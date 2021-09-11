CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

House hunt San Antonio: See what’s on the market now

 6 days ago

(San Antonio, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in San Antonio. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

7006 Teton Ridge, San Antonio, 78233

3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,467 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Open House This low-maintenance recently updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom has a great open floor plan with tons of natural light. With a big kitchen that opens into the living room and flows nicely outdoors to a large backyard which allows you to entertain easily. And let's talk about Location! You are only Minutes from the Forum and have quick access to the highway for you morning and evening commutes from work. This perfect home is situated in the award winning North East ISD school district.

14315 Turtle Rock, San Antonio, 78232

4 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,380 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Beautiful Barclay Estates. Double built in ovens in kitchen. Built in desk and book shelves in kitchen. New vinyl wood planking and new carpet in home. Interior and exterior recently painted. Granite in kitchen and the bathrooms. Fireplace in family room with vaulted beamed ceilings. Attic area on second floor was converted into a spacious bedroom. Green house and storage shed in back yard near the detached one bedroom one bath apartment. Double car garage with a double carport.

1122 W Winnipeg Ave, San Antonio, 78225

4 Beds 1 Bath | $164,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,365 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Location, Location, Location! Charming home in the heart of San Antonio! Centrally located near downtown and South Town! Don't let this one get away!!!

7103 Azure Waters, Converse, 78109

3 Beds 3 Baths | $304,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,174 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand New traditional open concept floor plan.The WALSH floor plan offered by Rausch Coleman includes; 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths. Master down Frigidaire Appliances 25 year Asphalt shingles, landscaping package and more! Pool & Play Ground, soccer field are part of the community amenities.

