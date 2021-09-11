Check out these Cleveland homes on the market

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Crooked River Chronicle
Crooked River Chronicle
 6 days ago

(Cleveland, OH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Cleveland will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CpyIw_0btCyBbI00

2205 Barber Ave, Cleveland, 44113

3 Beds 3 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,811 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Move right in to this beautifully updated colonial that is tax abated until 2033! Situated just between Ohio City and Tremont, this charming home has been beautifully renovated with on-trend finishes. All it needs is you! The front porch opens to a spacious living and dining room. The kitchen is completely remodeled with stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash, quartz counters and white cabinetry. Off of the kitchen, there is a convenient half bathroom and laundry room. One bedroom and one full bathroom are on the first floor. Upstairs, you will find two additional bedrooms and another full bathroom. Outside, there is a lovely back deck and the backyard is fully fenced-in. Located in the rapidly developing Duck Island area, this home is minutes from popular restaurants in Tremont and Ohio City. Do not miss this one!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ubTtA_0btCyBbI00

779 Woodview Rd, Cleveland Heights, 44121

2 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,161 Square Feet | Built in 1930

This tenant occupied single family is an excellent choice for your investment portfolio! The current tenants pay $800/month and all utilities as well. Long-term, excellent tenants have been in the property for 3+ years, pay on time and would like to stay. The spacious home offers a large enclosed front porch, living room, dining room, kitchen, 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. There are hardwood floors throughout, as well as a 2 car detached garage and large mostly fenced-in backyard. Located on a tree-lined Cleveland Heights street, the property is near parks, shopping, schools and public transit routes. If you're looking for a solid investment property - look no further than this home!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WvLYx_0btCyBbI00

100 East 238Th St, Euclid, 44123

2 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 992 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Attention investors and Handy men/women, this charming cottage located steps away from lake Erie is looking for you! Sturdy little cottage could be brought back to it's original charm, or could make a great addition to your investment portfolio. Quiet street that dead ends at Lake Erie. Easy walking access to the new lakefront walking path. Schedule your showing today

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bDzbt_0btCyBbI00

3683 Normandy Rd, Cleveland, 44120

4 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,767 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Welcome to this great 4 bedroom colonial in a great Shaker Heights neighborhood! Step into a spacious living room with bay windows, hard wood floors, and fireplace. The dining room continues with the hard wood flooring, built-ins and leads into a cozy sun room. The large eat in kitchen features full appliances, plenty of counter space, and plenty of room for a table. 3 bedrooms with beautiful hardwood floors, plenty of closet space and a full bath make up 2nd level. The 3rd floor features a 4th bedroom with a ton of extra storage space. Leading to the basement is a half bath and the finished basement features a bar, fireplace, and large utility room. The paved driveway leads to a detached 2 car garage and the pleasant backyard. Amazing neighborhood, with all amenities close by, side walked streets and big trees! As is Sale, Buyer to assume POS, seller will make no repairs!

