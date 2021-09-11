Take a look at these homes for sale in Fresno

(Fresno, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Fresno. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3075 N Carriage Avenue, Fresno, 93727 4 Beds 2 Baths | $415,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,223 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Beautiful Lennar Home Built 2012. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 3 car garage, granite counters, a tankless water heater, a formal dining room that could be converted into a 4th bedroom, and a well-manicured landscape.

4576 W Clinton Avenue, Fresno, 93722 3 Beds 2 Baths | $397,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,460 Square Feet | Built in 1989

BEAUTIFUL Move in Ready! This 3 bed 2 bath home is situated on a large, secured corner lot. The kitchen is elegantly updated, open to the living room, eating area and beautiful granite fireplace. French doors lead to the sunroom and outdoor entertainment area. Both bathrooms tastefully updated with granite counters, tile flooring, one featuring a jetted tub. Additional features include freshly painted interior and exterior, NEW tile flooring, NEW carpeting, NEW ROOF, triple pane windows, NEW water heater, LUSH avocado tree. Home also includes NEW hot tub with lighting and stereo features, Front Patio, Potential RV access, front yard fencing and Video security system! Close to freeways, shopping!

938 N Vagedes Avenue, Fresno, 93728 3 Beds 2 Baths | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,622 Square Feet | Built in 1942

Unique Tower District home! come take a look at this full of charm home that offers the perfect match of modern upgrades and 1940's charm. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, lots of closets, large living room and family room, new kitchen granite countertops, plenty of natural light, a detached garage, and possible RV parking. Call to schedule your appointment now!

7091 N Teilman Avenue, Fresno, 93711 2 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,506 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Recently renovated! Remarkable 2 bedroom 2 bath with loft in desirable Northridge Terrace community. Quartz counters in kitchen & baths, stainless appliances gas range, stacked stone faced fireplace, custom wrought iron stair rail, wood look tile flooring, and plantation shutters downstairs. One bedroom and full bath on lower level. Primary suite plus spacious loft upstairs. Inside laundry room leads to 2 car garage. Custom front door enters from Teilman Ave. Just move in and enjoy life including community pool and lush landscaping.

