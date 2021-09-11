CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

Check out these Jacksonville homes on the market

Jacksonville News Alert
Jacksonville News Alert
 6 days ago

(Jacksonville, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Jacksonville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uvVV8_0btCybM400

9976 Jeanette Rd, Jacksonville, 32246

3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,102 Square Feet | Built in 1949

*** Multiple offer notice. Please submit any offer by noon on Thursday September 9th ***Adorably updated 3/2 home! Fresh paint throughout interior and exterior. New modern kitchen with all new appliances. Gorgeously redone master bathroom. New HVAC unit to be installed. Huge half acre lot with no HOA fees. Enjoy all your space from your lovely back deck. Big 2 car detached garage for toys or workspace. Easily fully fenced. Have to see in person to appreciate all the details and updates!

For open house information, contact HOLLY SHAPIRO, FLORIDA HOMES REALTY & MTG LLC at 904-996-9115

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Florida Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEFMLS-1129761)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36CtA7_0btCybM400

4771 Hood Rd, Jacksonville, 32257

5 Beds 6 Baths | $1,000,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,381 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Rare find in the heart of Mandarin property with 1.5acre of land. This huge screen in heated in-ground pool home with 3,381sf, 4 bedroom, 5 full, and 1 half bath with side entry garage. Fully fence in the front with multiple car-port. Plenty of space to park your Boat, RV, extc. Want privacy with lot of land? This home is for YOU! Country living within the city. Centrally located, minute from shopping of Avenue Mall and Town Center, short drive to the trendy Avondale and Riverside. Within driving distant to Jacksonville BeachMobile Home Does Not Convey!

For open house information, contact HIEU NGUYEN, FLORIDA HOMES REALTY & MTG LLC at 904-996-9115

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Florida Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEFMLS-1113978)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F5O77_0btCybM400

3958 Baymeadows Rd, Jacksonville, 32217

3 Beds 2 Baths | $491,900 | Condominium | 1,972 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Exceptional luxury 3 BR/2BA condominium home with water views on Goodby's Inlet off of St. John's river in San Jose area. This new construction Mediterranean residence with extenincludes private elevator entry from ground floor garage to foyer, hardwood floors in LR/DR, fireplace, gourmet kitchen including custom cabinetry, granite counters, SS appliances(opt gas cooktops) and full pantry. Extended terrace offers tranquil water views and community amenities include: private marina (boat slips avail for purchase); canoe/kayak launch, boardwalk, resort style saline pool/ cabana area/ summer kitchen/firepit; fitness center and electric car charging station. condo fee includes reserve fund. Sales Ctr Open 12-4, Tuesday thru Sunday. Closed Monday.

For open house information, contact NANCY B WAHLKE, THE LEGENDS OF REAL ESTATE at 904-739-7100

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Florida Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEFMLS-1051756)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KGT6o_0btCybM400

5324 Downington Dr, Jacksonville, 32257

4 Beds 3 Baths | $459,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,768 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Beautiful all brick ready to move in home, convenient to shopping and restaurants. Huge fenced back yard with screened in porch. Large kitchen with granite countertops and oak wood cabinets, home features a large family room with a natural stone wood burning fireplace, beautiful tile though out the first floor and hard wood on second floor and bedrooms. Master bedroom features his and hers walk in closet and double vanities, including bath tub and separate stand up shower. Split layout with spacious bedrooms. we welcome you to come take a look today!

For open house information, contact SKERDJAN LUSHA, FLORIDA HOMES REALTY & MTG LLC at 904-996-9115

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Florida Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEFMLS-1123231)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

FDA advisory group votes in favor of Covid booster for at-risk groups

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel overwhelmingly voted in favor of Covid-19 booster shots on Friday for people ages 65 and up as well as those at high risk of severe illness. The panel, called the Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, voted unanimously in favor of booster...
The Hill

Pentagon admits 'tragic mistake' in strike that killed 10 civilians

The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it mistook a civilian vehicle for an ISIS-K threat when it launched a drone strike on Aug. 29 in Kabul that killed 10 civilians. “I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike,” U.S. Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters at the Pentagon. “Moreover, we analyzed that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to U.S. forces.”
Reuters

As California fire nears, crews protect world's largest tree in special wrap

THREE RIVERS, Calif., Sept 17 (Reuters) - Fire crews have resorted to wrapping the bases of some giant sequoias in fire-resistant coverings in a desperate effort to save the towering specimens, including the General Sherman, the world's largest tree, the National Park Service said on Friday. The blaze, one of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Jacksonville, FL
Business
Jacksonville, FL
Real Estate
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Real Estate
The Associated Press

Milley: Calls to China were ‘perfectly’ within scope of job

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The top U.S. military officer said Friday that calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the final stormy months of Donald Trump’s presidency were “perfectly within the duties and responsibilities” of his job. In his first public comments on the conversations, Gen. Mark Milley said...
Reuters

France recalls envoys in U.S, Australia over submarine deal - statement

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - France said on Friday it had decided to recall its ambassadors in the United States and Australia for consultations after Australia struck a deal with the United States and Britain which ended a $40 billion French-designed submarine deal. Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Toys#Oak Wood#Fitness#Lr Dr
The Associated Press

House to try suspending cap on borrowing authority next week

House Democrats said Friday they planned to take action next week to suspend the cap on the government’s borrowing authority, and the White House ratcheted up pressure on Republicans by warning state and local governments that severe cuts lie ahead if the measure fails in the Senate. Disaster relief, Medicaid,...
Jacksonville News Alert

Jacksonville News Alert

Jacksonville, FL
307
Followers
468
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jacksonville News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy