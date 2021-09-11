Take a look at these homes for sale in Baltimore

(Baltimore, MD) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Baltimore. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

416 N St Se, Glen Burnie, 21061 3 Beds 1 Bath | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Spacious Bungalow in Glen Burnie to complete the Renovations and make your own! This home is a blank slate with 3 bedrooms / 1 bathroom, and Open Concept Living / Dining. The recently added back porch could be screened in to create a sunroom, or windows installed for a 4 Season Room. Being Sold As-Is. The Garage has been converted to add an extra Living Room, with separate entrance and access to the Laundry Room. The partially fenced yard yields a huge shed and level space for a garden. Don't miss out on this fabulous opportunity! Easily Accessible to main Commuter routes for DC/Baltimore/Ft. Meade /NSA / Annapolis, etc.

For open house information, contact Tonia Falkowski, Engel & Volkers Annapolis at 443-292-6767

310 Reserve Ct, Catonsville, 21228 4 Beds 4 Baths | $575,000 | Apartment | 2,880 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Tucked away on a private cul-de-sac, it is an easy walk to downtown Catonsville. The ?Annapolis? model boasts 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and TWO OFFICES on the main level ? get creative and they can also be a playroom, music room or yoga space. Step in to soaring ceilings, spacious open living with elegant columns and enhanced by rich hardwood floors. A chefs dream with a perfectly appointed gourmet kitchen features a gas range and double ovens that overlooks the family room. 3 FULL bathrooms upstairs and a bedroom level laundry. Basement is ready for your finishing touches. A perfectly manageable yard with a 2 car detached garage complete the picture. New rear deck and 1 new HVAC system.

For open house information, contact Ellie McIntire, Keller Williams - Ellicott City at 443-574-1600

2021 Wells Manor, Baltimore, 21207 3 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,862 Square Feet | Built in 1931

This 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bathroom Home is located on a private dead-end street and is ready for you to make your own. This Single Family Home offers a Move-In Ready Traditional Layout with a Bedroom on the Main Level, a Large Full Bathroom Upstairs with a Stand Up Shower Stall and Soaking Tub, Detached Garage/Workshop, Water-Proofed Basement, Large Yard, and So Much More!!!! This is a deal you want to grab while you can!!! Minutes from Baltimore, Ellicott City, Owings Mills, and more.

For open house information, contact Vince Caropreso, Keller Williams - Crofton/Ft. Meade at 410-729-7700

7633 Coachlight Lane, Ellicott City, 21043 2 Beds 2 Baths | $270,000 | 954 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in much sought after Woodland Village! The unit has stainless steel appliances, spacious living/dining room combo, gas heat, central AC, fireplace, ceiling fans, hardwood floors, wall to wall carpet, ceramic tile, and blinds. This one will not last! Make your offer now!

For open house information, contact Cyndi Liparini, NextHome Premier Real Estate at 410-977-5808