San Diego, CA

Check out these homes on the San Diego market now

San Diego Post
San Diego Post
 6 days ago

(San Diego, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in San Diego than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WQUFw_0btCyHte00

527 Forward, La Jolla, 92037

2 Beds 1 Bath | $1,475,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,022 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Just listed! Wonderful cottage located in the heart of Bird Rock! This home is so charming as it is but has so much potential for a remodel! Hardwood floors throughout, large backyard that is fully fenced, Fireplace in living room, separate dining room, one car garage, and front patio that is also fully fenced. Hurry over to take a look as this one won't last!

For open house information, contact Jackie Alexander, Alta Vista Properties, Inc. at 858-274-3600

Copyright © 2021 San Diego County SPN. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SANDICOR-210025489)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D9ubO_0btCyHte00

4151 34Th St, San Diego, 92104

2 Beds 2 Baths | $460,000 | Single Family Attached | 785 Square Feet | Built in 1985

North Park Spanish/Mediterranean Condo Complex. A great starter home. This beautiful unit is equipped with washer/dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and stove. Centrally located.

For open house information, contact Leticia Soriano, Keller Williams Realty at 619-873-2700

Copyright © 2021 San Diego County SPN. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SANDICOR-210025438)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qm8g7_0btCyHte00

977 Camino Cantera, Chulavista, 91913

5 Beds 4 Baths | $1,050,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,401 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Beautiful smart home...like new but with all the upgrades. Massive open floor plan leading out to the California room with paver's, built in barbecue, frig, recessed/backyard lighting and beautiful landscaping. Perfect for indoor outdoor living. Large kitchen open to entire area, huge island w/quartz countertops, upgraded backsplash, built in stainless steal appliances. (Frig conveys) Gorgeous lament flooring through out downstairs. Solar panels, tankless water heater and water softener system. Convenient ground floor bedroom w/en-suite bath for guest or in-laws. Large open loft on 2nd floor for office or play room. 3 car garage w/epoxy floors.

For open house information, contact Penny Normandy, ERA Ranch & Sea Realty at 858-299-5944

Copyright © 2021 San Diego County SPN. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SANDICOR-210020482)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lc8Qs_0btCyHte00

6655 Cleo St., San Diego, 92115

3 Beds 2 Baths | $730,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,495 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Price Reduction.Character abounds in this mid-century home that features original hardwood floors. The easy maintenance yard leads you to an inviting front porch. The living room is spacious and includes built in shelves. The kitchen warmly reflects the era in which it was built, but has been expanded and includes a built-in hutch, modern day appliances, and a skylight. Other features include two updated bathrooms, a large family room with vaulted wooden ceilings, two backyard patios, and a screened in patio with built-in barbecue, bar, and kitchenette. The family room features built-in storage cabinets and TV nook, brick fireplace and ceiling fans.

For open house information, contact Debbie Bulkeley, Pacific Sotheby's Int'l Realty at 858-705-6041

Copyright © 2021 San Diego County SPN. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SANDICOR-210022185)

See more property details

San Diego Post

San Diego Post

San Diego, CA
ABOUT

With San Diego Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

