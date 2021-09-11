CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saratoga, CA

Take a look at these homes on the Saratoga market now

The Saratoga Post
The Saratoga Post
 6 days ago

(Saratoga, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Saratoga will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ed6sd_0btCxRRT00

3403 Meridian Ave, San Jose, 95124

2 Beds 1 Bath | $1,275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Come see 3403 Meridian Ave! Sparkling 2 bed,1 bath in sunny San Jose loaded with luxury updates, modern convenience, and 1,280 sq ft of living space. Invite the whole fam for a holiday dinner in the formal dining room and oversized living room. Then head outside for some fresh air in the sprawling yard with fruit trees, garden beds, a kids playhouse, and a storage shed. The bedrooms are massive with plenty of sunlight. Make it a 3 bed, 2 bath by converting the dining room to a bedroom and laundry room to a full bathroom. Not included in the square footage is the enclosed sunroom that can also be used as an extra bedroom or office, which already has the perfect Zoom background! Speaking of extra room, you will have plenty of it in the storage cabinets of the attached 2 car garage, part of which has been converted into a home office, but can easily be converted back. Endless possibilities! Conveniently located to groceries, restaurants, hiking trails, and all San Jose has to offer.

For open house information, contact Ranon Luy, eXp Realty of California Inc. at 888-584-9427ex119

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81857990)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QECfE_0btCxRRT00

179 Balboa Ave, San Jose, 95116

3 Beds 1 Bath | $799,000 | Single Family Residence | 905 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Come check this great family home, Kitchen Recent Updated , fresh paint. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom and the garage is converted with a 1 bedroom, and a full bathroom. Permits unknown, plus a bonus room in the back. close to the park, the Mexican Heritage Plaza, schools and transportation .Call me for a private showing

For open house information, contact Terry Castro, Realty World Golden Hills at 408-238-5111

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81854137)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XX2HE_0btCxRRT00

7035 Burnside Dr, San Jose, 95120

3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,599,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,802 Square Feet | Built in 1979

First time on the market! This lovely home is located in one of Almaden's most sought-after neighborhoods. Impeccably maintained by original owners, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has 1802 +/- sq ft of living space on an 8009 +/- sq ft lot. Inviting outdoor front entry tiled patio offers a gated, quiet gathering spot for you and your guests. This home has double-paned windows with plantation shutters throughout; vaulted ceilings, updated baths, large kitchen w/eat-in dining space and loads of cabinets; separate family room; formal dining room; inside laundry; A/C; carpet, vinyl and some hardwood; 3-car garage; newer 50-yr composition roof and exposed roof beams 7/2021. Large rear deck off family room offers quiet retreat or extended entertainment space. Deck opens to brick pathways and mature landscaping in rear yard. Walk to award-winning schools: Graystone, Leland and Bret Harte (buyer to verify enrollment). Close to Almaden Swim Club, hiking/biking trails, Calero, golf, shopping,etc.

For open house information, contact Jackie Pitman, Sereno at 408-295-3111

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81861199)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QSOlr_0btCxRRT00

5136 Emiline Dr, San Jose, 95124

3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,489,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,233 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Warmth & Charm Abound in this Alta Vista Home located in one of Cambrians Most Desirable Neighborhoods bordering Los Gatos within the Award-Winning Union School District. Open Concept Floor Plan combines Living, Dining & Kitchen. At the Heart of the Home, the Remodeled Kitchen features Shaker Cabinetry, Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances, 5 Burner Gas Range & Bar Seating. Wide-Plank Warm-toned Hardwood Floors contribute to the homes Farmhouse-style. Huge, Sun-filled Bonus Room opens out to the Private Backyard Oasis w/Gorgeous Black Bottom Pool w/Waterfall & Plenty of Space to Entertain & Relax. Over-sized, Separate Laundry Room has space for Home Office. Freshly Painted Interior, New Carpet, Crown Molding, Recessed Lighting, Dual-pane Windows, Paneled Doors. Excellent Schools: Alta Vista, Union & Leigh. Awesome Commute Location with easy access to Freeways. Close to Safeway, Starbucks & Minutes to Downtown Los Gatos. Dont Miss your Opportunity to Get into this Neighborhood!!

For open house information, contact Natasha Barringer, Sereno at 408-335-1400

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81860107)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Saratoga Post

Saratoga diesel price check reveals $0.90 savings at cheapest station

(SARATOGA, CA) You could be saving up to $0.90 per gallon on diesel in Saratoga, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Saratoga area on Tuesday, found that Moe's Stop at 1948 Camden Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Exxon at 5155 Moorpark Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.89.
SARATOGA, CA
The Saratoga Post

Saratoga events calendar

1. Chris Isaak; 2. Starting Arts Fall Family Picnic; 3. Regular Board Meeting - Argonaut Elementary School; 4. Picture Make-up Day - Saratoga High School; 5. Taichi by the Orchard @ Saratoga Library;
SARATOGA, CA
The Saratoga Post

Don’t overpay for gas in Saratoga: Analysis shows most expensive station

(SARATOGA, CA) Gas prices vary across the Saratoga area, with some registering significantly above the average. If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $1.25 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
Los Gatos, CA
Saratoga, CA
Business
City
Bret Harte, CA
City
Saratoga, CA
The Saratoga Post

Coming soon: Saratoga events

1. Summer Luncheon; 2. Harvest Dinner; 3. Biohacking Your Mind & Body; 4. John Fogerty; 5. VIP Petcare at Pet Food Express;
The Saratoga Post

Saratoga gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(SARATOGA, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Saratoga, you could be saving up to $1.25 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Moe's Stop at 1948 Camden Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.84 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 76 at 2850 Stevens Creek Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.09.
The Saratoga Post

Check out these houses for sale in Saratoga

(SARATOGA, CA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.
The Saratoga Post

Sun forecast for Saratoga — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(SARATOGA, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Saratoga. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
SARATOGA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bret Harte
The Saratoga Post

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Saratoga

(SARATOGA, CA) Life in Saratoga has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Saratoga area, click here.
SARATOGA, CA
The Saratoga Post

Save $1.05 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Saratoga

(SARATOGA, CA) According to Saratoga gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.05 per gallon on gas. Moe's Stop at 1948 Camden Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.84 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 255 Los Gatos Saratoga Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.
SARATOGA, CA
The Saratoga Post

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Saratoga

(SARATOGA, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Saratoga, from fashion updates to viral videos. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
SARATOGA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit Trees#Restaurants#Recessed Lighting#Kitchen Recent Updated#Mexican#Realty World Golden Hills#Almaden Swim Club#Cambrians#Living Dining Kitchen#Shaker Cabinetry#Granite Counters#Stainless Appliances#Hardwood Floors#Farmhouse#Home Office#New Carpet#Crown Molding#Safeway#Starbucks Minutes
The Saratoga Post

Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Saratoga

(SARATOGA, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.76 in the greater Saratoga area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Saratoga area on Tuesday, found that Moe's Stop at 1948 Camden Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was 76 at 4185 Stevens Creek Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.75.
SARATOGA, CA
The Saratoga Post

Job alert: These jobs are open in Saratoga

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Saratoga: 1. Need CDL Truck Driver, 08/21/2021, Average $63,251/Year, $5k Sign-On; 2. Work from Home - Insurance Agents Free Leads $175k+ 1st Yr & Benefits; 3. Senior Recruiter (Product and Technology); 4. 100% Remote -
SARATOGA, CA
The Saratoga Post

The Saratoga Post

Saratoga, CA
252
Followers
481
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

With The Saratoga Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy