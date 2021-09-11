Top homes for sale in Oklahoma City

(Oklahoma City, OK) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Oklahoma City. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2312 Sw 42Nd Street, Oklahoma City, 73119 4 Beds 1 Bath | $129,600 | Single Family Residence | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Absolutely awesome FULL remodel.... The garage conversion could absolutely be a 4th bedroom, office, man cave, playroom, such nice big space! LOOK at this list: New roof, Driveway, new tile flooring, New lightning fixtures, Texture, Paint inside and outside, Doors , Floors, Windows, Granite countertops, updated electrical panel, and three prong grounded outlets throughout the home, new Carpet, toilets, sinks, LARGE backyard! This home is ready for you.

1209 N Harvey Avenue, Oklahoma City, 73103 1 Bed 1 Bath | $238,000 | Condominium | 971 Square Feet | Built in 1947

VERY RARE OPPORTUNITY TO OWN IN THE HEART OF MIDTOWN! Situated between Heritage Hills and the shadow of the OKC skyline. WALK TO YOUR FAVORITE SPOTS in Midtown, Uptown, and Downtown, or CATCH THE STREETCAR with a stop right out your front door! LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN with 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and a ROOFTOP PATIO. The rooftop patio has some of the BEST VIEWS of the beautiful downtown skyline available. The building was originally built in 1946 and remodeled in 2006 during the Midtown Renaissance/Urban Renewal. The unit features EXPOSED CONCRETE CEILINGS, track lighting, and FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS. The HOA dues of $307 per month includes cable, internet, insurance from studs out, water, trash, and maintenance of the building and grounds (WHAT A BARGAIN!) Electric bill averages $55 per month. DO NOT MISS OUT ON THIS RARE OPPORTUNITY TO OWN IN THE FAST GROWING DOWNTOWN/MIDTOWN DISTRICT!

3028 Willow Brook Road, Oklahoma City, 73120 4 Beds 4 Baths | $463,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,004 Square Feet | Built in 1971

This is a great house to raise your family!! Just a half block walking distance to coveted Quail creek Elementary!! Totally updated 2 story home with 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths. Master bedroom down, 3 bedrooms up with large extra family room. Open kitchen with eating area. Formal dining and formal living room. Fireplace and wet bar, two walk in attics, two car garage. Beautiful large backyard with amazing pool with diving board. Built in basketball goal. Home owner has an Oklahoma real estate license.

2209 Northfork Drive, Moore, 73160 3 Beds 3 Baths | $289,935 | Single Family Residence | 1,740 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Under Construction. Please call community manager for further details.

