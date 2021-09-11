Check out these homes on the Minneapolis market now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Minneapolis, MN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Minneapolis. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

6045 Columbus Avenue, Minneapolis, 55417

3 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,350 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Immaculately kept home with lovely curb appeal will not disappoint. Open kitchen with hardwood flooring throughout. Large, fenced backyard. Easy access to downtown, Southdale, MOA, and the airport. Southwest High School Many home updates. Including new carpet, windows. landscaping and solar panels. Please supplements.

1201 Yale Place, Minneapolis, 55403

2 Beds 2 Baths | $349,000 | Condominium | 1,610 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Opportunity awaits in the prestigious Loring Green. Amenities galore include 24-hour front desk staff offering security and full services, indoor heated pool, hot tub, fitness center, tennis court, woodworking shop and tools, community garden and grilling area, library, guest rooms, and ample guest parking. This east facing unit boasts gorgeous downtown views. The walls in the kitchen and the den may be removed if a more open floor plan is desired. Premier side-by-side parking is just steps from the elevator. Additional features include a spectacular balcony, a generously sized laundry room, abundant closets, and a large storage unit just three steps away. Additional built-in storage is located at the parking spaces. Enjoy urban life with an easy walk to restaurants, Orchestra Hall, Loring Park, Lunds & Byerlys, and more.

3940 Douglas Drive N, Crystal, 55422

5 Beds 3 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,513 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Tired of looking and not getting that “loving feeling”? Don’t fret, I have the perfect home for YOU! Not your typical Crystal home, this split level 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom is practically new. The basement is fully finished with a large living room perfect for entertaining, fireplace, two bedrooms and a full bath. On your way upstairs the laundry room is right off the garage. Upper level is open and full of natural lighting. 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom, master en-suite has large walk in closet and 3/4 bath. Newer deck to enjoy the pond in the back. This home has so much to offer but don’t take my word for it, schedule a showing today!

9968 Vera Cruz Lane N, Brooklyn Park, 55443

3 Beds 3 Baths | $255,000 | Townhouse | 1,579 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Move right in to this 3 bedroom/3 bath townhome located on a quiet street with pond nearby. The south-facing unit brings in natural sunlight. The large patio is ideal for entertaining and enjoying meals outside along with the mature tree which offers you some privacy. The main level features a spacious living room and dining area. The kitchen is impressive with its abundant cabinets, breakfast bar and walk-in pantry. Additionally there's a half bath and utility area with newer water heater. The upper level features 3 nice-sized bedrooms, all with natural sunlight. The Owners' suite offers a private walk-in closet and bath w/ walk-in shower. Upper level laundry and newer siding and roof. Quick access to 610/252/169 and a short commute to Dt Mpls. Walk/bike to trails and parks, easy access to schools and shopping.

