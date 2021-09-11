Check out these Philadelphia homes on the market

(Philadelphia, PA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Philadelphia. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

13 Preston Lane, Delanco, 08075 3 Beds 2 Baths | $433,320 | 1,958 Square Feet | Built in None

The Dover by D.R. Horton is a stunning new construction, ranch home plan featuring 1,958-2,666 square feet of living space, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2-car garage. The Dover has it all! The foyer welcomes you in with a large bedroom, full bathroom and flex room, to be used as you wish, on one side. As you continue on down the foyer, youll find another large bedroom and laundry room set back on the other side. The kitchen features plenty of counterspace and a large, modern island overlooking the dining area. Off the living room sits the owners suite. A true retreat, the owners suite features a spacious bathroom and huge walk-in closet that has a door connecting to the laundry room simplifying an everyday chore! In addition, enjoy our All-in Pricing with upgraded cabinetry, granite/quartz countertops, upgraded flooring, and ceramic bathrooms all included in the price of the home!

8801 Winchester Avenue, Philadelphia, 19115 3 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | Townhouse | 1,060 Square Feet | Built in None

Move in Ready Well Maintained Stone Fronts Twin Ranch located on Quiet Street across from Pennypack Park. End unit with good sized fenced in backyard. Home Features Hardwoods in the Living Room and Dining Area. Ultra Modern Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Ceramic Backsplash plus plenty of Cabinetry. Three Good Sized Bedrooms and Full Ceramic Bath finish out the Main Floor. Lower Level has good sized Family Room and half bath including laundry area and additional rear space. Great Location Will not Last!

1818 West Cedar Street, Allentown, 19148 3 Beds 2 Baths | $264,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,126 Square Feet | Built in 1928

West Allentown Home With Potential to Live on One Floor and Rent the Other is now Available! Opportunity Awaits in this 3-5 Bed, 2 Full Bath Home Sitting on a Corner Double Lot! 2-3 Bedrooms Downstairs and a Full Bath. Living Room with Built-In Shelves and Ornamental Fireplace. Dining Room with Glass Pane French Doors. Eat-In Kitchen. Staircase for 2nd Floor has Entrance from Outside or can be Accessed from Inside Giving Potential for a Rental or In-Law Suite! Upstairs Features Large 20X17 Family Room, 1-2 Beds, Full Bath and Kitchen. Large 46X28 Basement Offers Plenty of Storage. Laundry Room in Basement. Bilco Doors Out. Oil Heat. Gas Line into Property if You Wish to Convert. Detached Garage in Back. Close to Shopping and Major Routes. Schedule Your Showing Today!!!

2666 Winchester Avenue, Philadelphia, 19152 4 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Townhouse | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in None

Buyers mortgage fell through so the property is back on the market. Welcome to this updated 4 bedroom twin that backs to the Winchester Park. Enter into the LR freshly painted and newer hardwood floors followed by a big DR that also has newer HW floors and is freshly painted followed by an updated eat in kitchen with cherry wood cabinets granite counter top , stainless steel appliances and CT floor and backsplash. On the 2nd Fl there are 4 bedrooms with good size closets re-finished HW floors and a newer hall bath. Also there is a full bath of the master bedroom. Basement has a front entrance and is fully finished with a big family room that leads to a big sunroom overlooking the park. Also in the basement is a separate laundry area and a half bath. All you have to do is just move in.

