Las Vegas, NV

Take a look at these homes on the Las Vegas market now

 6 days ago

(Las Vegas, NV) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Las Vegas will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

7481 Garnet Moon Street, North Las Vegas, 89084

3 Beds 3 Baths | $330,990 | Townhouse | 2,114 Square Feet | Built in None

Discover approximately 2,114 square feet of living space in the 2114 Plan. This two-story townhome features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The kitchen and island overlook the large, open great room. Additional features include a laundry room and a two-car garage. Featuring Americas Smart Home, D.R. Horton keeps you close to the people and places you value most. Simplify your life with a dream home that features hands-free communication, remote keyless entry, SkyBell video doorbell, and so much more! Its a home that adapts to your lifestyle. And with D.R. Horton's simple buying process and ten-year limited warranty, there's no reason to wait. Images are representational only.

10007 Candle Canyon Court, Las Vegas, 89147

4 Beds 3 Baths | $460,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,284 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Large 4 bed 3 bath home with 3 car tandem garage nestled at the end of cul-de-sac. with an extended driveway. Big open spaces in this multilevel floorplan with vaulted ceilings, front living room leads to elevated dining area. Kitchen features custom cabinets, granite countertops, island and a custom built eat in/homework area overlooking the sunken family room. New high-end flooring throughout the main floor. Master bedroom suite is separate from others, enjoy two large his and hers closets, dual sinks and a separate garden tub and shower. Bedroom 2 has a walk-in closet and private entry door to the full guest bath. Built-in desk and media niche in quaint loft space great for working from home or home schooling. Lots of storage and natural light throughout. Extended patio and patio cover in the private backyard slip into your relaxing spa and be grateful that you are no longer having to view any more homes. This is the one! Close to Summerlin, shopping and restaurants.

1769 Amarone Way, Henderson, 89012

4 Beds 8 Baths | $2,495,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,136 Square Feet | Built in 2006

This Unique French Colonial style is located in Roma Hills next to McDonald's Ranch and Ascaya. This home includes custom inlays, Swarovski crystal chandeliers, an award-winning custom banister with gold leaves, Kohler Infinity tubs, Toto washlet toilets, a private theater, and an awsome office. New paints, newly installed tinted windows and doors, new blinds. All details are finished with love. A MUST-SEE!

9335 Las Haciendas Road, Las Vegas, 89148

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,050,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,649 Square Feet | Built in 2016

MUST SEE former Pardee model home! Sliding doors lead out to the spacious backyard with covered patio, barbecue, and fireplace! Open floor plan with kitchen overlooking the great room. Master bath includes separate double sinks with beautiful stand alone bath tub!

San Antonio housing market homes in on median price of $300,000

The median sale price for a home in the San Antonio metro area is creeping closer to the $300,000 mark. The San Antonio Board of Realtors reported September 15 that the median sale price of a home in the region hit $298,200 in August, up 16 percent from the same time last year ($257,900) and up 25 percent from two years ago ($238,400).
New $500M Skyscraper Proposed For Sunset Blvd. In Hollywood

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Developers Thursday submitted ambitious plans for a new $500 million skyscraper along Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood. A rendering of The Star. September 2021. (Credit: MAD Architects) Named “The Star,” the 22-story building would sit at Sunset Boulevard and Gower Street. It would have 500,000 square feet of office space, the firm MAD Architects said in a news release, which included renderings. The building would feature a funicular cable rail running from the bottom of the building to a “terrarium-like rooftop dome” with a restaurant and 360-degree views of Los Angeles. The building would have several gardens and greenspaces. Its design...
South Florida Rent Is Skyrocketing

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Apartments.com, you’d be hard pressed to find much affordable in the Fort Lauderdale area. Studio apartments average $1,800 a month, while two- and three-bedroom apartments are through the roof, several grand. “I’m afraid it will lead to more homelessness,” said area realtor Didi Collins. “You gotta have a good amount of money to rent or buy.” It’s why her 25-year-old daughter lives at home. “It’s out of reach right now,” said Alexis Collins. The fact is wages in South Florida are not keeping up with the rising rent. It’s expected rents will keep escalating before the end of the year Renter Alina...
Developers file application for $500M office campus on Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood

