On the hunt for a home in Columbus? These houses are on the market

(Columbus, OH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Columbus will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3738 Shoal Way, Powell, 43065 3 Beds 3 Baths | $385,630 | 1,828 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to the Oxford, a brand new floorplan by M/I Homes. This 2-story home comes with 1,828 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a 2-car garage, and the owners suite on the first floor. Starting with the exterior, choose from one of the charming elevations for curb appeal that matches your style, such as the traditional, farmhouse, craftsman, and modern. For a covered front porch, choose a traditional, farmhouse, or craftsman elevation.

For open house information, contact Emily Redman M/I Homes-Columbus

394 Charlescarn Drive, Powell, 43065 3 Beds 3 Baths | $292,500 | Condominium | 1,682 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Spacious 3 bedroom condo with a 4 season room. Located in walking distance to the heart of Powell, in the Village of Murphy Park. The community is friendly, and has amazing amenities, including swimming pool, fitness center and plenty of green space. Adjacent to Murphy Park.

For open house information, contact Jenna L Andrews, Plum Tree Realty at 513-378-4663

302 E Gay Street, Columbus, 43215 2 Beds 2 Baths | $429,900 | Condominium | 1,482 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Desirable end unit in the Neighborhood Launch Community. Built in 2015. Kitchen boasts 42'' cabinets, kitchen island with bar seating, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood flooring throughout. 2 spacious bedrooms both with ensuite bathrooms. Very private patios to enjoy outdoor entertainment. Home also offers a 1 car detached garage. In the heart of Downtown. Close to everything! Within minutes of Pins Mechanicals, Columbus Museum of Art, Topiary Park, Nationwide Arena & many other desirable restaurants. The Welsh Community Center for the neighborhood is available, but optional, for an additional $500 per year that includes pool, fitness & movie room. This property is tax abated until 2031.

For open house information, contact Amber R Dickey, Key Realty at 614-300-0771

845 N High Street, Columbus, 43215 1 Bed 1 Bath | $239,000 | Condominium | 682 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Dakota Luxury Condominiums, a high security building, offers the tranquil oasis in the heart of the Short North that you have been waiting for! The quiet location offers a balcony that overlooks the beautiful, new sundeck with furniture & plants. Features: Private access to coffee shop, Weekday Concierge, 1 assigned/gated parking space in attached garage, 1 storage unit & a bike storage room. Upgrades galore: Plank Tile Floor, Stainless steel appliances, Frigidaire Professional stainless-steel stove, concrete countertops, high end Delta & Kohler fixtures, Steam Shower, full size front load washer & dryer & upgraded lighting. Prime Short North location to walk to bars, restaurants, Goodale Park, breweries, Budd Dairy, North Market, shopping, Snap Fitness, Orange Theory Fitness, yoga & more

For open house information, contact Tracey S Edwards, Keller Williams Consultants at 614-932-2000