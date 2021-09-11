Check out these homes for sale in Tampa now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa Times
Tampa Times
 6 days ago

(Tampa, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Tampa will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ddQM1_0btCz2dN00

7317 S Shamrock Road, Tampa, 33616

4 Beds 4 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,859 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Come see this spacious 4 bed / 3.5 bathroom home in historic Port Tampa. The home is at the end of the street with no neighbors directly south of it. Enter this home and walk down the expansive hallway to the spacious Kitchen with custom shelving in the pantry. There is a breakfast area off the Kitchen along with a family room to entertain in. A large formal dining room & living room. As you go upstairs there is a spacious sitting area to relax in or watch a movie. Then enter your master bedroom with a sitting area where you can read a book or lounge along with a nicely done bathroom. All the bedrooms are equipped with California closets. Enjoy a workout in the air conditioned garage which also has an insulated door, overhead storage racks & workbench with two flat screen TV mounts. The house is equipped with a water softener & high capacity water heater. This home is ready for the new buyer to make this their home in South Tampa!

For open house information, contact Dustin Anderson, EXP REALTY LLC at 888-883-8509

Copyright © 2021 Stellar MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FtrjW_0btCz2dN00

4401 N 30Th Street, Tampa, 33610

3 Beds 1 Bath | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 840 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Very nicely remodeled 3 bedroom / 1 bath concrete block home in the center of Tampa for $200,000! Home has brand new kitchen with all wood Cabinets, Granite Countertops and stainless steel appliances. Bathroom is completely remodeled with new tub, tile surround and Vanity. Has interior laundry room and Instant On, tankless water heater. Brand new air conditioning system with 10 year warranty, new exterior and interior paint, all new lighting and ceiling fans, home is ready to movie in immediately. Owner is only accepting conventional, cash or hard money loan offers at this time, and will review offers on Tuesday the 7th.

For open house information, contact Stephen Hachey, FLAT FEE MLS REALTY at 813-699-9616

Copyright © 2021 Stellar MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cv8Z4_0btCz2dN00

201 W Laurel Street, Tampa, 33602

2 Beds 2 Baths | $267,000 | Condominium | 1,136 Square Feet | Built in 1982

An incredible opportunity to own and live in a spacious two bedroom, two bath condo in the heart of downtown. Walk across the street and you’re on the Riverwalk trail, and within easy walking distance of Water Works Park, The Straz Center, and Curtis Hixon Park, or catch a water taxi at Armature Works (10 minute walk) and head to Sparkman’s Warf or Amelie Arena to catch a concert or game. As you walk into your home, you’ll be welcomed with wood floors throughout the main living area, master bedroom, and ceramic tile in wet areas and second bedroom. The roomy master bedroom has a large walk in closet and attached bathroom. The large living room / dining room combination opens up the living area to make the most out of the available space. Step out onto your third floor balcony, larger than all of the floors above it allowing unobstructed light and a view of the sky, and while you’re out there take in the views of the Hillsborough River. Enjoy peace of mind knowing the AC condenser and handler, soft water heater, and washer and dryer are all newer and have been replaced in the last few years. The gated community has 24 hour remote security, and a large community pool to cool off on the hot summer days. One Laurel Place is a hidden gem offering an astounding value for anyone wanting to experience the downtown lifestyle, don’t miss your opportunity to snatch up this opportunity.

For open house information, contact Richard Fridge III, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY at 813-684-9500

Copyright © 2021 Stellar MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tmKPM_0btCz2dN00

8520 Tidewater Trail, Tampa, 33619

4 Beds 2 Baths | $311,200 | Single Family Residence | 2,385 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Charming 4 bed, 2 bath in Green Ridge Estates! In this single story home you have a large living and dining room area. The kitchen boasts ample counter and cabinet space with a bar overlooking the family room. The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and en suite bathroom. Outside you have a large yard area. Located in Tampa, this home is convenient to shopping and dining, as well as access to I275 for an easy commute to downtown Tampa and the beautiful gulf beaches!

For open house information, contact Dawn Walls, 54 REALTY LLC at 813-435-5411

Copyright © 2021 Stellar MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

Tampa Times

Tampa Times

Tampa, FL
