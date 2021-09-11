CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Top homes for sale in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City Voice
Oklahoma City Voice
 6 days ago

(Oklahoma City, OK) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Oklahoma City. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45UxuB_0btCzE8q00

2312 Sw 42Nd Street, Oklahoma City, 73119

4 Beds 1 Bath | $129,600 | Single Family Residence | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Absolutely awesome FULL remodel.... The garage conversion could absolutely be a 4th bedroom, office, man cave, playroom, such nice big space! LOOK at this list: New roof, Driveway, new tile flooring, New lightning fixtures, Texture, Paint inside and outside, Doors , Floors, Windows, Granite countertops, updated electrical panel, and three prong grounded outlets throughout the home, new Carpet, toilets, sinks, LARGE backyard! This home is ready for you.

For open house information, contact Misty Landry, Keller-Williams Platinum at 405-748-8500

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-967478)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01vMUd_0btCzE8q00

1209 N Harvey Avenue, Oklahoma City, 73103

1 Bed 1 Bath | $238,000 | Condominium | 971 Square Feet | Built in 1947

VERY RARE OPPORTUNITY TO OWN IN THE HEART OF MIDTOWN! Situated between Heritage Hills and the shadow of the OKC skyline. WALK TO YOUR FAVORITE SPOTS in Midtown, Uptown, and Downtown, or CATCH THE STREETCAR with a stop right out your front door! LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN with 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and a ROOFTOP PATIO. The rooftop patio has some of the BEST VIEWS of the beautiful downtown skyline available. The building was originally built in 1946 and remodeled in 2006 during the Midtown Renaissance/Urban Renewal. The unit features EXPOSED CONCRETE CEILINGS, track lighting, and FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS. The HOA dues of $307 per month includes cable, internet, insurance from studs out, water, trash, and maintenance of the building and grounds (WHAT A BARGAIN!) Electric bill averages $55 per month. DO NOT MISS OUT ON THIS RARE OPPORTUNITY TO OWN IN THE FAST GROWING DOWNTOWN/MIDTOWN DISTRICT!

For open house information, contact Cindy Kerr, Kerr Team Real Estate Edmond at 405-330-3000

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-973097)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dPqFp_0btCzE8q00

3028 Willow Brook Road, Oklahoma City, 73120

4 Beds 4 Baths | $463,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,004 Square Feet | Built in 1971

This is a great house to raise your family!! Just a half block walking distance to coveted Quail creek Elementary!! Totally updated 2 story home with 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths. Master bedroom down, 3 bedrooms up with large extra family room. Open kitchen with eating area. Formal dining and formal living room. Fireplace and wet bar, two walk in attics, two car garage. Beautiful large backyard with amazing pool with diving board. Built in basketball goal. Home owner has an Oklahoma real estate license.

For open house information, contact Michael L Biddinger, First Source Real Estate Inc. at 405-236-4747

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-960938)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KtC2F_0btCzE8q00

2209 Northfork Drive, Moore, 73160

3 Beds 3 Baths | $289,935 | Single Family Residence | 1,740 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Under Construction. Please call community manager for further details.

For open house information, contact Millie Eubanks, Gable & Grace at 405-476-3466

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-968504)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

FDA advisory group votes in favor of Covid booster for at-risk groups

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel overwhelmingly voted in favor of Covid-19 booster shots on Friday for people ages 65 and up as well as those at high risk of severe illness. The panel, called the Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, voted unanimously in favor of booster...
The Hill

Pentagon admits 'tragic mistake' in strike that killed 10 civilians

The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it mistook a civilian vehicle for an ISIS-K threat when it launched a drone strike on Aug. 29 in Kabul that killed 10 civilians. “I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike,” U.S. Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters at the Pentagon. “Moreover, we analyzed that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to U.S. forces.”
MILITARY
Reuters

As California fire nears, crews protect world's largest tree in special wrap

THREE RIVERS, Calif., Sept 17 (Reuters) - Fire crews have resorted to wrapping the bases of some giant sequoias in fire-resistant coverings in a desperate effort to save the towering specimens, including the General Sherman, the world's largest tree, the National Park Service said on Friday. The blaze, one of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Business
Oklahoma City, OK
Real Estate
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Real Estate
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
State
Oklahoma State
The Associated Press

Milley: Calls to China were ‘perfectly’ within scope of job

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The top U.S. military officer said Friday that calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the final stormy months of Donald Trump’s presidency were “perfectly within the duties and responsibilities” of his job. In his first public comments on the conversations, Gen. Mark Milley said...
Reuters

France recalls envoys in U.S, Australia over submarine deal - statement

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - France said on Friday it had decided to recall its ambassadors in the United States and Australia for consultations after Australia struck a deal with the United States and Britain which ended a $40 billion French-designed submarine deal. Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate License#Urban Renewal#Driveway#Carpet#Hoa#Gable Grace
The Associated Press

House to try suspending cap on borrowing authority next week

House Democrats said Friday they planned to take action next week to suspend the cap on the government’s borrowing authority, and the White House ratcheted up pressure on Republicans by warning state and local governments that severe cuts lie ahead if the measure fails in the Senate. Disaster relief, Medicaid,...
Oklahoma City Voice

Oklahoma City Voice

Oklahoma City, OK
377
Followers
465
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oklahoma City Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy