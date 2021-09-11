CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Check out these homes on the Indianapolis market now

Indianapolis Bulletin
Indianapolis Bulletin
 6 days ago

(Indianapolis, IN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Indianapolis. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JZgxQ_0btCyNC000

8535 Broadway Street, Indianapolis, 46240

3 Beds 3 Baths | $339,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,367 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Totally remodeled bungalow on quiet street in Nora. Minutes from Broad Ripple, Carmel,& Monon, easy access to 465. Professional landscape irrigation in front lawn. Private fenced lot,electric gate,new concrete driveway. Updates shiplap ceilings, 40+ LED can lights, in-ceiling speakers ,custom breakfast nook, built in bar, full basement build remodel, private outdoor entertainment area with speakers. Third bedroom has its own entrance and would be the perfect office. Master bedroom and bath have been completely overhauled and feature granite countertops, subway tiled bath, and tile flooring. You have to come see this once in a lifetime home! Offers will be accepted thru 5pm Sunday. Seller reserves right to accept offer early.

For open house information, contact Betsy Beasley, CENTURY 21 Scheetz at 317-844-5111

Copyright © 2021 MIBOR Service Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MIBORIN-21809192)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37m30E_0btCyNC000

802 North Meridian Street, Indianapolis, 46204

2 Beds 2 Baths | $369,900 | Condominium | 1,258 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Located in the heart of Downtown, Meridian Arch offers historic architectural features of the church paired perfectly w/the modern contemporary style of newer construction. Just a quick walk from Mass Ave, breweries, trails, parks & all the nightlife Indy has to offer! This 2bed/2bth unit has been impeccably maintained. Stunning views of the Downtown skyline can be seen from all windows. Generous 9’ ceilings, fresh paint, Brazilian hardwoods & new carpet are details to appreciate. The gourmet kitchen is equipped w/granite tops, SS appl's including gas range, new light fixtures & breakfast bar. Relax on the outdoor balcony taking in the view. Don’t forget-2 secured, heated parking spaces + storage unit. See add'l updates/features attached.

For open house information, contact Eric Forney, Keller Williams Indy Metro W at 317-271-5959

Copyright © 2021 MIBOR Service Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MIBORIN-21783433)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rnCr6_0btCyNC000

3453 Boulevard Place, Indianapolis, 46208

3 Beds 1 Bath | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,652 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Great investment opportunity! 3 bedroom, 1 bath home. Home sold As Is.

For open house information, contact Edwin Watson, Triple E Realty, LLC at 317-210-3637

Copyright © 2021 MIBOR Service Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MIBORIN-21809665)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MeSoA_0btCyNC000

206 West Brunswick Avenue, Indianapolis, 46217

4 Beds 2 Baths | $218,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,705 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Many updates within the past 4 years to this fine home. Move right in. Larger than most homes in this area. In the large back yard you'll find two open patios, a screened patio, a fenced back yard and a large shed. Come inside and you'll find multiple walk in storage spaces, 4 bedrooms, two full bathrooms, laminate floors and tile flooring. Crown molding in the living room. Updated kitchen with a huge sink. New windows and roof. The owner has spared no effort to make this home shine. In the huge family room is a large fireplace and there's ceiling fans all over this home.

For open house information, contact Don Henley, Artisan, REALTORS® at 317-602-3550

Copyright © 2021 MIBOR Service Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MIBORIN-21811869)

Indianapolis Bulletin

Indianapolis Bulletin

Indianapolis, IN
