CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

House hunt Portland: See what’s on the market now

Portland Report
Portland Report
 6 days ago

(Portland, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Portland will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rGDEr_0btCxkGO00

15763 Sw Huntwood Pl, Portland, 97224

4 Beds 3 Baths | $634,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,730 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Come see this 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Tigard, OR! An open concept in the kitchen and the living room for comfortable living! Prepare a delicious meal in the kitchen that offers a breakfast bar, sleek appliances, and countertops. The primary bedroom offers a spacious room, carpeted flooring, an en suite bathroom with a separate jetted tub and shower and, a private restroom. Venture into the backyard with a lawn and patio. Proximity to nearby all assigned schools and parks.

For open house information, contact Jeff Knipe, Knipe Realty ERA Powered at 503-445-7660

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21305815)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Xsig_0btCxkGO00

2813 Nw Thurman St 1, Portland, 97210

2 Beds 3 Baths | $1,150,000 | Condominium | 2,002 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The ultimate upscale new construction in a supremely convenient, established neighborhood. Balch Creek Townhomes features 15 townhome style condominiums, 3 and 4 levels, ranging from 1800sf to 2700sf. Luxe finishes including beautiful wide plank hardwood floors, custom cabinetry, top of the line appliances, and luxurious spa inspired bathrooms. Bold, contemporary lines.Each home features an attached 1 car garage.

For open house information, contact Blake Ellis, Windermere Realty Trust at 503-220-1144

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21232763)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HSVwg_0btCxkGO00

2335 Nw Raleigh St 133, Portland, 97210

1 Bed 1 Bath | $415,000 | Condominium | 764 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Bright and well maintained one bedroom in Northwest! This gorgeous one bedroom condo is perfectly located in Northwest, and move-in ready. Gas stove, dishwasher, and lots of granite countertop space make the kitchen perfect for ambitious cooks. The bedroom has wall to wall carpet, and a large walk in closet. Your patio doors open directly from your living room into the shaded and quiet private courtyard. Secure deeded parking, two storage units just down the hall, a gem not to be missed!

For open house information, contact Cydney Ferguson-Brey, Lark and Fir Realty LLC at 503-977-7776

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21630572)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GOaCk_0btCxkGO00

10701 Se Highway 212 D4, Clackamas, 97015

2 Beds 2 Baths | $120,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,188 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Check out this spacious double wide manufactured home located at Oak Acres mobile home park. Built it 1978, this home offers 2 bed, 2 bath, 1,188sqft, large living room perfect for entertaining, dining room right off of the kitchen, big kitchen with lots of cabinets, massive master and guest bedroom, freshly landscaped back yard, tool shed, heat pump and more. Space rent is $714/month for base rent only. Come check it out!

For open house information, contact Eduardo Reyes, John L. Scott/Clackamas at 503-303-7103

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21197227)

See more property details

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Report

Diesel survey: Portland's cheapest station

(PORTLAND, OR) You could be saving up to $0.82 per gallon on diesel in Portland, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Portland area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.27, at Shell at 5434 Se 72Nd Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.09, listed at Chevron at 4719 Ne Sandy Blvd.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon State
Oregon Real Estate
City
Portland, OR
Tigard, OR
Business
Portland, OR
Business
Local
Oregon Business
Portland, OR
Real Estate
City
Tigard, OR
Tigard, OR
Real Estate
Portland Report

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) Life in Portland has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Report

Check out these townhomes for sale in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) If you’re on the market for a home in Portland, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Art#Mobile Home#Knipe Realty Era#Windermere Realty Trust#Lark And Fir Realty Llc
Portland Report

Portland diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.89 per gallon

(PORTLAND, OR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.89 if you’re buying diesel in Portland, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Portland area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.2, at Jay's Garage at 724 Se Morrison St. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.09, listed at Chevron at 4719 Ne Sandy Blvd.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Report

These condos are for sale in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Portland or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Report

Take a look at these homes for sale in Portland

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Looking for a housing hack opportunity OR investment property? This two unit combo could be the perfect fit! Live in one half, rent out
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Report

Sports wrap: Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) Portland sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Portland sports. For more stories from the Portland area, click here.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Portland Report

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) Portland-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Portland sports. For more stories from the Portland area, click here.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Report

Portland is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(PORTLAND, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Portland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Report

Portland Report

Portland, OR
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
633K+
Views
ABOUT

With Portland Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy