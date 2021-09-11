CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

On the hunt for a home in Los Angeles? These houses are on the market

Los Angeles News Beat
Los Angeles News Beat
 6 days ago

(Los Angeles, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Los Angeles. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1elFQ3_0btCy0yY00

901 S Flower St, Los Angeles, 90015

2 Beds 2 Baths | $1,099,000 | Condominium | 1,645 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Unit #400 is a stunning corner unit & one of the largest offerings available at Concerto. This flawless home showcases an open & bright layout, with exceptional contemporary design, elegant wainscoting paneled & arctic white ledge stone walls, dim-able recessed lighting, & marble tiling throughout. The impeccably re-imagined kitchen is sleek crafted design, with clean minimal cabinetry motif, integrated Fagor refrigerator, Meile induction cook-top & microwave+speed convection oven combo, large farm sink & oversized waterfall marble kitchen island with built in storage. Completing the chef's kitchen is a floor to ceiling wine fridge & wet bar for your fine spirits. The re-imagined spa styled bathrooms feature striking geometric marble tiling, European styled vanity, warm wood cabinetry, luxury fixtures, & backlit mirrored walls. Two fully enclosed bedrooms include generous closet & ample storage space. Perfecting this home is an unprecedented full 1 acre sanctuary-like park, complete with salt water pool, spa, state of the art fitness center, outdoor kitchen, BBQ pits, private cabanas & access to communal areas in sister buildings Alina & APEX. 2 reserved tandem parking spaces included in secured community garage. A one of a kind be-spoke home, Concerto Lofts exemplifies the burgeoning community of art, culture, and entertainment in DTLA.

For open house information, contact Anh Tran, Keller Williams Larchmont at 323-762-2600

Copyright © 2021 Combined LA Westside Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CLAWCA-21-723116)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FX8RH_0btCy0yY00

7939 W 80Th St, Playa Del Rey, 90293

4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,899,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,867 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Sophisticated and Welcoming Home in Playa Del Rey! Situated on a sizable 5,000+ sqft lot, this 4BR/4BA, 2,867 sqft property invites attention w/ a traditional style home, newly painted attractive stucco exterior & beautiful brick detailing. Once inside, you discover grand double entry doors, soaring vaulted ceilings w/wood beams, gorgeous marble entry tiles, stunning hardwood floors, a spacious formal dining room, an impressive formal living room and an organically flowing floorplan. Create delicious meals in the open concept kitchen featuring ample white cabinetry, stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, 5-burner Jenn-Air gas range, Bosch dishwasher, breakfast bar, breakfast nook & an adjoining family room w/fireplace. Sip evening cocktails in the fully enclosed backyard, which has a patio & greenspace. Curl up w/ a hot cup of tea in the large primary bedroom w/vaulted ceilings, 2 walk-in closets, next door office/nursery & an en suite w/dual vanities, jetted soaking tub, built-in makeup vanity, skylight & a separate shower. Three additional guest bedrooms, two of them w/ en suites, offer extra room for children, home offices or flex spaces. Other features: attached 2-car garage w/EV charger w/direct entry, fully paid-off solar panels, laundry room w/cabinetry, central A/C, near shopping, beaches, LAX, trendy restaurants, schools & much more!

For open house information, contact Jennifer Moore, Keller Williams Inglewood at 424-356-5200

Copyright © 2021 Combined LA Westside Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CLAWCA-21-780046)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S0EyB_0btCy0yY00

1842 E 123Rd St, Los Angeles, 90059

2 Beds 1 Bath | $459,000 | Single Family Residence | 820 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with large backyard offering plenty of potential for adding on to create more living space. Great property for investor or family who wants to design their dream home.

For open house information, contact Johnny Hayes, Compass at 310-652-6285

Copyright © 2021 Combined LA Westside Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CLAWCA-21-771838)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZoF9A_0btCy0yY00

11533 Promenade Drive, Santa Fe Springs, 90670

3 Beds 3 Baths | $569,999 | Townhouse | 1,407 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Come and see this awesome 2 story townhome in the gated Promenade Villas. There is space for everything in this 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom end unit (only one connecting neighbor) On the first floor you have an awesome living room and dining room combo that leads out to the spacious and private outdoor patio. Upstairs you have all three bedrooms. The master bedroom and bathroom are very spacious with a great walk-in closet. Central AC and heat. 2 car attached garage. Not all features can be listed here, you have to see this in person. The community has an awesome pool, jacuzzi, bbq areas and pool/club house.

For open house information, contact David Gonzales, Realty One Group Diamond at 562-444-8940

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-PW21187843)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

FDA advisory group votes in favor of Covid booster for at-risk groups

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel overwhelmingly voted in favor of Covid-19 booster shots on Friday for people ages 65 and up as well as those at high risk of severe illness. The panel, called the Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, voted unanimously in favor of booster...
The Hill

Pentagon admits 'tragic mistake' in strike that killed 10 civilians

The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it mistook a civilian vehicle for an ISIS-K threat when it launched a drone strike on Aug. 29 in Kabul that killed 10 civilians. “I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike,” U.S. Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters at the Pentagon. “Moreover, we analyzed that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to U.S. forces.”
Reuters

As California fire nears, crews protect world's largest tree in special wrap

THREE RIVERS, Calif., Sept 17 (Reuters) - Fire crews have resorted to wrapping the bases of some giant sequoias in fire-resistant coverings in a desperate effort to save the towering specimens, including the General Sherman, the world's largest tree, the National Park Service said on Friday. The blaze, one of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
The Associated Press

Milley: Calls to China were ‘perfectly’ within scope of job

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The top U.S. military officer said Friday that calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the final stormy months of Donald Trump’s presidency were “perfectly within the duties and responsibilities” of his job. In his first public comments on the conversations, Gen. Mark Milley said...
Reuters

France recalls envoys in U.S, Australia over submarine deal - statement

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - France said on Friday it had decided to recall its ambassadors in the United States and Australia for consultations after Australia struck a deal with the United States and Britain which ended a $40 billion French-designed submarine deal. Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
The Associated Press

House to try suspending cap on borrowing authority next week

House Democrats said Friday they planned to take action next week to suspend the cap on the government’s borrowing authority, and the White House ratcheted up pressure on Republicans by warning state and local governments that severe cuts lie ahead if the measure fails in the Senate. Disaster relief, Medicaid,...
Los Angeles News Beat

Los Angeles News Beat

Los Angeles, CA
289
Followers
490
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Los Angeles News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy