beds 3 Baths | $474,970 | Townhouse | 1,786 Square Feet | Built in None

This floorplan is just what you have been waiting for. The Columbus is a 1786 square-foot townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a 18x6 deck and 2 car rear loading garage. This end unit is spacious and features an open living concept. The main level features Stainless Steel kitchen appliances with 5-burner gas range, upgraded cabinets and granite countertops. Hard surface flooring on whole main level. The third level has a gorgeous owners suite with a large walk-in closet and features a luxury owners shower with granite counter tops. Two secondary bedrooms, laundry, and hall bathroom with granite counter tops. There is plenty of space for entertaining family and friends in your finished lower level rec room. This home is also equipped with smart home technology. The package includes a keyless entry, Skybell (video doorbell), programmable thermostat to adjust your temperature from your smartphone and much more!

For open house information, contact Woodmore Overlook Sales D.R. Horton - Maryland

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-42185-420-42185-421850000-2009)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Napa Valley Register

3 Bedroom Home in San Anselmo - $1,495,000

Located just steps from the quaint village of Downtown San Anselmo, this charming turn-of-the-century Victorian offers 1,593+/- sunny sq. ft., plus a legal, non-conforming 679+/- sq. ft. cottage for supplemental income (recently leased for $1,975/mo). A 2-story stunner tucked away on a quiet, tree-lined street, this 3-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom home has been lovingly restored to maintain its period details. The main house has been tastefully updated with remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Grounded in beautifully preserved Douglass fir flooring, a multitude of windows allow for ample natural light. Appointed with striking beam ceiling, custom built-ins, and replica wood-burning stove, there's no shortage of charm. Beyond a bright, eat-in-kitchen, a walkout deck unfolds into a lush backyard garden dotted in roses, hydrangeas, and wisteria. Mere minutes from downtown coffee shops, eateries, and grocers, this coveted slice of San Anselmo rarely comes to market. (Sq. Ft. per open homes floor plan)
SAN ANSELMO, CA
SPY

These Space-Saving Dining Sets Are The Ultimate Small Home Living Hack

Finding an appropriate dining set for a condo or small space can feel impossible. You want a large enough area to comfortably socialize and eat with loved ones while taking up as small of a footprint as possible. When you add your own aesthetic into the mix, options seem to get even narrower. There are endless shapes and sizes available, as well as some modular pieces that can be arranged to take up less space when they’re not being used or contain built-in storage. Many websites sell drop-leaf tables, which let your table extend. Besides the silhouette, there are several materials to...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Sourcing Journal

Brooklyn Bedding and Helix Acquired in Private Equity Deal

Mattress companies Brooklyn Bedding and Helix are joining forces in an acquisition by private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management. Together, the combined company will offer customers Brooklyn Bedding’s and Helix’s products through a vertically integrated, scalable direct-to-consumer platform. Brooklyn Bedding and Helix will continue to operate under their respective brand names, and the combined company will be led by John Merwin, current chief executive officer of Brooklyn Bedding. Helix’s co-founders Adam Tishman, Kristian von Rickenbach, and Jerry Lin will lead the direct-to-consumer segment of the combined business. “This is an exciting opportunity to combine two incredible businesses with highly complementary capabilities,” said...
BUSINESS
TrendHunter.com

Heater-Equipped Bistro Tables

The EnerG+ Infrared Electric Outdoor Heater is a dual-purpose furniture solution for exterior spaces that will provide users with the ability to keep cozy when the temperature begins to dip. The table is equipped with a heater in the main support to emanate soothing warmth outwards towards those who are...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Real Estate
Washington, DC
Business
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
wdhn.com

Fall housing market in the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Normally, people are waiting to buy and sell their homes during the Spring and Summer months, however, cities such as Rehobeth, Wicksburg, Headland, and other areas in the Wiregrass are growing and that means that more people are looking to buy homes. “So there are many...
DOTHAN, AL
Inhabitat.com

Google’s first retail location earns LEED Platinum certification

This summer, Google opened its first retail storefront in New York City. The landmark event is notable for a variety of reasons, perhaps the most noteworthy being that the location was planned, designed and built with sustainability in mind. In fact, its sustainability measures earned the space a LEED Platinum rating, the highest certification possible from the U.S. Green Building Council.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doorbell#Family Room#White Oak#House#Nexthome#Stainless Steel#Woodmore Overlook Sales
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
ECONOMY
Washington Voice

Washington Voice

Washington, DC
205
Followers
492
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

With Washington Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy