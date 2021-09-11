Top homes for sale in Houston

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Houston, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Houston than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

705 W 42Nd Street, Houston, 77018

4 Beds 5 Baths | $995,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,668 Square Feet | Built in 2020

A NEW DELIGHTFUL construction luxury home awaits you at 705 west 42nd St in the highly sought after Garden Oaks neighborhood. Step inside your dream home at the spectacular high end interior. This Home offers Two story , Open concept flowing floor plan. Master Bedroom, Office and other bed room downstairs. 2 other bedrooms with gameroom upstairs retreat combines traditional with clean-lined architecture . Kitchen design is the chef-inspired style and accommodates family gathering as well as frequent entertainers with stainless steel luxury quality appliance. Outdoor Patio offers privacy and shade in the welcoming backyard. This home is zoned to Garden Oaks Elementary and ideally positioned for living convenience only minutes from major freeways, restaurants and entertainment.

For open house information, contact Sepi Akhavi, Keller Williams - Houston Memorial at 713-461-9393

2507 Willowby Drive, Houston, 77008

3 Beds 2 Baths | $495,000 | 1,387 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Welcome to your NextHome! This charming 3 bed 1 1/2 bath home in Timbergrove Manor is ready for its new owners. The home interior has been updated throughout and has all those features that you are searching for in a home inside the loop. The kitchen was gutted and the cabinets where added along with the granite counter top , backsplash, and SS appliances. Wood floor and tile throughout with no pesky carpet to clean in any room. Open concept kitchen and dining room with French doors that open to the backyard patio and its magnificent tree. With easy access to 610, 290, and I-10, you could not look for a better location to call home. Close to bike trails, great restaurants and shopping and zoned to Sincalir Elementary this is a great place for you to call home.

For open house information, contact Pris Massines, NextHome Realty Center at 281-213-6200

6115 Hummingbird Street, Houston, 77096

4 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,215 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Fall in love with this unique 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Fondren Southwest Northbrook S, which features wood flooring, a gated entry, gas log fireplace, built-ins, detached garage, cozy outdoor space in center of home, formal dining room, open great room with sloped ceilings, and a covered patio in the private backyard. Spend time in the island kitchen, complete with granite countertops, a tile backsplash, dual sinks, a double oven, electric cooktop, and breakfast bar. The soothing primary suite boasts a walk-in closet, vanity with knee space, tub, and large glass doors that lead to the backyard. Neighborhood amenities include a swimming pool, park, and playground. Commuters enjoy close proximity to the Sam Houston Tollway, U.S. 90, and major business areas including Sugar Land, Downtown Houston, and the Texas Medical Center. Minutes away from a variety of parks, scenic lakes, golf courses, and walking trails. Schools are zoned to Houston ISD.

For open house information, contact Lance Loken, Keller Williams - Platinum Houston at 281-856-0808

3021 Blue Bonnet Boulevard, Houston, 77025

5 Beds 6 Baths | $1,325,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,422 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Traditional charm meets modern sophistication in this designer, custom-built home in the heart of highly sought-after Braeswood Place. The architecture of this new construction features an open-concept floor plan providing clean lines throughout & ample natural light. Incredible high-end finishes w/ upscale mixed metal hardware details throughout this dream home. Gracious formals, office down, bedroom w/ en-suite bathroom down. Primary bedroom, game room & four other bedrooms upstairs along w/ walk-in utility room. Unique custom features: French-inspired engineered hardwoods throughout, porcelain tile in all bathrooms & utility room, quartz countertops, custom-built cabinets in all closets & bathrooms, Brizo fixtures in bathrooms, under-cabinet lighting, 2 tankless water heaters, commercial-grade Thermador appliances in the oversized island kitchen, pre-wired for surround sound, gas line for outdoor kitchen, two-sided fireplace cladded w/ stacked stone. Ready for move-in. Welcome home.

For open house information, contact Lily Jang, Keller Williams - Houston Memorial at 713-461-9393

With Houston Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

