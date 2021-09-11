Alameda-curious? These homes are on the market

(Alameda, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Alameda than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

6374 Sunnymere Ave, Oakland, 94605 3 Beds 2 Baths | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1944

Aaron F Baluyot - Cell: 510-381-6879 - Adorable cottage in the tranquil Millsmont neighborhood! Enter the gates of this peaceful and private home with the expansive front yard deck with mature trees. Ample natural light in the open floor plan with large bay windows and new hardwood/vinyl flooring. The kitchen features granite counters, natural beechwood cabinets, tiled floors and stainless steel appliances. Primary bedroom en-suite features it's own full bath with beautiful tiled surround, mosaic accent tiles, rainfall shower and Bluetooth in the bath. Plenty of off street parking with a detached 2 car garage and along the professionally landscaped driveway. The large front deck is ideal for relaxation or entertaining guests with BBQ's and sunset watching. There's also a backyard with a tool shed. Nearby is Millsmont College/Daycare, Leona Canyon Regional Open Space and Trails, Leona Heights Park and King Estate Open Space Park.

1375 Timothy Drive, San Leandro, 94577 3 Beds 0 Bath | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,316 Square Feet | Built in 1944

Looking for a home to sink your roots? This home has a great ownership history - it has been loved by the same family since 1954! Come for the freshly painted 3 bedrooms, and beautifully refinished hardwood floors. Stay for natural light that flows throughout the home, a fine linen closet, the kitchen's walk in pantry and the huge flat yard. Two, private bonus rooms on the far side of the garage have their own entrance to the yard. This fully detached ranch style home comes with an updated kitchen and bathroom. Home is 1316 square feet and sits on a large, flat, 5,200 square foot lot. Location is close to Downtown San Leandro and the San Leandro BART.

8089 Fontaine St, Oakland, 94605 3 Beds 3 Baths | $950,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,420 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Ana Raquel Rodriguez - 510-830-6536 - This gorgeous home has many features on a wonderful open floor plan that offers ample amount of natural lighting, this home was updated in 2010, the home features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, formal dining room, spacious living room that create an environment perfect for entertaining connected to a family room, Upgraded kitchen-gas stove with granite counter top. The two upstairs bathrooms are part of the new construction, and the downstairs bathroom was updated, upstairs features a large master suite with walk in closet and master bathroom, other two large bedrooms feature two closets in each room, central heat, dual pane windows, NEW FLOORS brand new water heater, outside laundry hookups and plenty of storage rooms all over the house. Freeway 580 entrance is one minute from the property, great for commuters.

2375 46Th Avenue, San Francisco, 94116 3 Beds 1 Bath | $1,095,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Located just blocks from Ocean Beach and steps from the Taraval Street shops, 2375 46th Ave is a classic tunnel entry home with the highly desirable three bedroom floor plan. The tunnel entry features an interior passageway leading to a stairway and open-air second story entrance. Inside, the living and dining rooms are located at the front of the home. An eat-in kitchen retains its classic midcentury cabinets with whale tail pulls and ceramic tile countertops. At the back of the home are three bedrooms, two at the rear with peek-a-boo views of the Pacific Ocean, and the third facing into the open air entry. A full bath with separate tub and shower is located off the hallway. Downstairs, laundry and utilities are located in the expansive unfinished garage and storage area. The home is situated on a large, 25' x 120' lot, with a level rear yard.

