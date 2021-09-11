CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Take a look at these homes for sale in Baltimore

The Baltimorean
The Baltimorean
 6 days ago

(Baltimore, MD) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Baltimore. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ISh9B_0btCxl9700

416 N St Se, Glen Burnie, 21061

3 Beds 1 Bath | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Spacious Bungalow in Glen Burnie to complete the Renovations and make your own! This home is a blank slate with 3 bedrooms / 1 bathroom, and Open Concept Living / Dining. The recently added back porch could be screened in to create a sunroom, or windows installed for a 4 Season Room. Being Sold As-Is. The Garage has been converted to add an extra Living Room, with separate entrance and access to the Laundry Room. The partially fenced yard yields a huge shed and level space for a garden. Don't miss out on this fabulous opportunity! Easily Accessible to main Commuter routes for DC/Baltimore/Ft. Meade /NSA / Annapolis, etc.

For open house information, contact Tonia Falkowski, Engel & Volkers Annapolis at 443-292-6767

Copyright © 2021 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EV-CVY1012139317)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gUAuK_0btCxl9700

310 Reserve Ct, Catonsville, 21228

4 Beds 4 Baths | $575,000 | Apartment | 2,880 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Tucked away on a private cul-de-sac, it is an easy walk to downtown Catonsville. The ?Annapolis? model boasts 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and TWO OFFICES on the main level ? get creative and they can also be a playroom, music room or yoga space. Step in to soaring ceilings, spacious open living with elegant columns and enhanced by rich hardwood floors. A chefs dream with a perfectly appointed gourmet kitchen features a gas range and double ovens that overlooks the family room. 3 FULL bathrooms upstairs and a bedroom level laundry. Basement is ready for your finishing touches. A perfectly manageable yard with a 2 car detached garage complete the picture. New rear deck and 1 new HVAC system.

For open house information, contact Ellie McIntire, Keller Williams - Ellicott City at 443-574-1600

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11864956)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H6TGu_0btCxl9700

2021 Wells Manor, Baltimore, 21207

3 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,862 Square Feet | Built in 1931

This 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bathroom Home is located on a private dead-end street and is ready for you to make your own. This Single Family Home offers a Move-In Ready Traditional Layout with a Bedroom on the Main Level, a Large Full Bathroom Upstairs with a Stand Up Shower Stall and Soaking Tub, Detached Garage/Workshop, Water-Proofed Basement, Large Yard, and So Much More!!!! This is a deal you want to grab while you can!!! Minutes from Baltimore, Ellicott City, Owings Mills, and more.

For open house information, contact Vince Caropreso, Keller Williams - Crofton/Ft. Meade at 410-729-7700

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11892105)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gYCTO_0btCxl9700

7633 Coachlight Lane, Ellicott City, 21043

2 Beds 2 Baths | $270,000 | 954 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in much sought after Woodland Village! The unit has stainless steel appliances, spacious living/dining room combo, gas heat, central AC, fireplace, ceiling fans, hardwood floors, wall to wall carpet, ceramic tile, and blinds. This one will not last! Make your offer now!

For open house information, contact Cyndi Liparini, NextHome Premier Real Estate at 410-977-5808

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-188829)

The Baltimorean

This is the cheapest gas in Baltimore right now

(BALTIMORE, MD) Gas prices vary across in the Baltimore area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.53 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Crown at 2810 W Franklin St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 6411 York Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.32.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimorean

Check out these Baltimore homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: 3 bedroom, 2 bath Rancher with all appliances,partially finished basement,living room, dining room,central air,gas heat, 1 car garage,deck,cable ready,fireplace,fence,skylights,hardwood floors,ceramic tile, and blinds. No
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimorean

Trending lifestyle headlines in Baltimore

(BALTIMORE, MD) Life in Baltimore has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Baltimore area, click here.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimorean

Baltimore diesel price check shows where to save $0.89 per gallon

(BALTIMORE, MD) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.89 if you’re buying diesel in Baltimore, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Baltimore area on Tuesday, found that XtraFuels at 6971 Baltimore Annapolis Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.8 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was CITGO at 1500 Eastern Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.69.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimorean

Where's the cheapest gas in Baltimore?

(BALTIMORE, MD) According to Baltimore gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.56 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Crown at 2810 W Franklin St. Regular there was listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Sunoco at 400 Russell St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimorean

The Baltimorean

Baltimore, MD
ABOUT

With The Baltimorean, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, community events, sports, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

