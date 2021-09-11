On the hunt for a home in Los Angeles? These houses are on the market

(Los Angeles, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Los Angeles. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

901 S Flower St, Los Angeles, 90015 2 Beds 2 Baths | $1,099,000 | Condominium | 1,645 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Unit #400 is a stunning corner unit & one of the largest offerings available at Concerto. This flawless home showcases an open & bright layout, with exceptional contemporary design, elegant wainscoting paneled & arctic white ledge stone walls, dim-able recessed lighting, & marble tiling throughout. The impeccably re-imagined kitchen is sleek crafted design, with clean minimal cabinetry motif, integrated Fagor refrigerator, Meile induction cook-top & microwave+speed convection oven combo, large farm sink & oversized waterfall marble kitchen island with built in storage. Completing the chef's kitchen is a floor to ceiling wine fridge & wet bar for your fine spirits. The re-imagined spa styled bathrooms feature striking geometric marble tiling, European styled vanity, warm wood cabinetry, luxury fixtures, & backlit mirrored walls. Two fully enclosed bedrooms include generous closet & ample storage space. Perfecting this home is an unprecedented full 1 acre sanctuary-like park, complete with salt water pool, spa, state of the art fitness center, outdoor kitchen, BBQ pits, private cabanas & access to communal areas in sister buildings Alina & APEX. 2 reserved tandem parking spaces included in secured community garage. A one of a kind be-spoke home, Concerto Lofts exemplifies the burgeoning community of art, culture, and entertainment in DTLA.

For open house information, contact Anh Tran, Keller Williams Larchmont at 323-762-2600

7939 W 80Th St, Playa Del Rey, 90293 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,899,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,867 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Sophisticated and Welcoming Home in Playa Del Rey! Situated on a sizable 5,000+ sqft lot, this 4BR/4BA, 2,867 sqft property invites attention w/ a traditional style home, newly painted attractive stucco exterior & beautiful brick detailing. Once inside, you discover grand double entry doors, soaring vaulted ceilings w/wood beams, gorgeous marble entry tiles, stunning hardwood floors, a spacious formal dining room, an impressive formal living room and an organically flowing floorplan. Create delicious meals in the open concept kitchen featuring ample white cabinetry, stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, 5-burner Jenn-Air gas range, Bosch dishwasher, breakfast bar, breakfast nook & an adjoining family room w/fireplace. Sip evening cocktails in the fully enclosed backyard, which has a patio & greenspace. Curl up w/ a hot cup of tea in the large primary bedroom w/vaulted ceilings, 2 walk-in closets, next door office/nursery & an en suite w/dual vanities, jetted soaking tub, built-in makeup vanity, skylight & a separate shower. Three additional guest bedrooms, two of them w/ en suites, offer extra room for children, home offices or flex spaces. Other features: attached 2-car garage w/EV charger w/direct entry, fully paid-off solar panels, laundry room w/cabinetry, central A/C, near shopping, beaches, LAX, trendy restaurants, schools & much more!

For open house information, contact Jennifer Moore, Keller Williams Inglewood at 424-356-5200

1842 E 123Rd St, Los Angeles, 90059 2 Beds 1 Bath | $459,000 | Single Family Residence | 820 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with large backyard offering plenty of potential for adding on to create more living space. Great property for investor or family who wants to design their dream home.

For open house information, contact Johnny Hayes, Compass at 310-652-6285

11533 Promenade Drive, Santa Fe Springs, 90670 3 Beds 3 Baths | $569,999 | Townhouse | 1,407 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Come and see this awesome 2 story townhome in the gated Promenade Villas. There is space for everything in this 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom end unit (only one connecting neighbor) On the first floor you have an awesome living room and dining room combo that leads out to the spacious and private outdoor patio. Upstairs you have all three bedrooms. The master bedroom and bathroom are very spacious with a great walk-in closet. Central AC and heat. 2 car attached garage. Not all features can be listed here, you have to see this in person. The community has an awesome pool, jacuzzi, bbq areas and pool/club house.

For open house information, contact David Gonzales, Realty One Group Diamond at 562-444-8940