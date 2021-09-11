CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasanton, CA

Take a look at these homes for sale in Pleasanton

Tri-Valley Tribune
Tri-Valley Tribune
 6 days ago

(Pleasanton, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Pleasanton. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K4TEM_0btCy2k000

29067 Colony Ct, Hayward, 94544

3 Beds 3 Baths | $860,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,304 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Great opportunity for first-time home buyers or investors. Absolutely gorgeous, well maintained single family home located in a quiet community in Hayward. The property features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Desirable floor plan, spacious and bright, fresh interior paint, crown molding, double pane windows and doors, allowing for lots of natural bright lighting. Beautiful kitchen featuring granite countertops, tile backsplash & stainless steel appliances. Well-kept hardwood floors through out the house. A charming cozy backyard with a patio, BBQ area, plants and extra storage space. Good location for commuters, convenient access to BART, Hwys 880, 238, San Mateo bridge, Cal State East Bay & Chabot College, restaurants, shops.

For open house information, contact Kevin Khoi Nguyen, eXp Realty of California Inc. at 888-584-9427ex119

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81854591)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2inKeo_0btCy2k000

207 Heligan Ln, Livermore, 94551

2 Beds 3 Baths | $745,000 | Condominium | 1,167 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Mijgon Ferozy - 510-366-3839 - Welcome Home to resort style living in highly sought after Montage Community with pool, spa, clubhouse, exercise facility and playground. This Gorgeous upgraded unit features 2 bedrooms/ 2.5 bathrooms, spacious living room and a 2 car attached garage. Some of the features are bamboo flooring, plantation shutters, recessed LED lightning, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, copper sinks, brazilian stonewood granite counters, wall to wall travertine and marble tiles in bathrooms. Walking distance to Costco, Las pasitas college, easy access to 580 freeway and bart station.

For open house information, contact Mijgon Ferozy, Legacy Real Estate & Assoc. at 925-858-6225

Copyright © 2021 Bay East, Contra Costa, bridgeMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAEORCA-40961531)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h2vPk_0btCy2k000

3663 Oakwood Ter, Fremont, 94536

2 Beds 2 Baths | $625,000 | Condominium | 1,125 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Joaquin Nodal - Agt: 925-4975188 - Meadowbrook's largest plan! Super sharp & clean end-unit in great location! Many upgrades including recessed lighting, marble fireplace, mirrored closet doors & more! Light and bright kitchen with tile counters. Huge master with two-sink vanity and new tile floors! 2 covered carports! Great location-close to major freeways and bridges(880,680,Dumbarton and San Mateo bridges) as well as public transportation hubs like ACE train, Capitol Corridor(5 minute walk) and BART 7 minute drive. Near Quarry Lakes Park and the Alameda Creek Trail. Access to the balcony from the living area as well as the master bedroom. HOA includes water,garbage,heating,landscaping,exterior maintenance,2 pools,2 spas,large greenbelt and BBQ areas.

For open house information, contact Joaquin Nodal, Sereno at 925-280-8500

Copyright © 2021 Bay East, Contra Costa, bridgeMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAEORCA-40966545)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yb49U_0btCy2k000

2878 4Th St, Livermore, 94550

2 Beds 3 Baths | $709,900 | Condominium | 1,420 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Robin Young - 510-757-5901 - Wonderful PalaSage contemporary condo just moments from Downtown Livermore.Spacious open floor plan with high ceilings, multiple windows to keep the inside light and bright. The front livingroom area has beautiful vinyl plank flooring and a guest half bathroom.Second level is a second offers a spacious kitchen with plenty of storage space and working counter space as well. The large island also functions as a breakfast bar. The open floor plan concept allows for a second seating area great us as a family room area.Third level you have 2 private suites with there own walkin closets and bathrooms. Don't worry about going up and down the stairs for laundry duty.....laundry is located in the hallway between both bedrooms....very convenient.Easy living with the convenience of life.

For open house information, contact Robin Young, Compass at 925-251-1111

Copyright © 2021 Bay East, Contra Costa, bridgeMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAEORCA-40966706)

Lifestyle wrap: Pleasanton

(PLEASANTON, CA) Life in Pleasanton has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we're committed to keeping you up-to-date. We've got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
This is the cheapest gas in Pleasanton right now

(PLEASANTON, CA) According to Pleasanton gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.84 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 2800 Independence Dr. Regular there was listed at $4.05 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.89 at Shell at 4212 1St St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Events on the Pleasanton calendar

1. Alviso Adobe Fall Festival: California Native Plants and Planting Demonstration; 2. Corporate Worship Servie; 3. 626 Night Market - Bay Area: September 24-26; 4. Cedric The Entertainer; 5. Regional Food Distribution Site Has Moved;
Local price review shows diesel prices around Pleasanton

(PLEASANTON, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $1.15 if you're buying diesel in Pleasanton, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Pleasanton area went to 76 at 1175 Catalina Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $4.04 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $5.19, at Shell at 4212 1St St, the survey found:
Pleasanton gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.84 per gallon

(PLEASANTON, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Pleasanton area offering savings of $0.84 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sunol Super Stop at 3004 Andrade Rd. Regular there was listed at $4.05 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.89 at Shell at 4212 1St St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
House-hunt Pleasanton: What's on the market

(PLEASANTON, CA) If you're on the house-hunt in the Pleasanton area, you won't want to miss these listings. Whether you're looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there's something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Live events coming up in Pleasanton

1. Flag Salute (Events) - Alisal Elementary; 2. VIP Petcare at Pet Supplies Plus; 3. 5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-HCA; 4. Murder at the Masquerade: Dinner Theater and Murder Mystery; 5. 626 Night Market - Bay Area: September 24-26;
Here's the cheapest gas in Pleasanton Saturday

(PLEASANTON, CA) According to Pleasanton gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.84 per gallon on gas. Sunol Super Stop at 3004 Andrade Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $4.05 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 4212 1St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.
Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Pleasanton station

(PLEASANTON, CA) You could be saving up to $1.15 per gallon on diesel in Pleasanton, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Pleasanton area on Tuesday, found that 76 at 1175 Catalina Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.04 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 4212 1St St, which listed a per-gallon price of $5.19.
Start immediately with these jobs in Pleasanton

These companies in Pleasanton are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Work from Home - Insurance Agents Free Leads $175k+ 1st Yr & Benefits; 2. 100% Remote - West Coast - Biotech Sales Associate/Account Manager; 3. Remote Licensed Life Insurance Agent; 4. Licensed Life Insurance Agent -
With Tri-Valley Tribune, you get fast and free local news from Pleasanton, Dublin, San Ramon and other neighboring cities. Whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

