CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albuquerque, NM

Top homes for sale in Albuquerque

Albuquerque Digest
Albuquerque Digest
 6 days ago

(Albuquerque, NM) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Albuquerque will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kLg2B_0btCzBUf00

4713 Jennifer Drive Ne, Albuquerque, 87109

3 Beds 3 Baths | $287,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,545 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Welcome to this Lovely & Newly Updated House from top to bottom. Featuring 2 Master Suites & a 3rd bedroom w/walk in closets & 3 Bathrooms. Perfect for mother in law or teen qtrs. When you walk into the house you will be amazed w/the fresh paint & new flooring throughout. The country kitchen is fully loaded w/solid oak cabinetry w/new hardware, pantry, new quartz counter tops, new tiled backsplash, sky light & new light fixtures. The dining area features a new fan & French doors leading to the pergola covered patio & newly landscaped private backyard. The backyard w/new fence & gate. The roof is brand new & comes with a transferrable warranty. The laundry room is newly constructed for your convenience. The garage is freshly painted and features 2 new doors and 2 openers. Shows AAAA!

For open house information, contact Yvonne Gonzales, Re/Max Alliance, REALTORS at 505-298-9999

Copyright © 2021 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-999608)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rk9tf_0btCzBUf00

9416 Callaway Circle Ne, Albuquerque, 87111

2 Beds 2 Baths | $400,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,860 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Beautifully designed home in the Tanoan Golf Course Community. Natural light illuminates the exquisite style in each room. The living room has a stunning, coffered ceiling with skylights and recessed lighting. The woodturning fireplace with custom mantel is the centerpiece of this elegant room. The kitchen is perfect for the cook in your home! The custom remodel has ample storage, counter space, and style. Luxury appliances include a Viking cooktop, Bosch built in oven, and a double drawer dishwasher.

For open house information, contact David M Stafford, 360 Ventures Real Estate at 505-750-3360

Copyright © 2021 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-999790)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wIpek_0btCzBUf00

2625 Rushing Road Sw, Albuquerque, 87105

3 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,498 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Home is tenant occupied - please DO NOT DISTURB TENANT! This beautiful .8 acre property is available!!! Large brick veneer home boasts 2 living spaces, dining room, breakfast nook and plenty of storage space. The exterior is fully fenced and has grass and trees. Properties like this don't come around often - don't miss your chance to make it yours!

For open house information, contact Brooks Real Estate Group, Keller Williams Realty at 505-271-8200

Copyright © 2021 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-998190)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c2SC0_0btCzBUf00

1101 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Avenue Ne, Albuquerque, 87106

1 Bed 1 Bath | $225,000 | Single Family Attached | 700 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Can't beat this location, close to UNM, Presbyterian Hospital & several other services. One of the few studio condos in Mulberry Gardens. Upscale LOFT-studio. Gorgeous hardwood floors, natural light, beautiful full-size kitchen, appliances, full bath, garden tub, walk-in closet, washer/dryer. Private Patio-deck off living room. Wonderful gated community, All units open into a private, secure, nicely landscaped courtyard. Unit conveys with a one-car garage w/opener. Perfect for student or professional wanting to live near UNM, hospitals, Downtown Or as a small condo for an Albuquerque get-away. An awesome investment property with a 15 year rental history! This is an opportunity to own a wonderful condo approximately .4 miles to the University of New Mexico. Must see to appreciate-TOUR TODAY

For open house information, contact April Ager, NM Real Estate Resources, Inc at 505-269-5771

Copyright © 2021 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-999005)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

FDA advisory group votes in favor of Covid booster for at-risk groups

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel overwhelmingly voted in favor of Covid-19 booster shots on Friday for people ages 65 and up as well as those at high risk of severe illness. The panel, called the Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, voted unanimously in favor of booster...
The Hill

Pentagon admits 'tragic mistake' in strike that killed 10 civilians

The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it mistook a civilian vehicle for an ISIS-K threat when it launched a drone strike on Aug. 29 in Kabul that killed 10 civilians. “I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike,” U.S. Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters at the Pentagon. “Moreover, we analyzed that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to U.S. forces.”
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Business
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Real Estate
The Associated Press

Milley: Calls to China were ‘perfectly’ within scope of job

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The top U.S. military officer said Friday that calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the final stormy months of Donald Trump’s presidency were “perfectly within the duties and responsibilities” of his job. In his first public comments on the conversations, Gen. Mark Milley said...
Reuters

France recalls envoys in U.S, Australia over submarine deal - statement

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - France said on Friday it had decided to recall its ambassadors in the United States and Australia for consultations after Australia struck a deal with the United States and Britain which ended a $40 billion French-designed submarine deal. Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Homes#Realtors#2 Master Suites#French#Re Max Alliance#Viking#Brooks Real Estate Group#Keller Williams Realty#Unm#Presbyterian Hospital
The Associated Press

House to try suspending cap on borrowing authority next week

House Democrats said Friday they planned to take action next week to suspend the cap on the government’s borrowing authority, and the White House ratcheted up pressure on Republicans by warning state and local governments that severe cuts lie ahead if the measure fails in the Senate. Disaster relief, Medicaid,...
Albuquerque Digest

Albuquerque Digest

Albuquerque, NM
349
Followers
421
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

With Albuquerque Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy