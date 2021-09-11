Check out these homes for sale in Louisville now

(Louisville, KY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Louisville. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

3518 Teal Court, Jeffersonville, 47130 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,600 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Extra large great room w/vaulted ceiling and gorgeous hardwood floors, open stairs to basement, formal dining room or office w/electric drapes custom lighting. Bright white Chef's delite kitchen w/upgrade appliances & snack bar. The front load washer/dryer & double shelves in ample laundry room. Master suite w/remodeled ensuite bath, 2 more bedroom complete the upstairs. The finished basement with office & rec/play room. The back yard is encircle in woods there is an extensive deck for entertaining and grill stays. Number of rooms, measurements & sq ft. are not warranted. If critical buyer should verify.

436 Country Ln, Louisville, 40207 4 Beds 4 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,267 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Beautiful traditional home in Rolling Fields on spacious lot. Loads of updates including recent kitchen, formal dining room between entry hall and kitchen, large living room with fireplace opens to great room, family room with fireplace that leads to deck and a powder room complete this floor. Beautiful wood floors, windows, crown molding. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms - a spacious primary suite with walk-in closet and wonderful new bath and the other two large bedrooms share an updated bath off the hall. The lower level is a walk-out with a lovely bedroom - perfect for in-laws or a nanny suite, full bath and an additional family room. Spacious yard on 1.5 lots. Two car garage in the rear.

1506 Huntoon Ave, Louisville, 40215 3 Beds 2 Baths | $90,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1965

This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, brick ranch is LOADED with potential. New water heater and new toilets in both bathrooms. Electrical panel replaced two years ago. Spacious eat in kitchen and laundry room. Large covered deck with ramp. Home conveniently backs up to an alley way & offers a beautiful view of the Iroquois Golf Course. Don't delay, schedule your showing today! Home is being sold AS-IS with the seller doing absolutely no repairs, agents please check agent notes.

7004 Top Walnut Ct, Louisville, 40229 3 Beds 2 Baths | $324,999 | Single Family Residence | 3,223 Square Feet | Built in 2004

WELCOME HOME to this beautiful brick ranch in highly desirable Cooper Farms subdivision! Spacious floor plan with a total of 3,323 SQUARE FEET! Walkout finished basement with the potential for a bathroom add on. Full 2 car attached garage. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths all on the main floor. Large backyard that backs up to woods with a new black aluminum full fence. Choose to admire the view of trees from the large deck OR the covered patio downstairs. Stunning kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets, breakfast bar and dining area. Spacious primary bedroom with attached bathroom suite that offers double sinks, soaking tub, stand up shower and huge walk in closet! You have to see all this beauty has to offer for yourself, schedule your private showing today!

