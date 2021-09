Top homes for sale in Manhattan

(Manhattan, NY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Manhattan will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

328 41 Street, Brooklyn, 11232 7 Beds 2 Baths | $1,999,000 | Single Family Attached | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 1901

ONCE IN A LIFETIME OPPORTUNITY FOR ANY LUCKY INVESTOR OR END USER TO OWN A TOTALLY RENOVATED SOLID BRICK TWO FAMILY THAT CAN BE CONVERTED TO THREE FAMILY, WITH A POTENTIAL LIVING SPACE OF OVER 3300 SQT NESTLED IN ONE OF SUNSET PARK'S MOST DESIRABLE LOCATIONS. A FEW SHORT TO BLOCKS TO INDUSTRY CITY. MINUTES TO LOWER MANHATTAN AND ALL PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, THIS HOME FEATRURES NEW ELECTRICAL SERVICE, NEW STATE OF THE ART TANKLESS HOT WATER SYSTEM, WHICH PROVIDES HOT WATER ON DEMAND. A BRAND NEW MITSUBISHI HYPER HEAT SPLIT SYSYEMS FOR SOME OF THE CLEANEST AND MOST EFFICIENT HEAT AND AC, ULTRA MODERN KITCHENS FINISHED WITH TOP OF THE LINE STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND CUSTOM BATHROOMS THROUGHOUT TOO MUCH TO MENTION SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY

54-17 31St Avenue, Woodside, 11377 2 Beds 1 Bath | $445,000 | Stock Cooperative | 800 Square Feet | Built in 1935

This award winning coop complex is located around the border of Astoria & Woodside. 2 blocks from M&R subway station, bus stop. A neo-Georgian entry way leads to beautifully landscaped courtyards. Hardwood floors throughout. Amenities include picnic area, playground, laundry rooms, bike & personal storage, security services, a children's rainy day room & onsite management office. Management does not allow open houses.

1536 Albany Avenue, Brooklyn, 11210 3 Beds 1 Bath | $669,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in 1920

1 family Semi-detached. 3 bedroom duplex with full bath. Wide shared driveway and detached garage. Near shopping and transportation. Great starter home.

1312 45 Street, Brooklyn, 11219 9 Beds 6 Baths | $1,895,000 | Single Family Attached | 4,800 Square Feet | Built in 1931

EXTRA-LARGE(20x80 HOUSE SIZE-4800 SQFT) SOLID BRICK SEMI-DETACHED 3 STORY, 3 FAMILY HOME IN THE HEART OF BEAUTIFUL BORO PARK(13th AVENUE VICINITY)... ULTRA-CONVENIENT TO ALL THE MOST ESSENTIAL AMENITIES OF ONE OF BROOKLYN'S MOST DESIRABLE NEIGHBORHOODS... 3 BEDROOMS-2 BATHROOMS-FRONT TERRACE OVER 3 BEDROOMS-2 BATHROOMS-FRONT TERRACE OVER 3 BEDROOMS-2 BATHROOMS-FRONT TERRACE OVER FULL BASEMENT... THIS AMAZING PIECE OF REAL ESTATE HAS OUTSTANDING POTENTIAL & POSSIBILITIES WITH IT'S FLEXIBLE RESIDENTIAL/COMMERCIAL ZONING... PERFECT FOR ANY TYPE OF BUYER- INVESTORS, DEVELOPERS, BUILDERS OR END-USERS... PRICED RIGHT FOR TODAY'S MARKET, THERE SHOULD BE LOTS OF BUZZ & EXCITEMENT SURROUNDING THIS SPECIAL PROPERTY... SELLER IS READY TO START HEARING BIDS, OFFERS & PROPOSALS...

