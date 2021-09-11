Check out these homes for sale in San Jose now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose Sentinel
San Jose Sentinel
 6 days ago

(San Jose, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in San Jose will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

17840 Bruce Ave, Los Gatos, 95030

6 Beds 7 Baths | $6,499,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,905 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Stunning Tuscan style home located in the desirable town of Los Gatos, CA. This home boasts 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms and almost 7,000 square feet of living space on three levels. The European design is carried throughout the interior with archways that accentuate the Italian style, high ceilings, six gas starter fireplaces, European tilt/turn windows, custom made solid interior 8-foot doors throughout, European roller shades on most exterior windows with sun sensors, all interior walls and ceilings are hand formed plaster and chauffeured ceilings are unique to each room. There is a custom 2-person elevator with hardwood floor and three-stop with auto gate. Most of the home dons reclaimed hardwood floors with radiant heat flowing throughout. Fine details include antique reconditioned light fixtures and wall sconces. This home has amazing proximity to shopping and restaurants on North Santa Cruz and University Avenue, Downtown Los Gatos, Vasona Park, Oak Meadow Park, schools, and more!

1452 Branham Ln, San Jose, 95118

4 Beds 2 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,408 Square Feet | Built in 1963

What an amazing opportunity to own a single story in the much sought after Cambrian Area with an open, spacious kitchen, dining room and living room area. Features include hardwood floors, remodeled bathroom, 3-month new roof, and the exterior was recently painted. It is close to shopping and major freeways with easy access to Campbell, Downtown San Jose, Almaden Valley and Los Gatos. It is perfect for a growing family! Great opportunity to add an ADU/Granny unit for additional income. No HOA! Come and make 1452 Branham Lane your home!

41648 Joyce Ave, Fremont, 94539

4 Beds 2 Baths | $1,900,888 | Single Family Residence | 1,925 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Daphne S. Lau - 510-279-2266 - Beautiful Contemporary One Story Mission Valley Gem. Attending All Three Award Winning Mission Schools with walking distance to MV elementary. Move-In Ready! Pride of Ownership with Countless Upgrades through Addition & Remodels since 2003. Some Feature Highlights including Vaulted Ceilings from Entry to the Great Room/Family Room with two skylights, upper wall windows. Hardwood Flooring throughout, New Exterior & Interior Painting, Dual Pane Windows & Doors with Plantation Shutters. Recess Lightings, Updated Kitchen with Granite Counters, Breakfast Bar, Pantry Cabinets, Remodeled Bath & Custom Design Master Suite with Walk-In Closet, Master Bath has His and Her Separate Vanity Corners Plus a Center piece Soaking Bathtub, Separate Shower, Sliding Door to Backyard. Newer HAVC - since 2005; Landscaped front and backyards, with Orang, Lemon & Persimmon Trees. Centrally Located with View of Mission Hills, Near Parks, BART, & Other Public Transits plus local eateries! Open House Sat 1-4 PM

1332 Delmas Ave, San Jose, 95125

2 Beds 2 Baths | $1,250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,388 Square Feet | Built in 1930

HUGE 9000+ sq/ft lot to build your custom dream home! This oversized flat lot is approximately 50'x100' and is ready for your finishing touches. Several new/remodeled recent sales within 2-5 blocks away have recently sold between 2M-4M+. Bring your contractors and put your sweat equity to good use. Agents, buyers, investors, builders, and neighbors - come explore one of the largest and most desirable properties on the block.The huge lot size provides plenty of opportunities to fix up and expand the existing structure, add a 700-1200 sq/ft ADU for rental income, build a pool, the possibilities are endless. Quick walk to downtown Willow Glen (.7 miles), Under 2 miles to the new Google Campus, and minutes away to the VTA station! Easy access to schools, parks, highways 280 and 87.

San Jose Sentinel

Top San Jose sports news

(SAN JOSE, CA) San Jose sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in San Jose sports. For more stories from the San Jose area, click here.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose Sentinel

San Jose gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(SAN JOSE, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the San Jose area offering savings of $1.30 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Diamond Gas & Mart at 1620 Story Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $5.09 at 76 at 2850 Stevens Creek Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose Sentinel

Take a look at these homes on the market in San Jose

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This charmingly remodeled home combines gorgeous Victorian details with modern conveniences. The front of the house features high curved ceilings, huge windows with natural
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose Sentinel

Live events on the horizon in San Jose

1. Live Wholesale Dealer Only Bid Sales in San Jose; 2. Language Exchange Portuguese Speaking Anfitriãs| Foreign Tongue; 3. Digital Psychology & Emotional Design - Training Week (San Jose); 4. Copy of FREE Stop The Bleed Training; 5. Lil' Easy Backyard Party;
SAN JOSE, CA
