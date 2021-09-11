Check out these Jacksonville homes on the market

(Jacksonville, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Jacksonville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

9976 Jeanette Rd, Jacksonville, 32246 3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,102 Square Feet | Built in 1949

*** Multiple offer notice. Please submit any offer by noon on Thursday September 9th ***Adorably updated 3/2 home! Fresh paint throughout interior and exterior. New modern kitchen with all new appliances. Gorgeously redone master bathroom. New HVAC unit to be installed. Huge half acre lot with no HOA fees. Enjoy all your space from your lovely back deck. Big 2 car detached garage for toys or workspace. Easily fully fenced. Have to see in person to appreciate all the details and updates!

4771 Hood Rd, Jacksonville, 32257 5 Beds 6 Baths | $1,000,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,381 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Rare find in the heart of Mandarin property with 1.5acre of land. This huge screen in heated in-ground pool home with 3,381sf, 4 bedroom, 5 full, and 1 half bath with side entry garage. Fully fence in the front with multiple car-port. Plenty of space to park your Boat, RV, extc. Want privacy with lot of land? This home is for YOU! Country living within the city. Centrally located, minute from shopping of Avenue Mall and Town Center, short drive to the trendy Avondale and Riverside. Within driving distant to Jacksonville BeachMobile Home Does Not Convey!

3958 Baymeadows Rd, Jacksonville, 32217 3 Beds 2 Baths | $491,900 | Condominium | 1,972 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Exceptional luxury 3 BR/2BA condominium home with water views on Goodby's Inlet off of St. John's river in San Jose area. This new construction Mediterranean residence with extenincludes private elevator entry from ground floor garage to foyer, hardwood floors in LR/DR, fireplace, gourmet kitchen including custom cabinetry, granite counters, SS appliances(opt gas cooktops) and full pantry. Extended terrace offers tranquil water views and community amenities include: private marina (boat slips avail for purchase); canoe/kayak launch, boardwalk, resort style saline pool/ cabana area/ summer kitchen/firepit; fitness center and electric car charging station. condo fee includes reserve fund. Sales Ctr Open 12-4, Tuesday thru Sunday. Closed Monday.

5324 Downington Dr, Jacksonville, 32257 4 Beds 3 Baths | $459,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,768 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Beautiful all brick ready to move in home, convenient to shopping and restaurants. Huge fenced back yard with screened in porch. Large kitchen with granite countertops and oak wood cabinets, home features a large family room with a natural stone wood burning fireplace, beautiful tile though out the first floor and hard wood on second floor and bedrooms. Master bedroom features his and hers walk in closet and double vanities, including bath tub and separate stand up shower. Split layout with spacious bedrooms. we welcome you to come take a look today!

