House hunt Brooklyn: See what’s on the market now

(Brooklyn, NY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Brooklyn. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

23 Seeley Street, Brooklyn, 11218 5 Beds 2 Baths | $2,299,000 | Single Family Attached | 3,496 Square Feet | Built in 1925

GREENWOOD HEIGHTS / WINDSOR TERRACE Own this 2 family detached brick home, with private drive and detached 2 car garage, in this highly sought after charming neighborhood close to Prospect Park! This home is being sold in as is condition. Floor Area Ratio: 0.87 and a Max. Allowable Residential FAR: 1.25 Mass Transit F & G trains just an 8 minute walk to Ft Hamilton Station (.4mi) with the B67 & B69 buses just around the corner. SUBMIT ALL OFFERS!!!

For open house information, contact Jack Menashe, Brooklyn Residential R E Serv at 718-676-1755

3-13 Weatherly Pl, College Point, 11356 2 Beds 2 Baths | $780,000 | Condominium | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Beautiful, Spacious, Brick Condo. Semi-detached, Corner-End Unit, W/ Terrace. Sunny, Eastern Exposure. Top Floor, High Ceilings, Approx. 1200 sqft. Many Upgrades & Improvements. Open Concept LR/DR. Top of the line Kitchen & Bathrm fixtures. Hdwd Floors & Custom Door Frames. 2 Brs, 2 Full Baths. Oversized Mstr Br W/ Walk-in Closet & Mstr Suite W/ Jacuzzi. Central AC & Heat. Energy Star Rated. Optional Garage For sale $50,000 With Deed & Driveway. View Of The River & Promenade. Quiet Nbhd, Pvt Setting Located on a Semi-Private Rd. Access To 6 Acre Waterfront Promenade. Landscaped Grounds, N/Hood Video Surveillance & Security Patrol. 421 A Tax Abatement Discount Reduces Annual Taxes To $717 Annually. Near Schools, Transportation, Shopping, MaCneil Park & The College Point Yacht Club.

For open house information, contact Meiling Tang, Century Homes Realty Group LLC at 718-886-6800

2800 Coyle Street, Brooklyn, 11235 2 Beds 2 Baths | $475,000 | Stock Cooperative | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Have you been looking for a mint, gut-renovated from the inside out, 2-bedroom co-op in prime Sheepshead Bay area right by Emmons Avenue!? Presenting "The Westport". A high 4th floor unit allows beautiful Western exposures of Brooklyn. Huge, bright living room welcomes you home. The living room flows into a dining area right by the windows, allowing you to enjoy a beautiful view while dining. High-end updated kitchen features granite countertops, backsplash and stainless steel appliances. This unit has it all. Fully updated bath with a bath tub, custom closets through-out the unit, hardwood floors just to name a few. Spacious king-size master bedroom with its own half bath with a large closet. Gorgeous updated building, with high-end finishes of the hallway, 2 elevators and friendly doorman are an amazing addition to a full package deal. The building features beautiful amenities such as shared outdoor garden, playground, picnic area, bike room, laundry room and a helpful live-in superintendent. This unit has undergone a complete gut renovation 3 years ago allowing brand new plumbing, electric circuits, floors, radiators, windows, doors. Simply move in paradise for you to call it home! There is a waiting list for a garage parking, however, it’s possible to rent across the street. Sublease is allowed from day 1 after a board approval. Super conveniently located near transportation, such as B4,B44,B3 buses, shopping centers, restaurants, night life, Manhattan Beach and much more. Hurry while it is available. Come in, make an offer and call it Home.

For open house information, contact Alexander Sasha Gurevich, eXp Realty BKNY at 888-276-0630

145-38 34 Avenue, Flushing, 11354 1 Bed 1 Bath | $549,000 | Condominium | 595 Square Feet | Built in 2019

1b1b on 3rd floor in this new condo building! 13 years left tax abatement! 595 net sqf! With big balcony! Very bright! Quiet neighborhood! 3 mins walking to Northern Blvd which has supermarkets and banks! 15 mins walking to Main Street 7 train ! Very convenient! *Garage parking also for sale 40-60k/space!

For open house information, contact Xin Zhang, E Realty International Corp at 718-886-8110