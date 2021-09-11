Check out these homes for sale in Fort Worth now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Fort Worth, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fort Worth will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

2819 Merrimac Street, Fort Worth, 76107

3 Beds 3 Baths | $579,900 | Townhouse | 2,110 Square Feet | Built in 2015

THIS ONE CHECKS ALL THE BOXES! Great urban location! Large backyard for the pups-pool-pergola-fire pit! Roof top deck! Walk out your back gate 2 blocks to the W7th area for great restaurants, clubs and shopping. Super close to Trinity Park to satisfy your recreation needs! This open concept modern townhome features a kitchen with a large island, SS appliances, abundant cabinetry and granite tops. Corner stone fireplace. Great layout for entertaining or just watching TV. Hardwood flooring throughout the lower level. Upstairs features a large main bedroom-ensuite bath with dual vanity, shower and jetted tub. Secondary bedrooms are nices sized. An extra walk-in closet and large hall bath completes the upstairs.

For open house information, contact David Dodson, The Property Shop at 817-888-8849

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14664381)

6408 Ridglea Drive, Watauga, 76148

3 Beds 2 Baths | $238,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,268 Square Feet | Built in 1980

**Multiple Offers received. Deadline to submit will be Sunday 08.15 by 8pm. Adorable three bedroom, two bath home in a quiet Watauga neighborhood; zoned for amazing Keller ISD schools. This charming one story has lovely laminate flooring throughout the entire home. This home also features a vaulted ceiling in the family room with a wood burning fireplace. You'll love the split bedrooms floor plan! The new owners will truly enjoy the large backyard with great space for entertaining and enough room for a future pool. New roof, HVAC and fence in 2020.

For open house information, contact India Davis, Keller Williams Realty at 817-329-8850

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14645092)

2103 Sexton Drive, Arlington, 76015

3 Beds 2 Baths | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,537 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Multiple offers recieved, please bring your highest and best by 4pm Monday July 19 2021. Updated on a tree lined street centrally located to DFW. Improvements include roof, windows, AC, granite counters and backsplash, custom tile showers in bathrooms, recently painted. Open living area with tall ceilings and brick fireplace. The large master suite includes a sitting area that would be great for a study. Large backyard with covered patio.

For open house information, contact David Dedwylder, RE/MAX Pinnacle Group Realtors at 817-460-3900

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14625473)

8924 Sirocka Drive, Benbrook, 76116

3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,022 Square Feet | Built in 1968

CHARMING WELL MAINTAINED HOME! Well appointed floor plan to accommodate any families needs complete with a formal dining, breakfast nook, large living area with vaulted ceiling and beam, 2 split bedrooms, large master and an enclosed sun room with heating and AC. Beautiful curb appeal in the front and a large backyard with 2 storage sheds. Metal shake roof provides low maintenance and lifetime warranty. Great location close to shopping, dining, schools and highway for an easy commute. YOU DO NOT WANT TO MISS THIS GEM!

For open house information, contact Susan Rickert, Century 21 Mike Bowman, Inc. at 817-354-7653

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14619503)

