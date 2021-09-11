Take a look at these homes on the market in Orlando

(Orlando, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Orlando. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

757 Waterland Court, Orlando, 32828 4 Beds 3 Baths | $459,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,327 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Welcome Home! Like New property with New Paint Interior and Exterior, New lighting, All new stainless steel Appliances, All New Ceiling Fans. This property is move-in ready and can be closed quickly. This is a showcase quality model like pool home on a cul-del-sac that features a lakeside view. The floor plan boasts over 2300sq ft of fine living 12 foot ceilings. Upon entering the foyer you are greeted with laminate woods in the formal living and separate dining. The kitchen is designed for the enjoyment of cooking tasty delights with lots of counter top spaces for large cooking gatherings. The kitchen overlooks the large family room which leads to the enclosed private pool. The oversized rear yard is completely fenced with extra space for your garden, play set, and/or fire pit. The owner oasis features separate jetted soaker tub and shower, walk-in closet, dual sinks, laminate wood flooring, custom closets and private entrance to the pool. The bedrooms have laminate wood flooring and new ceiling fans. The laundry room is inside. This property is truly move-in ready and can be closed quickly. Call to schedule your personal tour with the Florida Home Dream Maker today!!!!

3313 Trentwood Boulevard, Belle Isle, 32812 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,170,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,539 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Receive up to $8000 or more towards closing when purchasing this home and using our preferred Lender. Ask for complete details (see more details in the attachments). This is the ONE! Pls. watch the Virtual Walkthrough!!! Your opportunity to own a home on an almost 1-acre large lot with over 100 ft of LAKE FRONTAGE on LAKE CONWAY on a quiet and secluded street in Belle Isle. The last time a lakefront property on this charming street was available for sale was back 2017, so do not miss your chance to own a large lot on Lake Conway. The home is nestled on a quiet street about 100 feet back from the street and features expansive lake views, a saltwater pool with beautiful rock accents and a waterfall feature, a little pool house, perfect for your pool bar, and of course the pool house is air conditioned. The large property also offers your very own SANDY BEACH, a DOCK/FISHING PIER, and a 2ND DOCK, that is large enough to accommodate two or more boats. Turfstone block pavers prevent damage to your yard when moving your boat and water sports equipment. Did I mention you can land a small seaplane aircraft here at “The Conway Chain of Lakes”? The home offers 3,790 sq ft of indoor and outdoor living space. Notice the extensive use of Coquina Rock Stone on the exterior and inside the home. Entering through the impressive double wood doors into the foyer, off to the right a hallway is leading to two bedrooms, a full bath, and the master suite with stunning pool and lake views, a walk-in closet and the ensuite bathroom that opens up to one of the porches. From the master suite French doors open to a great screened-in porch with a fireplace. Relax and enjoy the beauty of this magnificent property with unobstructed lake views. A fourth bedroom to the left off of the foyer. The great room opens up to the dining area which leads to the master chef's kitchen. This home is perfect for entertaining, with so many separate in and outdoor living areas. The home also offers privacy when you just want to relax, read a great book, tend to your garden, and enjoy the lake breeze. The great room is open, spacious, and full of light with vaulted wood ceilings with wooden beams, a second wood-burning fireplace, large windows, and the screened-in great porch with the million-dollar view across the backyard, the custom pool, and Lake Conway. Imagine waking up watching the sunrise and ending your day enjoying the romantic twilight at the lake. The kitchen is magazine-worthy with custom brick archways, copper accents, solid wood custom cabinets, THERMADOR Refrigerator and Freezer, GAGGENAU cooktop, THERMADOR oven and hood vent, a wine fridge, a large walk-in pantry, and French doors opening to pavers leading to the beautiful backyard, custom pool, and Lake Conway. From the kitchen, a corridor opens up to a 20 x 20 bonus room with two additional storage areas and a separate entrance with unlimited possibilities, f.e., use as an office with a half bath, enough space for a pool table, do you enjoy music, watching sports and movies, how about a game with friends and family. With the kitchen remodel the home was re-piped, and a new roof was installed 01/2012. Where can you live in Paradise, yet just a short drive away to downtown Orlando, the Orlando Airport, and everything Central FL has to offer. Call for your private showing!!

1006 Venetian Avenue, Orlando, 32804 3 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,539 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Welcome to 1006 Venetian, located in College Park! This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath home will meet all your needs. As you enter the home, you’ll notice touches of 1950's character combined with current upgrades that make this property feel like home. Walking in to the Florida Room and living space, you'll immediately notice the natural light that makes the entire home feel spacious, light, and bright. Combined with the new laminate flooring and fresh coat of pain, this home is move-in ready. The spacious kitchen and dining space encompasses new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and plenty of cabinet space! Off the kitchen is a door that leads out to the backyard, the owner just leveled and seeded the entire backyard! Continuing through the home, you’ll find the owners suite which offers a large step-up closet and an ensuite bathroom. The two remaining bedrooms, a full bath, and utility room complete with washer and dryer round out the home. Call today to set up a private or virtual showing!

14526 Mailer Boulevard, Orlando, 32828 4 Beds 3 Baths | $490,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,778 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Lovely 4/3 in much sought after Avalon Park. This home features an open concept main living area. As you walk in the door you are immediately greeted by high ceilings, natural tones, and luxury flooring. The large kitchen looks out to the family room and spacious back Lani and is beautifully updated and tastefully finished kitchen with ample room to host all your friends and family. New stainless-steel appliances and accented backsplash add to the utility and comfort this home offers. This home features a guest room with full bath downstairs and the Master and remaining rooms upstairs. The large master suite is fitted with wood flooring, spacious en suite bathroom, and two oversized walk-in closets. All bedrooms feature ample closet space. Situated in the back of the quiet and private community of Avalon Park South, this home is only minutes from some of the best schools in Orange County, zoned for Avalon Elementary, Avalon Middle and Timber Creek High School. HOA includes basic cable, internet, and access to the Avalon Park South Village Clubhouse and Avalon Park amenities including a Splash Pad, Community Pools, Gated Playground w/ Bathrooms, Jogging/Biking Trails, Dog Park & Football/Soccer/Baseball Fields and more. Downtown Avalon providing Shops, Restaurants & Professional Services, hosting community events, festivals, and parades. Avalon is convenient to major employers, local universities, Waterford Lakes Town Center, and Orlando International Airport. Also, an easy commute to downtown Orlando and the Lake Nona area.

