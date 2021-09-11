Top homes for sale in Albuquerque

(Albuquerque, NM) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Albuquerque will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

4713 Jennifer Drive Ne, Albuquerque, 87109 3 Beds 3 Baths | $287,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,545 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Welcome to this Lovely & Newly Updated House from top to bottom. Featuring 2 Master Suites & a 3rd bedroom w/walk in closets & 3 Bathrooms. Perfect for mother in law or teen qtrs. When you walk into the house you will be amazed w/the fresh paint & new flooring throughout. The country kitchen is fully loaded w/solid oak cabinetry w/new hardware, pantry, new quartz counter tops, new tiled backsplash, sky light & new light fixtures. The dining area features a new fan & French doors leading to the pergola covered patio & newly landscaped private backyard. The backyard w/new fence & gate. The roof is brand new & comes with a transferrable warranty. The laundry room is newly constructed for your convenience. The garage is freshly painted and features 2 new doors and 2 openers. Shows AAAA!

For open house information, contact Yvonne Gonzales, Re/Max Alliance, REALTORS at 505-298-9999

9416 Callaway Circle Ne, Albuquerque, 87111 2 Beds 2 Baths | $400,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,860 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Beautifully designed home in the Tanoan Golf Course Community. Natural light illuminates the exquisite style in each room. The living room has a stunning, coffered ceiling with skylights and recessed lighting. The woodturning fireplace with custom mantel is the centerpiece of this elegant room. The kitchen is perfect for the cook in your home! The custom remodel has ample storage, counter space, and style. Luxury appliances include a Viking cooktop, Bosch built in oven, and a double drawer dishwasher.

For open house information, contact David M Stafford, 360 Ventures Real Estate at 505-750-3360

2625 Rushing Road Sw, Albuquerque, 87105 3 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,498 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Home is tenant occupied - please DO NOT DISTURB TENANT! This beautiful .8 acre property is available!!! Large brick veneer home boasts 2 living spaces, dining room, breakfast nook and plenty of storage space. The exterior is fully fenced and has grass and trees. Properties like this don't come around often - don't miss your chance to make it yours!

For open house information, contact Brooks Real Estate Group, Keller Williams Realty at 505-271-8200

1101 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Avenue Ne, Albuquerque, 87106 1 Bed 1 Bath | $225,000 | Single Family Attached | 700 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Can't beat this location, close to UNM, Presbyterian Hospital & several other services. One of the few studio condos in Mulberry Gardens. Upscale LOFT-studio. Gorgeous hardwood floors, natural light, beautiful full-size kitchen, appliances, full bath, garden tub, walk-in closet, washer/dryer. Private Patio-deck off living room. Wonderful gated community, All units open into a private, secure, nicely landscaped courtyard. Unit conveys with a one-car garage w/opener. Perfect for student or professional wanting to live near UNM, hospitals, Downtown Or as a small condo for an Albuquerque get-away. An awesome investment property with a 15 year rental history! This is an opportunity to own a wonderful condo approximately .4 miles to the University of New Mexico. Must see to appreciate-TOUR TODAY

For open house information, contact April Ager, NM Real Estate Resources, Inc at 505-269-5771