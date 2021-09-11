Check out these homes for sale in St. Louis now

(St. Louis, MO) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in St. Louis. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

7018 Hampton Avenue, St Louis, 63109 3 Beds 2 Baths | $184,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,288 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Charming home in Princeton Heights that could also be an investment opportunity. The spacious living and dining room boasts hardwood floors, shutters and a wood-burning fireplace as the focal point. Large eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Main floor master bedroom with half bath and two closets. Two additional bedrooms with ample closet space. A full bath completes the main floor. The lower level could easily be finished to add to the living space of the home. A level fenced yard with patio is perfect for outdoor entertaining. An over-sized one car garage completes this home. Close to many neighborhood favorites, shopping, parks and more.

816 Mark Sharon, St Louis, 63125 3 Beds 3 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,028 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Welcome to 816 Mark Sharon Ct, a fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 full & 1 half bathroom home looking for a new owner to call it home! Open concept home with a gorgeous, fully updated kitchen w/custom cabinetry, beautiful countertops, glass tile backsplash, updated fixtures, & pantry. The main floor includes 3 bedrooms, an updated full bathroom & 1/2 bath in the master. Gleaming hardwood flooring in the living room & bedrooms & newer ceramic tile in the bathrooms & kitchen. Neutral paint throughout. Updated thermal efficient windows. Amazing finished lower level with recreation room, cozy gas fireplace, saloon style bar, laundry room & storage and a full updated bathroom! Overhead lighting in all the rooms! Expansive fenced in backyard with a storage shed, great for BBQs and relaxing. One car carport & plenty of street parking! Excellent location on a quiet cul-de-sac. Don't miss out on this 100% move in ready home. Bayless Schools, close to Grants Farm with easy highway access!

9324 Aster Avenue, Affton, 63123 2 Beds 1 Bath | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 896 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath brick home with hardwood floors and ceramic tile throughout. Newer front entry door and 2 panel doors. Updated kitchen with easy close cabinet doors and drawers. Subway tile back splash and stainless steel appliances. Large living room with wood burning fireplace. Lower level walls and floors have been freshly painted. Plenty of extra storage space and can be additional living area. Newer furnace and duct work. Large, detached oversized garage with electric lighting and outlets. Level yard. Roof on the home will be replaced prior to closing. This home is within walking distance to shops, restaurants, and the new 9 Mile Garden.

413 Crestwood Drive, Swansea, 62226 4 Beds 3 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,108 Square Feet | Built in 1987

This comfortable and well located two-story home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac and is beautifully maintained with so many fantastic extras. With plenty of space to spread out, the upper floor includes 4 generous sized bedrooms, numerous walk-in closets, and 2 full-sized bathrooms. On the main floor you'll find a beautiful hearthside room off of the fully-equipped eat-in kitchen that opens to a fenced-in backyard with lots of area for entertainment; including an above ground pool, deck, and storage shed. An oversized laundry room is also located on the main level and the oversized two-car garage features extra area for work space. This home is move-in ready with many updates, including freshly painted walls, attractive flooring, and manicured landscaping.

