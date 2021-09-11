Check out these homes on the Washington market now

(Washington, DC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Washington. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

527 Northwest Drive, Silver Spring, 20901 5 Beds 5 Baths | $889,999 | 3,157 Square Feet | Built in 1955

This beautifully unique ranch is quietly nestled on over 3/4 of an acre of land. In the heart of White Oak, this house is a true gem, and a must see! Well thought out and meticulously maintained, this house boasts a large addition (sq. footage greater than listed), a huge eat-in gourmet kitchen, and a breath-taking backyard getaway! Kitchen is well equipped with double wall ovens, 3 sinks, 2 dishwashers, 2 microwaves, 2 stoves and too much to list! There are 5 spacious bedrooms on the main level and 3 full bathrooms. (2 masters with on suite bathrooms). The basement has 2 full bathrooms and 6 more rooms for guest rooms and office space. The backyard of this home is really what takes the cake! A gorgeous porch right off the kitchen with lots of seating area for entertaining. Porch opens onto a private, completely fenced in lot. The backyard has everything you could imagine to enjoy the stunning outdoors. Fenced-in heated swimming pool, gazebo, play area, and 2 separate sheds. And there's still room for more! Walking distance to FDA, Trader Joes, Starbucks and more! Extra features: 2 A/C Units 2 sheds 2 fireplaces large picture window in the living room Extra long driveway Sparkling Fenced in heated pool (20'x 40' long) Fully fenced backyard House fan Radon Remediation system

5416 Woodway Dr, Alexandria, 22310 6 Beds 6 Baths | $1,249,999 | 6,619 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Stately and expansive colonial located near end of cul-de-sac. No detail left undone in this majestic home with tall ceilings throughout and over 6,600 sf finished living area. Pull up to a stunning circular concrete and paver driveway or pull into the heated 2 car garage. Enter the homes stunning granite foyer with retractable crystal chandelier. Large living spaces include formal living & dining rooms, separate family room with fireplace, guest entertaining room, eloquent bar, and hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has granite counters, tall cabinets, and stainless steel appliances that are dual gas & electric. Upstairs has 5 large bedrooms to include two primary bedrooms with their own ensuite. Finished basement has additional bedroom, full bath, large theater room, half bath, and workout/flex room. Multi-tiered slate patio out back with water feature, seated fire pit area, and turfed area for playground or putting green! Perfect to entertain. Custom built home with quality construction throughout. Many more features -- a must see!

9608 Fagan Drive, Mitchellville, 20721 3 Beds 3 Baths | $478,970 | Townhouse | 1,786 Square Feet | Built in None

This floorplan is just what you have been waiting for. The Columbus is a 1786 square-foot townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a 18x6 deck and 2 car rear loading garage. This end unit is spacious and features an open living concept. The main level features Stainless Steel kitchen appliances with 5-burner gas range, upgraded cabinets and granite countertops. Hard surface flooring on whole main level. The third level has a gorgeous owners suite with a large walk-in closet and features a luxury owners shower with granite counter tops. Two secondary bedrooms, laundry, and hall bathroom with granite counter tops. There is plenty of space for entertaining family and friends in your finished lower level rec room. This home is also equipped with smart home technology. The package includes a keyless entry, Skybell (video doorbell), programmable thermostat to adjust your temperature from your smartphone and much more!

9611 Fagan Drive, Mitchellville, 20721 3 Beds 3 Baths | $474,970 | Townhouse | 1,786 Square Feet | Built in None

