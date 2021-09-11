Miami-curious? These homes are on the market

(Miami, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Miami. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

7851 Dunham Blvd, Miami, 33138 1 Bed 1 Bath | $168,000 | Condominium | 630 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Just a one block from the Water, 1 Bed and 1 Bath. Parking space in from to the door. Central A/C, Pool, near to restaurants, shopping and supermarkets. Minutes from Miami Beach and Downtown. Pet friendly building, in Wonderfull conditions. Great investment opportunity . Tenant Occupied

1525 Cadiz Avenue, Coral Gables, 33134 4 Beds 5 Baths | $1,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,582 Square Feet | Built in 1995

This beautiful Tuscan Home located near The Coral Gables Water Tower. It sits on a corner lot of .25 acres, blocks from Dade’s highest point (no flood insurance ), a new roof completed in 9-1- 21 Warranty 12 yr.. Its quality construction is evident in the outstanding appointments of high ceilings & high arches giving it an air of grandeur, embraces an old-world look with all the modern amenities, emphasizing windows & exterior doors (all impact) that flood the interior spaces with natural light, while maintaining a privacy,oversized private tropical garden with many fruit trees (mangoes, avocados, bananas, etc.),flowers, lovely garden of various herbs. With space for a pool, four blocks from the Coral Gables Country Clubs. the gorgeous Venetian Pool available to all Coral Gables residents.

700 Biltmore Way, Coral Gables, 33134 1 Bed 1 Bath | $285,000 | Condominium | 890 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Updated one bedroom, one bath, bright and spacious, featuring an oversized den/storage behind kitchen area. Other features include foyer entry, Italian wood laminate floors throughout, custom built walking closet, oversized balcony. Sellers will give a credit for a washer and dryer, laundry closet available. Building amenities include pool, gym, concierge, secured lobby entrance.

314 Nw 106Th St, Miami, 33150 4 Beds 3 Baths | $465,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,027 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Luxurious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath ready to move in home, minutes away from downtown, Miami Shores, Midtown and Miami Beach! 2 en-suite primary bedrooms allow you to create a dedicated space for your in-laws, with a separate entrance from the main house yet attached and still part of the main house. Whether you are gazing out at your front courtyard or lounging in the backyard, you will be able to appreciate this home's form, function and beauty. Schedule your private showing today!

