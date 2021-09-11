Top homes for sale in Sacramento

(Sacramento, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Sacramento will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

4905 Cherryville Ln, Sacramento, 95842 4 Beds 3 Baths | $449,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,831 Square Feet | Built in 1997

KEVIN DARBY - 510-479-2650 - Price reduction. Sellers are ready to move. Own this awesome 4 bedroom home for under $450K. Stunning Woodleaf Village is a private gated community w/ pool, spa, clubhouse and outdoor sports court. Make this amazing 2 story home yours. New vinyl floors throughout the first floor and in bathrooms. Fresh paint downstairs. Your new home boasts 1831 square feet, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, spacious living room, formal dinning area, family room with a fireplace and kitchen with island for entertaining. Conveniently located near schools and shopping and has easy freeway access.

For open house information, contact KEVIN DARBY, Keller Williams at 925-634-0033

4716 Hazelwood Ave, Carmichael, 95608 4 Beds 2 Baths | $575,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,444 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Welcome to this 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the heart of Carmichael. Upon entry, you'll walk into the spacious living room which has natural light shining through the myriad of windows & a cozy, wood burning fireplace. The living room opens up to the Scavolini luxury Italian kitchen which boasts smart Samsung appliances custom made in Italy, an island with stove & bar seating. Master bedroom has ensuite bathroom with retiled walk-in shower. Second bathroom has new vanity, new partial shower door and resurfaced bathtub. Home has a smart lock on gate & front door, new vinyl plank flooring throughout, remodeled laundry with sink & shutters were installed on windows in 2020. Outside is the large, fenced-in backyard with a stunning 20,000 gal pool/spa combo (replastered in 2018) as well as a beautiful gazebo with blinds & a spacious pool deck area which was refinished in 2021. Close distance to Hazelwood Greens Park & a variety of restaurants, don't miss out on this opportunity!

For open house information, contact Rachel Adams Lee, Keller Williams - Roseville at 916-788-8800

5745 Honor Pkwy, Sacramento, 95835 3 Beds 2 Baths | $519,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,307 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Don't miss out on this amazing property and location! The perfect place to call home, this North Natomas gem boasts an open floorplan with room to entertain and large, eat-in kitchen. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, this SINGLE STORY beauty also features ceiling fans and a fireplace. Beautifully landscaped backyard with patio to enjoy that evening Delta breeze. Great location- short walk to Regency Park with dog park and trails, schools, shopping and food. Easy access to freeways and just minutes to airport and downtown. No HOA! Get ready to fall in love with your new home- Turn key and waiting for you!

For open house information, contact Andrea Silva, eXp Realty of California Inc. at 888-584-9427ex119

2414 Morell St, Sacramento, 95833 3 Beds 2 Baths | $435,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,690 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Home for Summer! At just under 1700 sqft of space, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has so much to offer! Enjoy a unique, custom built home that is different from all the others on the block, right in the established neighborhood of South Natomas! Vaulted ceilings, elegant and contemporary finishes, this home will not disappoint. Well maintained and cared for, this home boasts a built-in entertainment center, up-to-date finishes, jetted tub in master bath, RV parking with ample parking space, a detached garage, and more! Property is conveniently located near shopping, major freeways, downtown, and the airport. Make it yours today!

For open house information, contact CHANTEL HERNANDEZ, Keller Williams - Sacramento Metro at 916-283-7500