Developers Thursday filed an application with the city of Los Angeles to build a $500 million, 22-story “creative office campus” on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood. The 500,000 square-foot project, dubbed “The Star” is proposed on a group of parcels just east of the intersection of Sunset and Gower Street. The lots currently house a series of office buildings and a parking lot, and developers say the new project would become the largest new office building in Hollywood.
Brooklyn Bedding and Helix Acquired in Private Equity Deal

Mattress companies Brooklyn Bedding and Helix are joining forces in an acquisition by private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management. Together, the combined company will offer customers Brooklyn Bedding’s and Helix’s products through a vertically integrated, scalable direct-to-consumer platform. Brooklyn Bedding and Helix will continue to operate under their respective brand names, and the combined company will be led by John Merwin, current chief executive officer of Brooklyn Bedding. Helix’s co-founders Adam Tishman, Kristian von Rickenbach, and Jerry Lin will lead the direct-to-consumer segment of the combined business. “This is an exciting opportunity to combine two incredible businesses with highly complementary capabilities,” said...
3 Bedroom Home in San Anselmo - $1,495,000

Located just steps from the quaint village of Downtown San Anselmo, this charming turn-of-the-century Victorian offers 1,593+/- sunny sq. ft., plus a legal, non-conforming 679+/- sq. ft. cottage for supplemental income (recently leased for $1,975/mo). A 2-story stunner tucked away on a quiet, tree-lined street, this 3-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom home has been lovingly restored to maintain its period details. The main house has been tastefully updated with remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Grounded in beautifully preserved Douglass fir flooring, a multitude of windows allow for ample natural light. Appointed with striking beam ceiling, custom built-ins, and replica wood-burning stove, there's no shortage of charm. Beyond a bright, eat-in-kitchen, a walkout deck unfolds into a lush backyard garden dotted in roses, hydrangeas, and wisteria. Mere minutes from downtown coffee shops, eateries, and grocers, this coveted slice of San Anselmo rarely comes to market. (Sq. Ft. per open homes floor plan)
LocalPaper Launches First Fine Art Investment Offering of Its Kind, Granting Investors Exposure to Untapped Blue-Chip Art Market; Closes Oversubscribed with $4.4M

MIAMI (PRWEB) September 14, 2021. LocalPaper, whose alternative investment platform offers pre-funded, institutional-quality investments to accredited investors, recently launched a new fine art investment opportunity. Created in partnership with Lio Malca, a renowned art collector and dealer based out of New York City, the offering provides investors a new way to diversify their portfolios; Malca personally sourced the artworks and LocalPaper’s principals pre-vetted and invested alongside investors. The offering included artwork by renowned artists, ​​Jean-Michel Basquiat, Keith Haring, George Condo, Kenny Scharf and a selection of emerging artists.
Homebuilding gap between supply and demand widens

The gulf between supply and demand of new homes continues to grow, heightening difficult conditions for first-time buyers to enter the market. Using a metric reflecting when an individual moves out of a shared living situation, U.S. Census numbers show 12.3 million households were formed from January 2012 to June 2021. However, only 7 million single-family homes were built in that time, according to CNBC.
Demolition Permit Filed for Site of Einstein’s to Make Way for 40-Story Residential Towers

Just two months after the popular midtown restaurant Einstein’s closed its doors, developers Middle Street Partners have filed for a demolition permit for the address. Einstein’s address, as well as Joe’s on Juniper‘s and three residential buildings are all slated to be demolished to make way for the planned 40-story, 470-unit dual skyscrapers planned for the site.
Pendry West Hollywood

Pendry West Hollywood embraces the best of California modernism and the glamorous life in the Hollywood Hills. This storied location lies at the heart of LA’s rich film, music and cultural history — and pulses with an energy all its own. With a fresh take on modern luxury, Pendry West Hollywood elevates the Sunset Strip to a new level of sophistication.
