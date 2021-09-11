House hunt Fairfield: See what’s on the market now

(Fairfield, CT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fairfield will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

321 Woodridge Avenue, Fairfield, 06825 4 Beds 2 Baths | $559,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 1949

CHARMING CAPE COD ON A GORGEOUS PROPERTY - With a wonderful Fairfield Woods location on a gorgeous .38 Acre, beautifully landscaped property, this impeccable 3 or 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Cape Cod features a Living Room with Fireplace/Wood-burning Stove, Home Office, 1st floor Bedroom, spacious 2nd floor Bedrooms, Dining Area with French Doors to an expansive Deck, and a very deep and private yard beyond. Move right in and enjoy all that this special home and neighborhood have to offer - convenient to Schools, High Ridge Park, Lake Mohegan, Beaches, Black Rock Turnpike dining and shopping, and Train Service to NYC! First Floor: Entrance Hall with Hardwood flooring, and Guest Closet. Living Room with hardwood flooring, Bookcases flanking Fireplace with Wood-burning Stove, and Picture Window with wooden Shutters. Kitchen with hardwood flooring, Pantry, plentiful Cabinetry, and Ceiling Fan Appliances include: Side by side Refrigerator/Freezer, Electric Range, Dishwasher and Microwave. Lovely Dining Area with hardwood flooring, and French Doors to expansive Deck. Bedroom with hardwood flooring and wooden Shutters. Full Hall Bath with tile flooring, Vanity Sink and Tub/Shower. Linen Closet. Home Office or Bedroom with hardwood flooring and wooden Shutters. PLEASE OPEN ADDENDUM FOR CONTINUED DESCRIPTION.

For open house information, contact Victoria Fingelly, Higgins Group Real Estate at 203-254-9000

53 Glen Avenue, Norwalk, 06850 3 Beds 4 Baths | $695,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,597 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Welcome home to this picture perfect Colonial with many updates located in prime West Norwalk neighborhood. This 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home with lots of natural light has the ultimate open floor plan with a great flow for entertaining inside and out. Custom gourmet kitchen with Wolf cooktop and large center island is open to an oversized family room with wood burning stove, recessed lighting and hardwood floors. Spacious master bedroom suite features his & hers walk in closets, large master bathroom with steam shower. The unfinished walkout basement with fireplace offers incredible space for storage or renovation. Separate in-law apartment/private home office with a separate entrance offers endless possibilities. Home also includes central air plus central vac. Beautiful backyard with two stone patios, gorgeous mature gardens, plenty of space for relaxing entertaining and gardening. Enjoy shopping and dining nearby, as well as easy access to all highways and transportation. A place you won't want to leave!

For open house information, contact Julie Falzone, William Pitt Sotheby's Int'l at 203-227-1246

4 Marsh Court, Westport, 06880 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,399,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Westport Waterfront! Discover sparkling water views from every window in this remodeled beach house. This home features beautiful wide plank oak floors, newer windows, Trex decks and balconies, newer patios and walkways... An ample living / dining room takes full advantage of broad views across the Sound. The quality kitchen offers new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a breakfast bar. The kitchen opens through glass sliders to a patio that's ideal for dining al fresco while watching the egrets float down to nest. The main level continues to a private office with glass doored cabinetry, an en suite bedroom with private deck overlooking a peaceful pond, 2 additional bedrooms with water views and a tumbled marble bathroom with separate shower and aerated tub. The 2nd floor hosts a romantic suite of rooms with a wall of glass sliders to the balcony and wrap around deck boasting endless water views. The dreamy bedroom suite includes dual walk in closets, a marble bathroom with aerated soaking tub, twin vanities and a separate shower. Finishing the suite is a relaxing lounge with vaulted ceilings and panoramic views. Watch the sail boats on Long Island Sound or paddle board on the canal. Enjoy your evenings in the screened porch viewing spectacular sunsets. Just steps to a sandy beach and a short walk to 2 yacht clubs! Only a mile to the train station and shopping. There's nothing quite like life on the waterfront in Westport.

For open house information, contact Lynn Fraund, William Pitt Sotheby's Int'l at 203-227-1246

45 Stevens Street, Bridgeport, 06606 2 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Condominium | 681 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Remarkable opportunity to own versus renting! Conveniently located in the North End section of Bridgeport, this 2 bedroom unit is waiting for your finishing touches. Large living room area. Gate secured parking. Nearby all major highways, shopping, restaurants and much more. Do not let this opportunity pass you by and schedule your showing today.

For open house information, contact Michael Garcarz, Silver and Oak Realty at 860-372-4666