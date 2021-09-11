Check out these homes on the Denver market now

(Denver, CO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Denver than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1495 South Clayton St, Denver, 80210 4 Beds 5 Baths | $1,950,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,943 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Situated on a corner lot in the highly desirable Bonnie Brae/Cory-Merrill neighborhood, this spectacular Chase Custom Home offers both Modern and Classic design. The optimal Open Floor Plan features beautiful hardwood floors, 10-foot ceilings on the main and basement levels, as well as vaulted ceilings on the 2nd floor. The spectacular chefs kitchen with a 1 of a kind custom concrete and stainless steel island, Sub Zero Refrigerator, Wolf range and hood is open to the family room featuring a gorgeous stone surround gas fireplace and oversized rear French doors that open to the beautiful patio with pergola, is prewired for sound and features caf lighting and a fire pit which allows for the ideal mix of Colorado Indoor/Outdoor entertaining. The butlers pantry with bar fridge and Scotsman Icemaker links the kitchen and dining room. A large home office is just off the entry through French doors and provides its own access to the covered front porch. Rounding out the main floor, the Mudroom with storage lockers and cubbies connects to the attached 2 car garage with Tesla charging station. Upstairs the spacious Owners Retreat and luxurious master bathroom with a huge walk-in shower w/ sitting bench, large soaking tub, his/hers sinks and separate water closet connects to the massive custom walk-in closet with abundant built-in's, hanging racks, and shelves. Two large additional bedrooms, each with their own ensuite bathroom and a large, conveniently located upstairs laundry complete the second level. The finished basement has a large bonus living area that is is for a movie theater, home gym, game room, or any combination of one or all also features a guest bedroom, bathroom, egress windows and additional storage. The floor plan easily allows for the creation of a 5th bedroom if desired and is also plumbed for you to add your own custom wet bar. With easy access to Cherry Creek, Wash Park, DU & the DTC this home has it all, including the most ideal location!

4250 S Olive Street, Denver, 80237 3 Beds 3 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,018 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Welcome home to this extremely spacious townhome located in DTC. You will love this great location close to I25, DTC, and Eastmooor Park. The main level with beautiful bamboo flooring has high ceilings and is light and bright. Open concept dining and living with wood burning fireplace. Kitchen has granite countertops and a large pantry as well as newer appliances. Main floor laundry with one year old washer and dryer included. Upstairs, find large bright master bedroom and master bath with huge walk in shower, and two other large bedrooms, all with enormous walk in closets. Outside you will enjoy the darling private walk out patio directly across from pool. * HOA INCLUDES HEAT, WATER, TRASH, AS WELL AS CLUBHOUSE WITH FITNESS CENTER (all new equipment), POOL, BASKETBALL COURT AND TENNIS COURTS * BRAND NEW CARPET UPSTAIRS * NEW BOILER SYSTEM * You do not want to miss out on this extraordinary low-maintenance home!!

7410 Devinney Court, Arvada, 80005 3 Beds 2 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,532 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Welcome home to this gorgeous ranch style home in the coveted Ralston Valley area. Surrounded by parks and a short walk to Van Arsdale Elementary, this home is well situated and very well appointed. The quiet streets are great for walking and enjoying time with neighbors. As you walk in you're met by stunning new hardwoods on the main floor, which bathe in natural light from the skylights found throughout. The living area is open and flows right into the well appointed kitchen, complete with white cabinetry, modern stainless steel appliances and a stunning quartz countertop that waterfalls over the breakfast bar. Open the sliding back doors to enjoy indoor/outdoor living in the private backyard, with mature trees to provide shade on those hot Colorado summer days. The large, new carpeted basement is the perfect spot to watch a movie, play games, or relax with friends and family. This home is sure to be a neighborhood hit so you better not delay.

9586 Brentwood Way, Broomfield, 80021 2 Beds 3 Baths | $420,000 | Townhouse | 1,850 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Nicely updated, well kept two story townhome with an attached 2-car garage in a quiet, mature community. The upgraded kitchen features stainless GE appliances, espresso cabinets, and solid surface counters. A separate dining space and comfortable living room with a vaulted ceiling round out the main level. Upstairs are 2 generous bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and the laundry. The basement is finished into a large space that could be a family room, play area, exercise area, or even an office space.

