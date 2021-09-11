House hunt Detroit: See what’s on the market now

(Detroit, MI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Detroit. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

28223 Revere, Warren, 48092 2 Beds 1 Bath | $114,900 | 919 Square Feet | Built in 1942

Make this home your own! 2 bed, 1 bath ranch with a 1 car basement garage. Large Lot in Warren with an above ground pool. Needs work. Sold AS IS

For open house information, contact Philip Grosso, KW Platinum at 586-949-0200

5 Kimberly Lane, Dearborn, 48120 2 Beds 2 Baths | $209,000 | Condominium | 1,324 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Welcome to this Lovely Townhouse located in the peaceful atmosphere subdivision of Fairland East with gated community surrounded by ponds & trees. Bright spacious great room & Formal Dining room with two sliders that brings tons of natural lighting. Nice size kitchen with all appliance are included and eat-in kitchen that open to privacy covered patio. Master Bedroom with walk-in closet, second bedroom with generous closet. Gorgeous outdoors views, professionally landscaped entrance with private brick paver patio. Finished Basement with many storage, plumbed for full bath & wet bar ready for entertainment. Home well care for and move-in condition, conveniently located close to shopping, Expressways I-94 & M-39 also to Beaumont hospital. Attached 2.5 garage with work bench & 220V outlet for an electrical car or any other uses, storage cabinets. New Roof 2014, Taxes are non homestead.

For open house information, contact Bahia M Jarrah, Keller Williams First at 810-515-1503

17610 Beland Street, Detroit, 48234 3 Beds 1 Bath | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,094 Square Feet | Built in 1950

ATTENION INVESTORS OR FIRST TIME HOME BUYERS: Well maintained bungalow in quiet neighborhood. New roof 2020. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. Very spacious master bedroom located on second level. Formal dinning room, living room, and a finished basement. 2 Car garage with an automatic door opener. Large backyard, seller motivated bring all offers. Hurry this opportunity won't last long! Easy Showings!

For open house information, contact Mark Zawaideh, EXP Realty LLC at 248-937-1337

2724 Cornell Street, Dearborn, 48124 2 Beds 1 Bath | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 880 Square Feet | Built in 1922

The value is in the land. Good site for building a new home. Lot size is 70 X 246. 2 Car detached garage. Close to schools, parks, shopping, etc...

For open house information, contact Sam Baydoun, Century 21 Curran & Oberski at 313-274-7200