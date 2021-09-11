House hunt Portland: See what’s on the market now

(Portland, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Portland will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

15763 Sw Huntwood Pl, Portland, 97224 4 Beds 3 Baths | $634,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,730 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Come see this 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Tigard, OR! An open concept in the kitchen and the living room for comfortable living! Prepare a delicious meal in the kitchen that offers a breakfast bar, sleek appliances, and countertops. The primary bedroom offers a spacious room, carpeted flooring, an en suite bathroom with a separate jetted tub and shower and, a private restroom. Venture into the backyard with a lawn and patio. Proximity to nearby all assigned schools and parks.

For open house information, contact Jeff Knipe, Knipe Realty ERA Powered at 503-445-7660

2813 Nw Thurman St 1, Portland, 97210 2 Beds 3 Baths | $1,150,000 | Condominium | 2,002 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The ultimate upscale new construction in a supremely convenient, established neighborhood. Balch Creek Townhomes features 15 townhome style condominiums, 3 and 4 levels, ranging from 1800sf to 2700sf. Luxe finishes including beautiful wide plank hardwood floors, custom cabinetry, top of the line appliances, and luxurious spa inspired bathrooms. Bold, contemporary lines.Each home features an attached 1 car garage.

For open house information, contact Blake Ellis, Windermere Realty Trust at 503-220-1144

2335 Nw Raleigh St 133, Portland, 97210 1 Bed 1 Bath | $415,000 | Condominium | 764 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Bright and well maintained one bedroom in Northwest! This gorgeous one bedroom condo is perfectly located in Northwest, and move-in ready. Gas stove, dishwasher, and lots of granite countertop space make the kitchen perfect for ambitious cooks. The bedroom has wall to wall carpet, and a large walk in closet. Your patio doors open directly from your living room into the shaded and quiet private courtyard. Secure deeded parking, two storage units just down the hall, a gem not to be missed!

For open house information, contact Cydney Ferguson-Brey, Lark and Fir Realty LLC at 503-977-7776

10701 Se Highway 212 D4, Clackamas, 97015 2 Beds 2 Baths | $120,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,188 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Check out this spacious double wide manufactured home located at Oak Acres mobile home park. Built it 1978, this home offers 2 bed, 2 bath, 1,188sqft, large living room perfect for entertaining, dining room right off of the kitchen, big kitchen with lots of cabinets, massive master and guest bedroom, freshly landscaped back yard, tool shed, heat pump and more. Space rent is $714/month for base rent only. Come check it out!

For open house information, contact Eduardo Reyes, John L. Scott/Clackamas at 503-303-7103