Take a look at these homes on the Saratoga market now

(Saratoga, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Saratoga will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

3403 Meridian Ave, San Jose, 95124 2 Beds 1 Bath | $1,275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Come see 3403 Meridian Ave! Sparkling 2 bed,1 bath in sunny San Jose loaded with luxury updates, modern convenience, and 1,280 sq ft of living space. Invite the whole fam for a holiday dinner in the formal dining room and oversized living room. Then head outside for some fresh air in the sprawling yard with fruit trees, garden beds, a kids playhouse, and a storage shed. The bedrooms are massive with plenty of sunlight. Make it a 3 bed, 2 bath by converting the dining room to a bedroom and laundry room to a full bathroom. Not included in the square footage is the enclosed sunroom that can also be used as an extra bedroom or office, which already has the perfect Zoom background! Speaking of extra room, you will have plenty of it in the storage cabinets of the attached 2 car garage, part of which has been converted into a home office, but can easily be converted back. Endless possibilities! Conveniently located to groceries, restaurants, hiking trails, and all San Jose has to offer.

179 Balboa Ave, San Jose, 95116 3 Beds 1 Bath | $799,000 | Single Family Residence | 905 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Come check this great family home, Kitchen Recent Updated , fresh paint. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom and the garage is converted with a 1 bedroom, and a full bathroom. Permits unknown, plus a bonus room in the back. close to the park, the Mexican Heritage Plaza, schools and transportation .Call me for a private showing

7035 Burnside Dr, San Jose, 95120 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,599,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,802 Square Feet | Built in 1979

First time on the market! This lovely home is located in one of Almaden's most sought-after neighborhoods. Impeccably maintained by original owners, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has 1802 +/- sq ft of living space on an 8009 +/- sq ft lot. Inviting outdoor front entry tiled patio offers a gated, quiet gathering spot for you and your guests. This home has double-paned windows with plantation shutters throughout; vaulted ceilings, updated baths, large kitchen w/eat-in dining space and loads of cabinets; separate family room; formal dining room; inside laundry; A/C; carpet, vinyl and some hardwood; 3-car garage; newer 50-yr composition roof and exposed roof beams 7/2021. Large rear deck off family room offers quiet retreat or extended entertainment space. Deck opens to brick pathways and mature landscaping in rear yard. Walk to award-winning schools: Graystone, Leland and Bret Harte (buyer to verify enrollment). Close to Almaden Swim Club, hiking/biking trails, Calero, golf, shopping,etc.

5136 Emiline Dr, San Jose, 95124 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,489,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,233 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Warmth & Charm Abound in this Alta Vista Home located in one of Cambrians Most Desirable Neighborhoods bordering Los Gatos within the Award-Winning Union School District. Open Concept Floor Plan combines Living, Dining & Kitchen. At the Heart of the Home, the Remodeled Kitchen features Shaker Cabinetry, Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances, 5 Burner Gas Range & Bar Seating. Wide-Plank Warm-toned Hardwood Floors contribute to the homes Farmhouse-style. Huge, Sun-filled Bonus Room opens out to the Private Backyard Oasis w/Gorgeous Black Bottom Pool w/Waterfall & Plenty of Space to Entertain & Relax. Over-sized, Separate Laundry Room has space for Home Office. Freshly Painted Interior, New Carpet, Crown Molding, Recessed Lighting, Dual-pane Windows, Paneled Doors. Excellent Schools: Alta Vista, Union & Leigh. Awesome Commute Location with easy access to Freeways. Close to Safeway, Starbucks & Minutes to Downtown Los Gatos. Dont Miss your Opportunity to Get into this Neighborhood!!

