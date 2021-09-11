Top homes for sale in Bronx

(Bronx, NY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bronx will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

338 Bloomfield St, Hoboken, 07030 2 Beds 1 Bath | $729,000 | Condominium | 1,127 Square Feet | Built in None

Right in the heart of downtown Hoboken, enjoy a lifestyle just steps away from parks, dining, entertainment, and nightlife. This beautiful home invites you into a space that feels clean and crisp. Brand new SS Samsung appliances, the kitchen is accented perfectly with quartz countertops and matching backsplash. Washer and dryer units are also outfitted into this home. The open space of the kitchen, dining area, and living room offers a sense of depth and comfort. Both bedrooms are well oriented and this home offers fantastic closet space as an additional treat. Overall, this home is iconic of Hoboken, inside and out, while situated in a great neighborhood with plenty of local amenities. Book your private viewing today!

1560 Unionport Road, Bronx, 10462 3 Beds 1 Bath | $309,000 | Condominium | 1,033 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Looking for a Large and spacious 3 bedroom condo located in Parkchester? You just found it! Lots of space, big rooms!!! This condo building is close to many shoppings, grocery stores, restaurants, various public transportation and major highways. Why rent if you can own for the same price as rent? This unit will not last! Call to schedule a showing!

1 Central Park South, New York, 10019 1 Bed 2 Baths | $2,850,000 | Apartment | 1,155 Square Feet | Built in 1907

Own a piece of history at the legendary Plaza Hotel! Already live at The Plaza? Here's extra space for guests, adult children, work from home! The luxurious details in the iconic lobby extend into this spacious 1 bedroom/1.5 bath home. 11' ceilings add to the grand scale of the rooms; walnut-bordered herringbone floors and stately moldings add elegance. Juliette balconies face the fountains and reflecting pools of the Chateaux style, Residences-only Plaza Garden. The custom kitchen features Nero Marquina stone countertops and mosaic Calacatta marble tile backsplash with "Plaza Collection" appliances by Viking and Miele. The Italian marble mosaic floor from the original lobby has been recreated in the bathrooms. Bathroom fixtures and fittings bearing the Plaza insignia were crafted exclusively for these residences by Lefroy Brooks and Kohler. The master bath features a ceramic soaking tub, separate shower, and two sinks. Six spacious closets, a washer/dryer, and zoned central air conditioning add to the comfort of living at The Plaza. The Plaza offers a dramatic private entrance for the Residences with it's own doorman. White glove, five-star concierge service is a proud tradition in this building and includes all 24/7 services and amenities of the Plaza Hotel: In-room dining with room service from the renowned Plaza Food Hall, maid service, limousine services, valet, spa, fitness center, and salon, as well as The Oak Room, Oak Bar, Palm Court. A bicycle storage room and valet parking round out the Plaza amenities. A perfect pied-a terre or full-time residence!

100 East Palisade Avenue, Englewood, 07631 3 Beds 2 Baths | $459,000 | Condominium | 1,254 Square Feet | Built in None

DWIGHT MANOR ,EXQUISITE 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH CONDO WITH GARAGE OVERLOOKING LOVELY LUSH GROUNDS OFFERING OVER 1250 SQF OF LIVING SPACE.EXTRA LARGE LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM WITH ORIGINAL FIREPLACE,STUNNING BRAND NEW MODERN EAT IN KITCHEN WITH CAESAR STONE COUNTERTOPS ,KITCHENAID REFRIGERATOR,WHITE CARRERA BACKSPLASH, UNDERCABINET LIGHTING. THIS HOME HAS ALL THE CHARM & DETAIL WITH ALL THE AMENITIES OF MODERN LIVING.FRENCH DOORS, HIGH CEILINGS,GORGEOUS HARDWOOD FLOORS,NEW HIGHHATS JUST INSTALLED,CROWN MOLDINGS, BEAUTIFUL ORIGINAL VINTAGE DETAILS THROUGHOUT. BUILDING HAS SUPER,PORTER, STORAGE AND EXERCISE ROOM.ONE BLOCK TO TOWN,SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, HOUSES OF WORSHIP & TRANSPORTATION.

