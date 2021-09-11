CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Lincoln-curious? These homes are on the market

(Lincoln, NE) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Lincoln than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

3500 Pela Verde Circle, Lincoln, 68516

4 Beds 4 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,258 Square Feet | Built in 1997

This 4 bed/4 bath SW Lincoln home has SO MUCH to offer! You'll get a brand NEW roof, NEW siding, and NEW deck, along with NEW carpet and paint throughout the interior. The gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the main level have also been recently refreshed! This home also boasts an addition that added a tandem 2-stall garage/workshop, office/sunroom on the main level and a HUGE owner's suite that offers a whirlpool tub and a laundry room (in addition to the main level laundry room). The main level is perfect for entertaining, but don't be afraid to take the party outside to the gorgeous covered deck and spacious yard! There are also many places for lounging, including the informal living room with a cozy fireplace and the office/sunroom! The basement offers another fireplace, along with plenty of living space to satisfy your needs - work or play! You won't want to miss it, so schedule a private showing today!

For open house information, contact Tessa Warner, RE/MAX Concepts at 402-441-4120

Copyright © 2021 Great Plains Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GPRMNE-22120527)

7310 Burlington Avenue, Lincoln, 68506

2 Beds 0 Bath | $145,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,160 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Chase Collier, M: 402-659-0840, chase@one80Lincoln.com, - Awesome home with large garage in a quiet neighborhood in North East Lincoln! The main floor of this house has a spacious living and kitchen space. You will find a full bath and two bedrooms down the hall. There are two porches, one on the side and one on the front of the house. Downstairs you will find a NEW foundation on all four walls! There are two egress windows built with the new foundation that could be framed out to two new bedrooms. The basement has a 3/4 newer bathroom along with laundry. Outside, a large driveway pulls into an oversized two stall garage with an attached workshop. Behind the house and through the drive way is alley access. This property with garage and storage is great value for the price in this hot market!

For open house information, contact Chase Collier, kwELITE Real Estate at 402-769-3842

Copyright © 2021 Great Plains Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GPRMNE-22120375)

2421 Ridge Road, Lincoln, 68512

5 Beds 8 Baths | $1,150,000 | Single Family Residence | 9,186 Square Feet | Built in 1989

In Lincoln's most prestigious neighborhood, The Ridge, this home is comfortable for 2 or 20 or even 200 for a special occasion. Dramatic foyer w sweeping curved staircase. Home office w library bookcases to work from home or give students dedicated space. Main floor owners' suite with deck access, generous bath, dual closets. Calling for open floor plan? The kitchen, hearth room, informal dining combined space meets that want and need. Sunroom leads to large deck w very private wooded view. Formal living offers quiet luxury comfort. Butler's pantry and leaded glass windows enhance the formal dining room. Five fireplaces give welcome to public and private spaces. Walkout basement w large rec room, 3/4 bath, exercise room could be 6th bedroom. Side load 4 car garage, .58 acre lot w mature landscape and circle drive for strong curb appeal and sense of privacy. Generous in-ground swimming pool w mechanical cover and iron fence for safety assurance. Private showings only, please.

For open house information, contact Susan Ferris, RE/MAX Concepts at 402-441-4120

Copyright © 2021 Great Plains Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GPRMNE-22108109)

9009 S 32Nd Street, Lincoln, 68516

4 Beds 3 Baths | $539,342 | Single Family Residence | 3,016 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Susan Buettner, M: 402-580-5041, susanb@lifestylesrealtygroup.com, https://www.realtyonegroupsterling.com - Siding is up. The fireplaces have been installed. With over 1800 sq/ft finished on the main floor alone, this modern farmhouse finish provides style and luxury. There are four bedrooms, two up and two downstairs, with three full bathrooms that includes a master bath suite, and two fireplaces. The main floor fireplace is a lateral profile modern siding, Birch cabinets, Quartz countertops, engineered hardwood floors, over 9 ft ceilings, a pantry like no other and so many more features, this is it! Stop looking. Woodland Homes builds a beautiful home and this home is no exception. Make your appointment now and watch the progress of your new home.

For open house information, contact Susan Buettner, Realty ONE Group Sterling at 402-934-0074

Copyright © 2021 Great Plains Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GPRMNE-22024098)

