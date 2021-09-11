Take a look at these homes on the Las Vegas market now

(Las Vegas, NV) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Las Vegas will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

7481 Garnet Moon Street, North Las Vegas, 89084 3 Beds 3 Baths | $330,990 | Townhouse | 2,114 Square Feet | Built in None

Discover approximately 2,114 square feet of living space in the 2114 Plan. This two-story townhome features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The kitchen and island overlook the large, open great room. Additional features include a laundry room and a two-car garage. Featuring Americas Smart Home, D.R. Horton keeps you close to the people and places you value most. Simplify your life with a dream home that features hands-free communication, remote keyless entry, SkyBell video doorbell, and so much more! Its a home that adapts to your lifestyle. And with D.R. Horton's simple buying process and ten-year limited warranty, there's no reason to wait. Images are representational only.

10007 Candle Canyon Court, Las Vegas, 89147 4 Beds 3 Baths | $460,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,284 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Large 4 bed 3 bath home with 3 car tandem garage nestled at the end of cul-de-sac. with an extended driveway. Big open spaces in this multilevel floorplan with vaulted ceilings, front living room leads to elevated dining area. Kitchen features custom cabinets, granite countertops, island and a custom built eat in/homework area overlooking the sunken family room. New high-end flooring throughout the main floor. Master bedroom suite is separate from others, enjoy two large his and hers closets, dual sinks and a separate garden tub and shower. Bedroom 2 has a walk-in closet and private entry door to the full guest bath. Built-in desk and media niche in quaint loft space great for working from home or home schooling. Lots of storage and natural light throughout. Extended patio and patio cover in the private backyard slip into your relaxing spa and be grateful that you are no longer having to view any more homes. This is the one! Close to Summerlin, shopping and restaurants.

1769 Amarone Way, Henderson, 89012 4 Beds 8 Baths | $2,495,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,136 Square Feet | Built in 2006

This Unique French Colonial style is located in Roma Hills next to McDonald's Ranch and Ascaya. This home includes custom inlays, Swarovski crystal chandeliers, an award-winning custom banister with gold leaves, Kohler Infinity tubs, Toto washlet toilets, a private theater, and an awsome office. New paints, newly installed tinted windows and doors, new blinds. All details are finished with love. A MUST-SEE!

9335 Las Haciendas Road, Las Vegas, 89148 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,050,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,649 Square Feet | Built in 2016

MUST SEE former Pardee model home! Sliding doors lead out to the spacious backyard with covered patio, barbecue, and fireplace! Open floor plan with kitchen overlooking the great room. Master bath includes separate double sinks with beautiful stand alone bath tub!

