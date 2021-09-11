CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tucson, AZ

Tucson-curious? These homes are on the market

Tucson Voice
Tucson Voice
 6 days ago

(Tucson, AZ) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Tucson than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02uKaQ_0btCyXm200

811 W Idaho Street, Tucson, 85706

2 Beds 1 Bath | $143,900 | Single Family Residence | 984 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Home being sold in AS-IS Condition! Great fix and flip opportunity! Adorable home on HUGE lot has so much potential.Plenty of room for large family gatherings...complete the back yard ramada for those fun family moments. Possibly add guest house or multi-family units. Add a pool and playground for the kids. Home offers tiled flooring, wood plank flooring, large tiled kitchen, tiled countertops, gas stove, room for more cabinets or built in island. Ceiling fans, recessed lighting, extra insulation, plank ceiling in master & wall AC. Bathroom has ceiling heater

For open house information, contact Laura Wittke, Morado Canyon Realty at 520-777-8733

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22121646)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZgJ38_0btCyXm200

2948 W Carnauba Street, Tucson, 85705

2 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1971

This affixed double wide manufactured home by Lance has great income potential for an investor. Features a second structure in the rear of property with a kitchen and bathroom. All appliances stay. Also includes 2 storage sheds. Large yard is completely fenced for added privacy. No HOA. Close To I-10 & Shopping.No SPDS. No CLUE. As-Is sale. Cash only.

For open house information, contact Melissa Velazquez, OMNI Homes International at 520-406-0000

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22122291)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KQTBB_0btCyXm200

520 S Country Club Road, Tucson, 85716

3 Beds 1 Bath | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,311 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Original 1947 Josias Joesler, untouched by well meaning remodelers. Property includes two lots,129-02-0230 and 129-02-022A. 2020 tax on 022A $694. Over 1/2 acre aggregate has beautiful trees and desert flora. Second back yard like a little park complete with campfire circle. Living room has gorgeous imported hardwood paneling, mantle and sills. Concrete floors and beam ceilings throughout. Walking distance to Reid Park: zoo, concert venue, athletic fields, ball park, walking trails, picnic areas, swim pools, tennis courts & 2 GOLF COURSES! Around the corner from El Con Mall, other great shopping and restaurants. Biking distance to U of A.Central Alarm and Truly Nolen contracts are transferable to buyer.Escrow Stewart Title, Michelle Jolly, 3939 E. Broadway, 327-7373.

For open house information, contact Margo Elson, M.S., Bancroft & Associates at 520-881-4884

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22118778)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B2Fs3_0btCyXm200

3012 W Placita Maria, Tucson, 85746

3 Beds 2 Baths | $309,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,359 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Great Opportunity!! Come and see this beautiful house. With 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a large TV Room that could be a huge master bedroom. Fireplace in living area with formal dinning area. The Kitchen with granite countertops a lot of space and a big extra room can be used like a Pantry and Storage room. Huge corner lot completely fenced. This property has a big backyard with a car door in the back.Close to the Casino del Sol, Shopping center.

For open house information, contact Emma Judith Figueroa Herrera, Homesmart Advantage Group at 520-505-3000

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22114765)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

FDA advisory group votes in favor of Covid booster for at-risk groups

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel overwhelmingly voted in favor of Covid-19 booster shots on Friday for people ages 65 and up as well as those at high risk of severe illness. The panel, called the Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, voted unanimously in favor of booster...
The Hill

Pentagon admits 'tragic mistake' in strike that killed 10 civilians

The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it mistook a civilian vehicle for an ISIS-K threat when it launched a drone strike on Aug. 29 in Kabul that killed 10 civilians. “I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike,” U.S. Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters at the Pentagon. “Moreover, we analyzed that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to U.S. forces.”
Reuters

As California fire nears, crews protect world's largest tree in special wrap

THREE RIVERS, Calif., Sept 17 (Reuters) - Fire crews have resorted to wrapping the bases of some giant sequoias in fire-resistant coverings in a desperate effort to save the towering specimens, including the General Sherman, the world's largest tree, the National Park Service said on Friday. The blaze, one of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Real Estate
Tucson, AZ
Business
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
The Associated Press

Milley: Calls to China were ‘perfectly’ within scope of job

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The top U.S. military officer said Friday that calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the final stormy months of Donald Trump’s presidency were “perfectly within the duties and responsibilities” of his job. In his first public comments on the conversations, Gen. Mark Milley said...
Reuters

France recalls envoys in U.S, Australia over submarine deal - statement

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - France said on Friday it had decided to recall its ambassadors in the United States and Australia for consultations after Australia struck a deal with the United States and Britain which ended a $40 billion French-designed submarine deal. Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Complete Market#Picnic Areas#Restaurants#Recessed Lighting#Master Wall Ac#Morado Canyon Realty#Close To I 10 Shopping#Omni Homes International#Lots 129#Bancroft Associates#The Casino Del Sol#Homesmart Advantage Group
The Associated Press

House to try suspending cap on borrowing authority next week

House Democrats said Friday they planned to take action next week to suspend the cap on the government’s borrowing authority, and the White House ratcheted up pressure on Republicans by warning state and local governments that severe cuts lie ahead if the measure fails in the Senate. Disaster relief, Medicaid,...
Tucson Voice

Tucson Voice

Tucson, AZ
499
Followers
453
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tucson Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy