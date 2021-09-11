Take a look at these homes on the market in Austin

(Austin, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Austin. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

4003 Bunny Run, Austin, 78746 6 Beds 7 Baths | $2,275,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,864 Square Feet | Built in 1985

This privately gated, 6,045 sq. ft. home within walking distance of Bridgepoint elementary exemplifies the natural beauty and vibrant charm of Austin city living. Step inside to find neutral teak and travertine floors, stone walls, arched entryways, and an abundance of natural light. A chef???s kitchen boasts Sub-Zero and stainless steel appliances - including two ovens, two dishwashers, two sinks, and a warming drawer. Large windows reveal an expanse of lush greenery. Additional living and dining space on the main level provides ample opportunity for entertaining. In the main living room, a hand-carved stone fireplace and exposed wooden beam add rustic accents to modern elegance. An adjacent terrace beckons for quality time outside amongst shady trees and breathtaking views, set to the soothing sounds of the flowing creek. The lower level is home to the owner???s suite, featuring a soaking tub and separate shower, a his-and-hers walk-in closet, and a spacious vanity area. Two additional living areas complete the space, with glass doors that invite the outdoors in. The second level hosts four bedrooms, each with their own ensuite bathroom. Journey across from the main house to find a 819 sq. ft. guest house - complete with its own living room, kitchen, bedroom and full bath. Graceful landscaping integrates fountains, fruit trees and sprawling green lawns. Stone stairs lead down to the creek that winds through the back of the property, providing a tranquil escape from everyday life. Located in the coveted Eanes ISD, this Austin gem creates peace and privacy amidst urban proximity.

1515 Treadwell St, Austin, 78704 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,295,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,906 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Ideally located to enjoy the best of Austin, this privately gated home welcomes you with mature trees and low maintenance front yard. Bountiful windows, soaring ceilings, and freshly painted interior create an airy ambiance. The sleek kitchen and dining, meld into the living area - perfect for hosting gatherings. Waterfall countertops, neutral cabinetry, and marble backsplash highlight the kitchen. The second level hosts the owner?s suite with travertine surfaces, dual vanity, soaking tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. In addition, two secondary bedrooms and a shared bath. Travel outside to the private backyard retreat with outdoor living, vibrant green space, and outdoor fireplace. Primely situated, this Zilker home is minutes away from Barton Springs, Zilker Park, Town Lake and many desired restaurants.

11502 Big Trail Cv, Austin, 78759 4 Beds 3 Baths | $635,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,875 Square Feet | Built in 1974

This rare 4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom home on a cul-de-sac sits on a 1/4 of an acre in Mesa Park! Custom remodel of traditional floor plan. This home includes a modern, open floor plan, vinyl flooring, quartz countertops, recessed lighting and remodeled kitchen. Beautiful gray kitchen cabinets with a large kitchen island overlooking the living and dining room. Kitchen includes walk-in pantry and coffee counter! Private study/office in addition to 3 bedrooms makes this a rare 4 bedroom house for the area. Bonus half bath for your guest. Primary bath includes walk-in shower with bench and double vanities. Large laundry room with plenty of storage. Refrigerators, washer/dryer are negotiable. Large storage shed in rear yard.

10708 Rigsbee Ct, Austin, 78739 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,000,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,945 Square Feet | Built in 2002

RARE opportunity to acquire this one-of-a-kind, highly sought-after Newmark Winchester floor plan, which was Newmark Home's model home flagship, 1-story plan built in many subdivisions throughout Texas. Listen to your recirculating stream outside your master bedroom window and you'll feel you're in the Colorado mountains. The owner has invested well over $100K in landscaping, lighting, electrical panels and outlets, irrigation, stone work and plantings in what can only be described as a manicured forest full of flora and fauna. This home has just gone through a complete renovation, including remodeled bathrooms, lights, fans, kitchen cabinetry, LED lighting installed and the Bottega Caliza tiled fireplace all through the award-winning design group Simply Home. From the moment you enter through the custom, metal pivot-door, you'll notice the 13' ceilings and open-concept floor plan that involves the entire family. the 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath plan is large for a single-story plan, but there is no wasted space at all. The family room focal point is the gorgeous new fireplace with quartz hearth and featuring surround wired speakers in the ceiling. There is plenty of wall space for furnishings, artwork and a flat screen monitors. The covered back patio will have you dining al fresco year round with tons of room for casual outdoor furniture and a grill. There is a white-stone slab at the fence that is perfect for a future hot tub, as there is 220v already wired to that location. The fun starts when you walk down the whimsical path to a huge, private side-yard, full of large oak trees and detailed plantings. Kids will love their private play forest, tree-house or whatever the new owner imagines. This stunning property is located within a private and quiet cul-de-sac, just a quick walk to the Olympic-sized HOA pool. It's a 5 minute drive to the grocery store and 6 restaurants and 15 minutes to downtown Austin restaurants or work.

