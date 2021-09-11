Walnut Creek-curious? These homes are on the market

(Walnut Creek, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Walnut Creek. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

1471 Stannage Ave, Berkeley, 94702 2 Beds 1 Bath | $800,000 | Single Family Residence | 714 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Cynthia H Speers - 510-517-6936 - New Listing. Bring this Westbrae cutie back to life! Seller gave you a head start with rebuilt front porch, back stairs and 1-side foundation wall. Sewer compliant. Reimagine the kitchen to your liking and dream about what you'd add in the backyard. When you're done with renovations, stroll over to Acme Bread, Bartavelle, Kermit Lynch Wine or Westbrae Biergarten. Great location. Don't miss on making your Berkeley dream come true. Open Sunday 2-4

1922 Tortoise Pl, Walnut Creek, 94595 4 Beds 2 Baths | $1,595,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,424 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Emanuel Sakkis - Agt: 925-3890835 - Massive $100,000 price reduction! Come and get this home! Over 2,420 of living space in coveted Tice Valley! End of cul-de-sac. Gorgeous panoramic views, huge level side-yard currently sellers' orchard, potential pool site. Tastefully updated home with hardwood floors, 10' ceilings in Family room, formal living room & formal dining room. TOP Acalanes School District / Walnut Creek schools. Border of Lafayette. Fantastic commute location. One of Walnut Creek's best neighborhoods. Updated quartz kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, master suite, permitted additional 4th bedroom, walk in closet, vaulted ceilings. Enormous deck with spectacular views, 6 car off street parking in garage & driveway, finished basement for your own private office, gym, potential ADU. No rear neighbors, mature trees provide privacy in backyard, plenty of space for entertaining, abundance of storage space, fully fenced, trail access, open floor plan with tons of natural light! This is the best value in WC.

281 Riverwood Cir, Martinez, 94553 3 Beds 2 Baths | $757,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,293 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Amber Cole - Agt: 925-3824822 - Two bedrooms with den/office, two full bathrooms. Living room with vaulted ceiling, wood burning fireplace and slider to rear yard. Kitchen with breakfast bar. Primary bedroom with vaulted ceiling. Inside laundry. Newer carpet. Large backyard with lots of potential. Walk to community pool and tennis. Conveniently located to shopping, Morello Park Elementary, Highways 4 and 680.

20 Littlewood Dr, Piedmont, 94611 5 Beds 4 Baths | $2,795,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,828 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Christopher Nava - 415-706-1024 - This stunning traditional home has been extensively updated with designer touches throughout. Offering 3848 square feet of living space, Littlewood includes 5 generous bedrooms (including 2 luxurious primary suites) plus a separate office. Modern details include a fully updated kitchen with granite countertops, hardwood flooring throughout, newer windows and French doors, and updated bathrooms. The recently replaced decks offer a tranquil respite with lovely canyon views. Situated in the Piedmont School district, you can take advantage of excellent K-12 education. Set on a quiet cul-de-sac, 20 Littlewood is freshly painted inside and is ready for its new owner.

