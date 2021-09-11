Take a look at these homes for sale in Pleasanton

(Pleasanton, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Pleasanton. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

29067 Colony Ct, Hayward, 94544 3 Beds 3 Baths | $860,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,304 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Great opportunity for first-time home buyers or investors. Absolutely gorgeous, well maintained single family home located in a quiet community in Hayward. The property features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Desirable floor plan, spacious and bright, fresh interior paint, crown molding, double pane windows and doors, allowing for lots of natural bright lighting. Beautiful kitchen featuring granite countertops, tile backsplash & stainless steel appliances. Well-kept hardwood floors through out the house. A charming cozy backyard with a patio, BBQ area, plants and extra storage space. Good location for commuters, convenient access to BART, Hwys 880, 238, San Mateo bridge, Cal State East Bay & Chabot College, restaurants, shops.

For open house information, contact Kevin Khoi Nguyen, eXp Realty of California Inc. at 888-584-9427ex119

207 Heligan Ln, Livermore, 94551 2 Beds 3 Baths | $745,000 | Condominium | 1,167 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Mijgon Ferozy - 510-366-3839 - Welcome Home to resort style living in highly sought after Montage Community with pool, spa, clubhouse, exercise facility and playground. This Gorgeous upgraded unit features 2 bedrooms/ 2.5 bathrooms, spacious living room and a 2 car attached garage. Some of the features are bamboo flooring, plantation shutters, recessed LED lightning, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, copper sinks, brazilian stonewood granite counters, wall to wall travertine and marble tiles in bathrooms. Walking distance to Costco, Las pasitas college, easy access to 580 freeway and bart station.

For open house information, contact Mijgon Ferozy, Legacy Real Estate & Assoc. at 925-858-6225

3663 Oakwood Ter, Fremont, 94536 2 Beds 2 Baths | $625,000 | Condominium | 1,125 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Joaquin Nodal - Agt: 925-4975188 - Meadowbrook's largest plan! Super sharp & clean end-unit in great location! Many upgrades including recessed lighting, marble fireplace, mirrored closet doors & more! Light and bright kitchen with tile counters. Huge master with two-sink vanity and new tile floors! 2 covered carports! Great location-close to major freeways and bridges(880,680,Dumbarton and San Mateo bridges) as well as public transportation hubs like ACE train, Capitol Corridor(5 minute walk) and BART 7 minute drive. Near Quarry Lakes Park and the Alameda Creek Trail. Access to the balcony from the living area as well as the master bedroom. HOA includes water,garbage,heating,landscaping,exterior maintenance,2 pools,2 spas,large greenbelt and BBQ areas.

For open house information, contact Joaquin Nodal, Sereno at 925-280-8500

2878 4Th St, Livermore, 94550 2 Beds 3 Baths | $709,900 | Condominium | 1,420 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Robin Young - 510-757-5901 - Wonderful PalaSage contemporary condo just moments from Downtown Livermore.Spacious open floor plan with high ceilings, multiple windows to keep the inside light and bright. The front livingroom area has beautiful vinyl plank flooring and a guest half bathroom.Second level is a second offers a spacious kitchen with plenty of storage space and working counter space as well. The large island also functions as a breakfast bar. The open floor plan concept allows for a second seating area great us as a family room area.Third level you have 2 private suites with there own walkin closets and bathrooms. Don't worry about going up and down the stairs for laundry duty.....laundry is located in the hallway between both bedrooms....very convenient.Easy living with the convenience of life.

For open house information, contact Robin Young, Compass at 925-251-1111