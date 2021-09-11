Tucson-curious? These homes are on the market

(Tucson, AZ) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Tucson than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

811 W Idaho Street, Tucson, 85706 2 Beds 1 Bath | $143,900 | Single Family Residence | 984 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Home being sold in AS-IS Condition! Great fix and flip opportunity! Adorable home on HUGE lot has so much potential.Plenty of room for large family gatherings...complete the back yard ramada for those fun family moments. Possibly add guest house or multi-family units. Add a pool and playground for the kids. Home offers tiled flooring, wood plank flooring, large tiled kitchen, tiled countertops, gas stove, room for more cabinets or built in island. Ceiling fans, recessed lighting, extra insulation, plank ceiling in master & wall AC. Bathroom has ceiling heater

2948 W Carnauba Street, Tucson, 85705 2 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1971

This affixed double wide manufactured home by Lance has great income potential for an investor. Features a second structure in the rear of property with a kitchen and bathroom. All appliances stay. Also includes 2 storage sheds. Large yard is completely fenced for added privacy. No HOA. Close To I-10 & Shopping.No SPDS. No CLUE. As-Is sale. Cash only.

520 S Country Club Road, Tucson, 85716 3 Beds 1 Bath | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,311 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Original 1947 Josias Joesler, untouched by well meaning remodelers. Property includes two lots,129-02-0230 and 129-02-022A. 2020 tax on 022A $694. Over 1/2 acre aggregate has beautiful trees and desert flora. Second back yard like a little park complete with campfire circle. Living room has gorgeous imported hardwood paneling, mantle and sills. Concrete floors and beam ceilings throughout. Walking distance to Reid Park: zoo, concert venue, athletic fields, ball park, walking trails, picnic areas, swim pools, tennis courts & 2 GOLF COURSES! Around the corner from El Con Mall, other great shopping and restaurants. Biking distance to U of A.Central Alarm and Truly Nolen contracts are transferable to buyer.Escrow Stewart Title, Michelle Jolly, 3939 E. Broadway, 327-7373.

3012 W Placita Maria, Tucson, 85746 3 Beds 2 Baths | $309,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,359 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Great Opportunity!! Come and see this beautiful house. With 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a large TV Room that could be a huge master bedroom. Fireplace in living area with formal dinning area. The Kitchen with granite countertops a lot of space and a big extra room can be used like a Pantry and Storage room. Huge corner lot completely fenced. This property has a big backyard with a car door in the back.Close to the Casino del Sol, Shopping center.

